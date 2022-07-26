Pete Maravich Statue Officially Unveiled

It was a day to remember for the LSU community on Monday, July 25th for the unveiling of the “Pistol” Pete Maravich statue. The statue sits on the north side of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center next to the legendary Shaquille O’Neal and Bob Pettit figures.

Maravich had his statue unveiled by his wife Jackie and sons Jaeson and Josh in a ceremony outside on the plaza. The statue shows Maravich at his best, doing one of his signature behind-the-back passes.

Pete Maravich's family prepares to unveil his statue on July 25, 2022. His two sons, Jaeson and Josh, accompanied Maravich's wife Jackie.

The pose was chosen by his two sons. The plaza outside the PMAC now features three members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame who starred for the Tigers during their respective eras – Bob Pettit (1991-54), Shaquille O’Neal (1989-92) and now Maravich.

The statue of Maravich is long overdue. A legend in the game of basketball, who shattered the record books during his time in Baton Rouge, it has been earned by the electrifying scorer.

Pete Maravich's statue, posing as his signature behind-the-back pass, is unveiled on July 25, 2022.

Maravich scored 3,667 points in his three seasons at LSU. In his time at the collegiate ranks, there was no three-point shot, no shot clock and he was unable to play varsity as a freshman under then-NCAA rules.

He finished with a remarkable scoring average of 44.2 points a game. It raises questions as to how many he may have put up per game with a three-point line.

LSU Men's Basketball Head Coach Matt McMahon, pictured in the suit, signs autographs and takes pictures with fans following the unveiling of Pete Maravich's statue on July 25, 2022.

Maravich now sits amongst the greats outside of the arena that is named after him. A flashy, showtime player during his era, his statue signifies one of the greatest players to ever step foot on LSU’s campus.