Arizona Musicfest announces line-up for 2022-23 season

Arizona Musicfest announced its 2022-2023 concert season featuring beloved entertainer Marie Osmond; 14-time Grammy winner David Foster with acclaimed singer Katharine McPhee; Tony-winning star of stage and screen Jason Alexander and American music favorite Rosanne Cash among many others.

Also slated are Broadway’s leading lady Kelli O’Hara; celebrated artists Michael Feinstein and Jean-Yves Thibaudet; Musicfest audience favorites Big Bad Voodoo Daddy; and the Festival Orchestra, under the direction of Maestro Robert Moody; plus many more outstanding artists performing between October and April, a press release stated.

“Following the tremendous success of our 2021/22 concert season, Musicfest is thrilled to build upon the exciting momentum that our artists and audiences have developed over the last many years,” Allan Naplan, Arizona Musicfest’s executive and producing director, stated in the release.

Included in the season’s line-up of more than 30 concerts, is the expansion of Musicfest’s Festival Orchestra series, now performing concerts in both February and March.

“We look forward to presenting many new artists this season, as well as to welcoming back some of the exceptional performers who have illuminated our stages and delighted our patrons in years past,” Naplan stated.

One of the Valley’s destinations for concert experiences and dynamic music engagement programming, in addition to performances, Musicfest also provides important music education programs, valuable opportunities for young musicians, and Music Alive!, the popular lifelong learning and creative aging series for older adults, the release explained.