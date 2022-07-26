Temperatures go down as rain chance increases

Related
More rain to come; some could be heavy
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The chances for rain and storms will continue into Friday and the start of the weekend. Heaviest amounts are expected to be in southwest and parts of south central Kansas. Rainfall amounts in excess of 2 inches will be possible in many areas, while farther north in Kansas, amounts will be much lower. A flood watch has been issued for southwest Kansas.
Locally heavy rains expected through Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s likely that much of the state will have beneficial rainfall as temperatures finally cool down on a statewide basis. Some of the heaviest rain should come Friday and Saturday, and much of the state could get a few inches (or more) before it’s all over.
Storms bring much-need rain, cooler temps to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says Wednesday morning’s scattered thunderstorms will be possible across southwest Kansas into northeast Kansas. The severe weather threat is very low. The main concern with storms will be heavy rain and frequent lightning. Storms should come to an end between 8-10 a.m. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with much cooler highs this afternoon into the 90s for the southern half of the state and 80s for the northern half.
Storms bring strong winds, damage to north central Kansas
Damage is reported in north central Kansas after strong thunderstorms brought high winds to the area early Thursday. The winds brought down trees and power lines in Minneapolis, in Ottawa County, with damage reported to homes and outbuildings. Power was knocked out to the community and some streets were impassable because of downed trees. No injuries were reported.
Triple-digit temps on the way out
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the heat wave that has lasted nearly the entire month of July ends tomorrow. 102 this afternoon, and a heat index around 105 degrees, will be replaced by near normal middle to upper 90s on Wednesday and even cooler temperatures on Thursday and Friday.
Forecast rain offers glimmer of hope for frustrated Kansas farmers
KINGMAN, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas heat and lack of rainfall have farmers frustrated but hoping for the best with corn harvest around the corner. A welcome change in the forecast could make the situation less dire, but it doesn’t guarantee a successful crop. Eyewitness News on Tuesday spoke...
Large wildfire burns in Oklahoma, just south of Kansas border
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some smoke could roll into Wichita and the southern half of the state Wednesday night from wildfire in Oklahoma. Storm Team 12 says it shouldn’t impact our air quality. The wildfire is located eight miles north of Mooreland and moving rapidly southwest. The National Weather...
Gas continues to fall below $4 in Kansas on Wednesday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The average price of gas for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Kansas is below $4 for the first time since May but remains at least a dollar higher than it was a year ago. On Wednesday, July 27, AAA recorded the average price for...
Exploring Kansas Outdoors: Its sooo dry that …
To those of you who know me well, you know I hate the Kansas summer. My dad loved heat, and with each passing year, I hope I will become more like him, but if anything, my hatred of the heat just gets worse. I’m trying to smile as I write this, so maybe something in this column will take your mind off this beastly heat for awhile and bring you a smile.
NWS confirms two tornadoes in western Kansas Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wind, hail, severe weather, and multiple possible tornadoes went through the western part of Kansas overnight, causing damage across the Sunflower State. The National Weather Service says they have confirmed two tornadoes from last night’s storms. Shortly after 1 a.m., an EF-1 tornado occurred...
Rebuilding progress slower but steady in Andover 3 months after tornado
ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - As the three month mark nears since a devastating tornado destroyed hundreds of homes and buildings in Butler and Sedgwick Counties, recovery efforts continue, but at a slower clip than in the immediate aftermath of the violent storm. While the damage was extensive, there were not deaths.
Kansas COVID cases continue upward trend
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID cases continue their upward trend in Kansas. The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment weekly update Wednesday showed the seven-day rolling average for new cases topped 1,000 a day last week. The numbers put all but five counties at a ‘high’ incidence rate.
Fatburger now open in northeast Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - California burger chain Fatburger has opened its first Kansas location in Wichita. Fatburger & Buffalo Express officially opened Wednesday at 2450 North Greenwich Road. It's the first of three locations in the Wichita market, the company said. The co-branded eatery will serve burgers and wings. It's...
Could Topgolf open sooner than originally planned?
You can see the big nets while driving on Kansas Highway 96. The reality of Topgolf is looming closer and closer as construction continues at 2976 N. Greenwich Road which is across the street from the Stryker Sports Complex. The brand-name attraction will likely be a big draw for the...
Wichita girls sell sno cones, lemonade to help homeless
July 27 at Yingling Aviation in Wichita, Myron Janzen had the chance to reunite with the plane he became all too familiar with during his time in Vietnam. Wichita East HS student to play Dorothy in Music Theatre Wichita production of 'The Wizard of Oz'. Updated: Jul. 25, 2022 at...
Water crew has busy weekend
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson has been dealing with several water main breaks recently. This past weekend the Water Maintenance division of Public Works had a literal flood of after-hours calls. Employees responded to five water main breaks in one day. The city says there are two...
The heat killed so many Kansas cattle in June that the only place to take carcasses was a landfill
HAYS, Kansas — Many of the cattle killed by heat stress last month in southwest Kansas went into a landfill. But that sudden extreme weather event, coupled with limited disposal options, meant that livestock owners might not have had much of a choice. The Kansas Department of Health and...
Party on the Arkansas River this weekend!
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Party on the Arkansas River this weekend! Wichita Clean Streams, whose mission is to develop and implement water quality improvement projects in the community that restores and protects the overall health of the river, is hosting Wichita Big Float & Beach Party. The party is on Saturday, Aug. 30, from 1 […]
A Japanese crepe restaurant is coming to Wichita
Wichita used to have a dedicated crepe food truck along with a restaurant. There was even a crepe pop-up in Derby. They’ve all since closed, leaving us with few options, but a chain with over twenty locations across the country and Canada called T-Swirl Crêpe is making its way to Wichita. No official address was given to me, but I’m being told this will be in east Wichita.
Couple credits fate for being there to help children dumped on side of NW Wichita road
FF12 breaks down claims in ad opposing constitutional amendment on abortion. Many ads focusing on the amendment vote are filling TV screens. That includes those seeking a “Vote No” on the August 2 vote. Thefts drive E. Wichita homeowners to put electric fence around ‘Vote Yes’ sign...
