‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Star Jamie Campbell Bower to Appear on ‘The Tonight Show’ on July 26, 2022

Stranger Things Season 4 premiered in two separate volumes on May 27, 2022, and July 1, 2022. With it, Netflix’s most popular series introduced fans to the most horrifying villain yet – Vecna. Vecna is more complicated than the previous villains like the Demogorgon and the Mind Flayer. Part of that’s due to his human origins. Jamie Campbell Bower, the actor behind this season’s monster, is appearing on The Tonight Show on July 26, 2022.

Jamie Campbell Bower as Henry Creel | Cr. Tina Rowden/Netflix © 2022

Who is Jamie Campbell Bower from ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4?

Bower’s role in Stranger Things Season 4 involved heavy use of prosthetics in front of the camera as Vecna. Barrie Gower, Stranger Things makeup artist, used inspiration from his work on Game of Thrones and more to help perfect Vecna’s design. However, Bower also appeared as Vecna in his human form when he was known as Henry Creel .

Henry’s supernatural powers lead him to murder his mother and sister and blame the horrific crime on his father. His father, Victor Creel (Robert Englund) , believed Henry died during the attack he thought was brought on by some invisible demon. In reality, Henry used his telekinetic powers to mangle his mother and sister’s bones. Eventually, Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) adopted Henry, and he grew up in the Hawkins National Laboratory. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) knew Henry only as the “Friendly Orderly,” and he tried to convince her to murder all the kids in the lab. She refused and banished Henry to the Upside Down.

RELATED: Netflix Admits ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Was Cut Short By COVID and Rising Costs

Jamie Campbell Bower appears on ‘The Tonight Show’ on July 26, 2022

Jimmy Fallon has been on quite the Stranger Things run lately with his guests. He recently interviewed Joseph Quinn, who played Eddie Munson in Stranger Things Season 4, and fans swooned. Fallon will likely make more members of the fandom weak in their knees when he introduces Bower as his guest tonight.

Since Bower’s appearance in the series, fans everywhere have tweeted out their thirst tweets about the villain and human versions of his character. He recently responded to some of the thirst tweets and seemed confused at the obsession with the monstrous Vecna. His appearance on The Tonight Show will likely feature him discussing his time on Stranger Things Season 4 and what it’s like to join a show with such a massive fan base.

Where to watch ‘The Tonight Show?’

Fans who can’t get enough of Bower or Henry/Vecna/001 can watch his appearance on The Tonight Show on NBC. The show begins at 11:35p after your local news, but check your local listings to make sure when you need to tune in.

Make sure to check back in with Showbiz Cheat Sheet and all of our ongoing coverage of Stranger Things Seasons 1-4. All seasons are currently available to stream on Netflix.

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5: Everything the Duffer Brothers Have Said So Far