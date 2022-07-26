ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Star Jamie Campbell Bower to Appear on ‘The Tonight Show’ on July 26, 2022

By Whitney Danhauer
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Stranger Things Season 4 premiered in two separate volumes on May 27, 2022, and July 1, 2022. With it, Netflix’s most popular series introduced fans to the most horrifying villain yet – Vecna. Vecna is more complicated than the previous villains like the Demogorgon and the Mind Flayer. Part of that’s due to his human origins. Jamie Campbell Bower, the actor behind this season’s monster, is appearing on The Tonight Show on July 26, 2022.

Jamie Campbell Bower as Henry Creel | Cr. Tina Rowden/Netflix © 2022

Who is Jamie Campbell Bower from ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4?

Bower’s role in Stranger Things Season 4 involved heavy use of prosthetics in front of the camera as Vecna. Barrie Gower, Stranger Things makeup artist, used inspiration from his work on Game of Thrones and more to help perfect Vecna’s design. However, Bower also appeared as Vecna in his human form when he was known as Henry Creel .

Henry’s supernatural powers lead him to murder his mother and sister and blame the horrific crime on his father. His father, Victor Creel (Robert Englund) , believed Henry died during the attack he thought was brought on by some invisible demon. In reality, Henry used his telekinetic powers to mangle his mother and sister’s bones. Eventually, Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) adopted Henry, and he grew up in the Hawkins National Laboratory. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) knew Henry only as the “Friendly Orderly,” and he tried to convince her to murder all the kids in the lab. She refused and banished Henry to the Upside Down.

RELATED: Netflix Admits ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Was Cut Short By COVID and Rising Costs

Jamie Campbell Bower appears on ‘The Tonight Show’ on July 26, 2022

Jimmy Fallon has been on quite the Stranger Things run lately with his guests. He recently interviewed Joseph Quinn, who played Eddie Munson in Stranger Things Season 4, and fans swooned. Fallon will likely make more members of the fandom weak in their knees when he introduces Bower as his guest tonight.

Since Bower’s appearance in the series, fans everywhere have tweeted out their thirst tweets about the villain and human versions of his character. He recently responded to some of the thirst tweets and seemed confused at the obsession with the monstrous Vecna. His appearance on The Tonight Show will likely feature him discussing his time on Stranger Things Season 4 and what it’s like to join a show with such a massive fan base.

Where to watch ‘The Tonight Show?’

Fans who can’t get enough of Bower or Henry/Vecna/001 can watch his appearance on The Tonight Show on NBC. The show begins at 11:35p after your local news, but check your local listings to make sure when you need to tune in.

Make sure to check back in with Showbiz Cheat Sheet and all of our ongoing coverage of Stranger Things Seasons 1-4. All seasons are currently available to stream on Netflix.

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5: Everything the Duffer Brothers Have Said So Far

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Walking Dead spinoff Isle of the Dead casts NCIS: Hawai'i star and more

The Walking Dead's Maggie and Negan spinoff has cast NCIS: Hawai'i star Mahina Napoleon among others. Speaking at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, TWD showrunner Scott M Gimple announced the new cast and explained that filming had already begun on the spinoff series. Joining Napoleon will be Damages' Željko Ivanek,...
TV SERIES
UPI News

Judith Light, Rosemarie DeWitt headline cast of film 'Out of My Mind'

July 18 (UPI) -- Judith Light and Rosemarie DeWitt are among those that have been added to the cast of the upcoming Disney+ film Out of My Mind. The pair were part of a group of six new cast members that the streaming service announced Monday. Other notable names include Michael Chernus and Emmy Award-winner Luke Kirby.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Campbell Bower
Person
Robert Englund
Person
Millie Bobby Brown
Person
Matthew Modine
Person
Jimmy Fallon
CBS San Francisco

David Warner, actor known for "Titanic," "Star Trek" and more, has died at 80

David Warner, the stage and screen actor known for dozens of roles spanning genres and decades, has died at 80, his family confirmed on Monday. Warner's relatives shared the news in a statement obtained by CBS News, and originally reported by the BBC, which noted that his death came more than one year after a cancer diagnosis and was caused by health complications related to the illness. He died on Sunday at Denville Hall, a retirement and care home in London where a number of British actors and entertainment industry figures have stayed.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tonight Show#Stranger Things#Nbc#Demogorgon#Vecna
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Showrunner Reveals Season 24 Premiere Title

Law & Order: SVU will premiere its 24th season on September 22, 2022. Graziano took to Instagram to announce the episode with a post of the season premiere’s script. David Graziano co-wrote the script along with Julie Martin. According to a picture of the script, the first episode this season will be called “The One You Feed.”
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

150K+
Followers
109K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy