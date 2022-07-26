Cloudland Dental agrees to fine to settle TennCare fraud claim

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen Walters
The Secret City in Tennessee Turns 80 This Year - Rich History is Preserved and Knowlege SharedJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Birth of African Lion Cub Celebrated at Knoxville Zoo as Wild Lions Remain EndangeredJohn M. DabbsKnoxville, TN
beckersdental.com
Tennessee dentist to pay $1.5M to settle improper billing allegations
A Tennessee dentist has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle allegations that he submitted false claims for dental services to TennCare, the state's Medicaid program. TennCare requires dentists to get approval before billing for dental services as part of a credentialing process that ensures Medicaid patients receive care from competent providers, according to a July 26 news release from the Justice Department.
Who’s on the TennCare Fraud Most Wanted list?
Since it began in February 2005, the OIG, which is separate from TennCare, has investigated more than 130,349 potential fraud cases leading to more than $9.2 million being repaid to TennCare. To date, 3,175 people of been charged with TennCare fraud.
WTVCFOX
Dental provider with ties to Chattanooga, Cleveland reaches $1.5M settlement with gov't
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A dental provider with offices in Chattanooga, Cleveland and Sweetwater has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle allegations it improperly billed Tenncare, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. A release says Dr. Don Flanagan and his affiliated companies which operate Cloudland Dental were accused...
WDEF
Several County Commissioners Request Rumored Wamp/Lookouts Emails
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — District Six County Commissioner David Sharpe is requesting a series of emails rumored to have been exchanged between Weston Wamp and the Chattanooga Lookouts. Sharpe hasn’t addressed Wamp by name, but the Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that Lookouts Owner Jason Freier possesses correspondence with Wamp...
wvlt.tv
Profanity-filled signs displayed in Dandridge during neighbor dispute
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Having a good neighbor can be a huge benefit, but having a neighbor that you disagree with can prove to be a scary situation. That’s the reality for a 78-year-old widow in Dandridge. Over the last several months the woman, who didn’t want to be...
WTVCFOX
Sister charged with helping brother escape from Silverdale to Bledsoe County
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A woman faces criminal conspiracy charges after authorities say she helped one of 4 inmates escape from the Silverdale Detention Center in Hamilton County last weekend. 30-year-old Hannah Boles of Putnam County, Tennessee is charged with facilitating escape and accessory after the fact. Hamilton County deputies...
livability.com
Why Relocate to Blount County, TN?
Find out what swayed a major manufacturer to choose this hidden gem nestled near the Smoky Mountains. Employees at Smith & Wesson’s new campus in Maryville will have unobstructed views of the Smoky Mountains, but there’s a long list of additional advantages that come with the job. They...
chattanoogacw.com
200 new jobs coming to Bradley County with planned expansion of Wacker plant in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Tenn. — 200 new jobs are coming to Bradley County, thanks to a planned expansion of the Wacker polysilicon plant in Charleston, Tennessee state officials announced Wednesday morning. The plant will add new silicone production facilities on its already existing site, according to Tennessee Department of Economic and...
Billed by Surprise | Several viewers get unexpected medical bills from the same company
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In 2022, Vickie Maish's brother and mother died. Her brother died early in the year due to COVID-19 and after his death, her mother, Sarah Whillock's health deteriorated. "We actually stayed at the hospital more than we did at home, just about," Maish said. Whillock died...
Owner of Billiards and Brews responds after state raids his bar for illegally serving alcohol
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The owner of Billiards and Brews said he didn't think the state had the right to raid his bar, because he thinks his liquor license should not have been revoked while he and his lawyer go through an appeals process related to him violating several COVID-19 safety restrictions.
WTVC
Curfews, coordination & career paths: Chattanooga unveils 'roadmap' to end gun violence
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — In response to this year's increase in gun violence, the City of Chattanooga unveiled its 'roadmap to end gun violence' on Thursday. Read the full plan below. This is in response -- in part -- to 2 mass shootings that happened earlier in the year: One...
Officials warn of Knox County phone scam
The Knox County Government is warning residents about a new phone scam targeting local residents.
Jones Cove Road rated second lowest in county appraisal report
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The bridge that completely collapsed over White Creek may have been due for an upgrade before the heavy rainfall that resulted in the collapse according to the National Bridge Inventory, Tennessee Inventory and Appraisal Report. The National Bridge Inventory, Tennessee Inventory and Appraisal Report give...
Finding solutions to address the homeless crisis
Dealing with homelessness is a complex issue facing many areas across the U.S. In Tennessee, lawmakers have made it a felony to camp illegally on public property. . However, in Chattanooga, a nonprofit organization runs a city-sanctioned program that allows people to camp outside at the corner of 12th and Peeples.
WDEF
Chattanooga looks to curb gun violence with new program
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Mayor Tim Kelly revealed the “Roadmap to End Gun Violence in Chattanooga” program Thursday. The new initiative will serve to curb gun violence in the community. After the horrific mass shootings that took place earlier this summer, the program follows a model with two...
Many Tennesseans now under High Risk for Covid-19
Well, here we go again. 51 of the 95 counties in Tennessee now fall under the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s high-risk category for COVID-19. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters. Current General Manager Rooster 101.5 FM, 93.9 The Duck and Whiskey Country 105.1 and 95.9. He is currently the play-by-play voice of the Coffee County Red Raiders on The Rooster 101.5 and can be heard M-F broadcasting our local news. Lucky has done play-by-play for nearly 3,610 sports events on Radio & TV. He also served 4 years as the Public Information Officer for the Coffee Co. Sheriff's Dept. and taught Radio/TV for 6 years at Grundy County High School.
wvlt.tv
City error reopens Crossville motel a day after forced closing
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wednesday, the more than one hundred people living in the 64 rooms at the Village Inn in Crossville were awoken by police and firefighters telling them they had to leave. Now, they’re headed back. Crossville City officials said police were conducting a narcotics investigation when...
Mega Millions jackpot rises again to more than $1 billion
Amid a downed website and anticipation for matching numbers, no ticket matched Tuesday night's Mega Millions lottery drawing, which means the jackpot prize has grown even larger ahead of Friday night's drawing.
WTVCFOX
Newly-approved $2.8M homeless shelter to be built soon in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hundreds of people without a home in Chattanooga will soon have a new place to stay. That's after Chattanooga's City Council approved American Rescue Plan funds to pay for a new low-barrier shelter Tuesday night. It's part of Mayor Kelly's "One Chattanooga Plan" that will unlock...
WDEF
Ocoee River warning system back on line
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Forest System announces that the Ocoee River warning system is back in operation. The strobe and siren warning system was damaged by the fire at the Ocoee Whitewater Center in April. Now TVA crews have fully restored the system. The warning system was set...
