Jets' Mekhi Becton: Moves off PUP list

Related
Yardbarker
Giants Make Eight Roster Moves
The team also signed WR Marcus Kemp, OL Kamaal Seymour, and DL Nick Williams. In corresponding moves, the team waived DB Henry Black, DT Jabari Ellis, WR Travis Toivonen, and terminated the contract of CB Maurice Canady. Adams figures to provide veteran depth in the team’s secondary and will compete...
CBS Sports
Drew Brees hints at next career move: Longtime Saints QB teases return to football ... for Hollywood
Drew Brees will be headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in no time. But he might be headed to Hollywood before then. Months after acknowledging his uncertain future, the retired longtime Saints quarterback spoke with CBS Sports this week, exclusively revealing that he could soon return to the field ... for the movies.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots
The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia notes Bills RB Zack Moss had a good amount of snaps still with the first-team offense and isn’t necessarily out of the running for a role in 2022. Bills OL David Quessenberry and Tommy Doyle were the first up at left guard and right...
Jets Are Reportedly Signing Notable Wide Receiver
The New York Jets have reportedly signed wide receiver/punt returner Rashard Davis ahead of the 2022 NFL season, per Adam Schefter. Davis, a former FCS National Champion with James Madison and Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles, led the USFL in punt return yards as a member of the Tampa Bay Bandits this past season.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jets Are Reportedly Signing Former Pro Bowl Linebacker
The New York Jets have signed veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander on a one-year deal, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Alexander played under Jets head coach Robert Saleh when he was the 49ers' defensive coordinator in 2019-20. Alexander, who logged a Pro-Bowl selection as a member of the Tampa Bay...
Yardbarker
New York Jets new TE Tyler Conklin raves about locker room culture
One of the New York Jets’ big additions in the busy 2022 offseason was the signing of tight-end Tyler Conklin. Conklin is coming off a career year. It was one in which he was finally a primary target in the passing game. He will look to build upon last year’s success as he turns 27 this Saturday.
3 non-obvious X-factors for the New York Jets offense
Mike LaFleur’s unit has a lot of talent, but his scheme needs these three specific players to perform well. After a long wait, football is back. It was an entertaining offseason for the New York Jets, snagging three first-round picks and signing multiple coveted free agents. No matter the angle one’s looking from, it’s a fact that the Jets improved from 2021 to 2022.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Avoids PUP list
Toney (knee) hasn't been placed on the PUP list to start training camp, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. The Giants haven't commented on expectations for his participation, but this suggests Toney will practice in some capacity the first week of training camp. He wore a non-contact jersey during June minicamp, after having arthroscopic surgery on his knee earlier this offseason. Fellow Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (Achilles) is one of the players on the PUP list to start camp, leaving Kenny Golladay, Toney, Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton as the top candidates for first-team snaps.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
New York Giants’ head coach Brian Daboll receives glowing review from star QB Josh Allen
Over the last two seasons, Josh Allen has been arguably the best quarterback in the National Football League. The highly successful young signal-caller has nothing but great things to say about the New York Giants’ new head coach, Brian Daboll. The Buffalo Bills hired Daboll to be their offensive...
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Slated to miss time
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that Adams (shoulder) is expected to be unavailable with an issue on his surgically repaired hand, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports. Adams's expected return from a torn labrum suffered in his left shoulder last December will have to be put on hold due...
CBS Sports
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Lands on PUP list
The Giants placed Shepard (Achilles) on the PUP list Tuesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Shepard had a lengthy history of lower-body injuries even before he tore his Achilles in Week 15 last season. He started jogging again toward the end of May and isn't ready to practice at the beginning of training camp. Once he's ready, Shepard could face snap competition in the slot from 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney and 2022 second-rounder Wan'Dale Robinson.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Lands on PUP list
The Cowboys placed Gallup (knee) on the active/physically unable to perform list Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Gallup's status for Week 1 still remains legitimately in question, so it's not much of a surprise to see him begin training camp on the PUP list. The 26-year-old wideout can come off the PUP list at any point in training camp, if deemed healthy, though the Cowboys seem unlikely to rush him back onto the field after having just locked in a five-year extension. Jalen Tolbert, James Washington (foot) and Noah Brown (hamstring) could handle added reps behind CeeDee Lamb as long as Gallup remains sidelined.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Ravens' Devon Williams: Comes off NFI list
Williams was seen practicing for the Ravens on Thursday, signifying that he passed a physical examination, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Williams missed the start of Baltimore's rookie training camp last week and landed on the team's reserve/did not report list as a result. The undrafted receiver out of Oregon likely will have to prove his value on special teams during the preseason if he wants to eventually carve out a depth role on the Ravens' final roster.
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Expects to bounce back
Davis expects the Jets' passing game and his own production to take a big step forward in 2022, Jack Bell of the team's official site reports. Davis had a team-high 349 receiving yards through six games in 2021, but injuries derailed his season from there. The veteran wide receiver had surgery to repair groin and core muscle injuries, and Davis has subsequently dropped a few pounds in an effort to improve his speed and health. Per Connor Hughes of The Athletic, Davis weighed in at 205 pounds for Jets training camp, down from his listed playing wight of 209 pounds. Davis also said that he's willing to shift into the slot when called upon, adding further flexibility to a Jets receiving corps that has used premium draft picks on Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson -- both of whom can play either inside or outside -- in the last two NFL drafts.
Yardbarker
Robert Saleh reuniting with veteran LB Kwon Alexander on Jets
Robert Saleh is running it back with one of his old players, albeit some 3,000 miles away from where they first linked up. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander has agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Jets. The move reunites Alexander with the Jets head coach Saleh, whom he played for in San Francisco.
CBS Sports
Jets' Tevin Coleman: Lands on NFI list
Coleman (undisclosed) has been placed on the active/non-football illness list, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports. The report notes that Coleman, who sustained an unspecified injury away from the team facility, can be removed from the list at any time during training camp. Once he re-takes the field, Coleman will look to secure a depth role in the Jets' backfield behind Breece Hall and Michael Carter.
CJ Uzomah arrives at Jets camp wearing the ultimate Zach Wilson T-shirt
New York Jets tight end CJ Uzomah apparently has quite the respect for his new quarterback, Zach Wilson. The 29-year-old arrived to his first Jets training camp on Tuesday sporting a white T-shirt with a fake Time Magazine cover that displayed a picture of his quarterback as Time’s Person of the Year.
CBS Sports
Colts' John Hurst: Signs with Colts
The Colts signed Hurst to a one-year contract Tuesday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Hurst spent time on Tampa Bay's practice squad last year, but he was not elevated to the active roster. He has yet to suit up during the regular season, but he did catch two passes for 20 yards when he was with the Chargers during the 2021 preseason. Hurst attended Division II West Georgia and caught 40 passes for 654 yards and seven touchdowns during his senior season. He's a long shot to win a role in Indy's deep receiving corps.
fantasypros.com
Kamaal Seymour signing with Giants
T Kamaal Seymour, who spent some time with the Las Vegas Raiders the last couple of seasons, is signing a deal with the New York Giants. (giants.com) Seymour spent some time the last two years on the Raiders practice squad, having been waived last offseason with a non-football injury. Seymour is a former undrafted free agent out of Rutgers where he converted from defensive tackle to the offense. At 26 years old, Seymour will be fighting for a depth spot along an improved Giants offensive line.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Ben Cleveland: Goes on NFI list
Cleveland (undisclosed) was placed on the active/non-football injury list Wednesday. Cleveland will have to wait to practice with his team as camp opens. Once healthy, he should compete for a depth role on the Ravens' offensive line, if not a starting a position.
Comments / 0