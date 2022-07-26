Daredevil: Did Kevin Feige Already Tease Born Again Season Two?

Related
The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
Marvel releases first 'Black Panther 2' trailer, reveals two 'Avengers' movies at Comic-Con
Marvel released the first trailer for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' at San Diego Comic-Con and revealed two new 'Avengers' movies for 2025.
epicstream.com
Marvel Studios' First X-Men Reboot Casting Reportedly Revealed
Since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox in 2019, fans have been dying to get updates regarding the arrival of the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and so far, Marvel Studios hasn't given us anything. So far, the only confirmed mutant to be making his MCU crossover is Ryan Reynold's Deadpool.
Gamespot
She-Hulk Comic-Con Trailer Is Filled With D-List Weirdos, And Daredevil
In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, people still have to go to court for breaking the law. And who will represent them? Well, She-Hulk will, and in the trailer released at Comic-Con 2022, we get to see a lot of the D-List villains that need representation. There's some other familiar faces too.
RELATED PEOPLE
Marvel’s Official Phase 5 Lineup Has Been Revealed, Including Blade, Captain America 4, And Disney+'s Daredevil
Well, the Marvel Studios San Diego Comic-Con panel is now in full swing, and the announcements are already pouring out. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige kicked things off by thanking fans for their patience, before jumping right into things! While Phase Four is still going, the studio head has already gone ahead and dropped the details on what’s to come during Phase Five, and there’s a major slate on the docket, which includes Blade and the newly named and confirmed Captain America 4 and Daredevil TV series.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Gives The Golden Wind a Fem Makeover
The story of the Golden Wind in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure introduced the anime world to a very different Joestar, the son of Dio Brando that was attempting to take over an Italian mob in order to make the criminal organization known as Passione. While the Stone Ocean left the world of the gangsters behind it to focus instead on the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, Jolyne, and her attempts to escape from a maximum-security prison, one cosplayer has decided to give Giorno Giovanna a new take via some spot-on cosplay that once again takes fans back to the fifth part of the series.
deseret.com
Reports: ‘Jeopardy!’ has decided who will permanently host the show
More than a year and a half after Alex Trebek’s death, “Jeopardy!” has reportedly reached a decision on who will host the quiz show permanently. “Jeopardy!” will reportedly carry on as it has for most of Season 38, with Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik splitting hosting responsibilities, multiple media outlets are reporting. Throughout this current season, Jennings and Bialik have each taken turns hosting the quiz show for several weeks at a time.
hypebeast.com
Kevin Feige Confirms Spider-Man and Daredevil Will Help Expand Marvel's "Street-Level" Superheroes
Fans of Tom Holland and Charlie Cox will be delighted to learn that there’s still plenty in store for the two actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After confirming a brand new series for Cox’s Daredevil during this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige revealed that both the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen and Holland’s beloved Spider-Man will be joining the MCU’s upcoming “street-level” superheroes, hopefully for more to come. “We’ve got the street-level with the announcement of Daredevil and of course, Spidey going into the street-level heroes,” Feige told MTV’s Josh Horowitz.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Marvel unveils Phase 5 as Kevin Feige confirms Black Panther 2 is the end of Phase 4
Phase 4 of the MCU is coming to an end
Marvel Officially Respond To Ryan Gosling Wanting To Play Ghost Rider In The MCU
Fans may be divided over the CGI in the new trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney At Law but on the whole, Marvel’s huge onslaught of San Diego Comic Con announcements went down rather well. In case you missed it, we recapped every single reveal but the main takeaway is that Kevin Feige finally revealed that we’re in The Multiverse Saga.
Polygon
Here’s the official slate for Marvel’s Phase 5 and 6
The upcoming calendar for the Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen a shake-up. The Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever will now be the final installment of the franchise’s Phase 4, and the third Ant-Man and the Wasp movie, Quantumania, will begin Phase 5, Kevin Feige announced Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con.
Marvel's 'Fantastic Four,' 'Blade,' 'Captain America' get release dates
July 24 (UPI) -- Marvel has announced the release dates for several of its eagerly anticipated action flicks. Blade -- starring Oscar winner Mahershala Ali as the titular half-vampire superhero -- is set to open on Nov. 3, 2023. Aaron Pierre and Delroy Lindo are to co-star in the film,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Cosplay Celebrates Hestia's Season 4 Return
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? has officially returned for its highly anticipated fourth season as part of the new wave of anime for the Summer season, and one awesome cosplay is ready for the big return with a fun take on the goddess Hestia! The third season of the series challenged Bell Cranel and the Hestia Familia more so than ever before as when they fought to save a surprising race of monsters that had gained intelligence (known as Xenos), but now it's already time for their next big adventure to begin.
ComicBook
Tony Dow Dead at 77, Confirmed by His Family
Following an initial report that he had died yesterday and then confirmation that he was in-fact still alive, the family of Leave it to Beaver star Tony Dow have confirmed he passed away this morning. TMZ brings word of the Dow family's statement, which reads: "We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony's son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey." Dow's death was initially reported on his official Facebook page yesterday, but was later deleted when his family confirmed that he was still alive but in his "last hours."
411mania.com
SDCC: Marvel Debuts New Trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Marvel debuted a new trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney At Law at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday. The trailer teases a Daredevil cameo and features a Wong reveal as well as a look at Jameela Jamil as the villain Titania, Tim Roth’s return as Abomination, and Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner.
Marvel Announced Years Of Upcoming Movies, But One Major Movie Is Missing
Marvel Studios delivered an embarrassment of riches in terms of upcoming movies and television shows when it gathered before its fans on Saturday evening in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con. The future became clearer with regards to the stories we can expect in Marvel’s Phase 5. We also know a little bit about Marvel’s Phase 6, including the titles of the next two Avengers movies. Heads were spinning with the new details that it was only once the dust settled that we realized Deadpool had been left out of the fun. What gives?
‘Daredevil’ Disney+ Series Title & Release Date Announced
It’s official—Charlie Cox is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as The Man Without Fear for a brand new Disney+ series. Head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, announced the title of the next installment of the Daredevil franchise at Marvel’s San Diego Comic Con panel. Daredevil: Born Again is set to release in Spring 2024 with an 18-episode season. Matt Corman and Chris Ord are attached to write and executive produce. Daredevil also appeared at the end of the trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law which debuted towards the end of the panel. Since the Netflix series, Cox’s Daredevil returned to the MCU...
epicstream.com
Kevin Feige Confirms Fantastic Four MCU Reboot Will Not Be an Origin Story
During Marvel Studios' recent San Diego Comic-Con Hall H presentation, Kevin Feige confirmed the November 2024 release date for their Fantastic Four film which is a sign that they are still deep into developing the film as well as searching for a director after Jon Watts' exit months ago. Now, the Marvel Studios boss has given another interesting update on the much-awaited film.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Focuses on The Series New War Devil
Chainsaw Man's manga is now back up and running with Part 2 of the series, and one awesome cosplay has brought its main hero, Asa Mitaka, to life in a perfect way! Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series ended the first part of its run with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine two years ago, and fans have been waiting patiently for the series to return with its second part. The manga finally kicked back in with new chapters this Summer, and rather than following Denji once more, the series has been spending its time following a new central character with their own intriguing story.
Comments / 0