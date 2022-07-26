Troopers trying to identify driver involved in Greenville Co. hit-and-run

Related
FOX Carolina
Suspect wanted after Laurens County homicide
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect they said is wanted after a homicide earlier this month. Tyrin Pulley, 37, was shot to death near Eichelberger Road on July 5. A reward was offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.
Man wanted following deadly shooting in Laurens Co.
A man is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in early July in Laurens County.
SCHP responds to crash on I85S in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash near mile marker 76 on Interstate 85 Southbound. Troopers said the crash happened at 8:34 a.m. and it has injuries. First responders are at the scene at this time. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
WYFF4.com
Several arrested after video of brutal attacks found during murder investigation in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Three men charged with murder now stand accused of brutally attacking the homeless community. Seth Norris, Joshua Norris and Tristan Ramey have been charged with the murder of Joshua Garret. He was found gunned down on A St. in Poe Mill on July 3, according...
FOX Carolina
GRAPHIC: 4 arrested after ‘extremely disturbing’ videos of attacks at Greenville Co. homeless camps
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Four men have been charged after “extremely disturbing” videos surfaced showing them brutally beating homeless people, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office says during an investigation into a homicide near Poe Mill from July 3, deputies discovered multiple...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg County shooting suspect appears in court
Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Panthers training camp, Grove Arcade summer fest, Children's Museum fundraiser, and Anderson Fun Day. Humans and pets are gearing up for the Carolina Foothills dog show. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Upstate teachers prepare for new school year. Updated: 8 hours ago.
Man faces charges following traffic stop in Spartanburg Co.
A man is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop Wednesday evening in Spartanburg County.
WJCL
Authorities in South Carolina arrest 2 teens, search for third after deadly shooting
Two teens are in custody and authorities are looking for a third after a man was shot and killed Tuesday night in South Carolina. Deputies said they were called to a shooting around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Quail Pointe Apartments on E. Blackstock Road in Spartanburg County. According to...
1 dead after SUV hits ditch, tree in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Wednesday, hours after they were injured in a Spartanburg County crash. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened along Parris Bridge road just after midnight Wednesday morning. Troopers said an SUV was headed southbound on Parris Bridge Road when it...
FOX Carolina
Oconee County deputies searching for missing woman
SALEM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing woman. Deputies said 45-year-old Crystal Rogers was last seen Thursday leaving her home on Sunrise Drive with a man. She hasn’t come home. She may be driving a silver 2012 Ford...
Multiple accused in ‘brutal attacks’ on homeless in Greenville Co.
Multiple people are accused in a series of attacks on victims at homeless camps in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Deputies responding to stabbing at Family Dollar in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a stabbing at a store in Greenville, according to dispatch. Dispatch say the stabbing happened Wednesday afternoon at the Family Dollar located at 1506 Easley Bridge Road. Witnesses say law enforcement has parts of Easley Bridge...
sclawyersweekly.com
Bars, drunk driver pay $7.36M in wrongful deaths
The estates of two men who died when a drunk driver broadsided their car at more than 70 mph has settled its wrongful death claims for $7.36 million, the estates’ attorneys report. Cousins Timothy Jennings and Christopher Jennings were killed on Feb. 5, 2021, as they backed into a driveway in Spartanburg County, according to one ...
Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office warns locals about scam
Greenville County Deputies are warning the public about a 'Jury Duty' scam that has been plaguing Greenville residents.
Upstate man dies while in police custody
An Upstate man is dead after collapsing while in police custody Wednesday. The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office says, 45 year old Darnell Smith was in the custody of the Greenwood Police Department when he collapsed.
Lanes reopen following crash on I-85S in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash near Pelham Road Wednesday morning on Interstate 85 blocked all lanes in Greenville. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened close to 8 a.m. near mile marker 55 southbound. All southbound lanes were blocked but the lanes reopened around...
FOX Carolina
Driver passes away following crash in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said one person died following a crash along Woodruff Road. Troopers said the crash happened at around 1:12 p.m. on Tuesday near Drayton Hall Road. According to troopers, the driver was traveling on Woodruff Road when they went off the...
Man faces multiple charges in Greenwood Co.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Police Department arrested a man Monday on numerous charges in Greenwood. Officers charged Martreego Ghassan King with the following: Two warrants for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute Two warrants for possession schedule II Two warrants for possession of ecstasy Possession schedule II Two warrants for possession […]
Man dies in police custody in Greenwood, SLED investigating
GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Wednesday after collapsing while in custody of the Greenwood Police Department. According to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office, 45-year-old Darnell Smith, of Greenwood, collapsed while he was in the custody of Greenwood Police. Smith was taken to Self Regional Medical Center...
Anderson Co. doctor’s office evacuated after call about fire
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson County radiology office was evacuated Thursday following a 911 call about a fire. The Anderson County Fire Department said they responded to a call at 9:32 a.m. Multiple fire units arrived at Anderson Radiology. All patients and medical staff were evacuated from the building. Firefighters said a belt […]
