ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Pete Maravich Statue Officially Unveiled

By Zack Nagy
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 2 days ago

It was a day to remember for the LSU community on Monday, July 25th for the unveiling of the “Pistol” Pete Maravich statue. The statue sits on the north side of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center next to the legendary Shaquille O’Neal and Bob Pettit figures.

Maravich had his statue unveiled by his wife Jackie and sons Jaeson and Josh in a ceremony outside on the plaza. The statue shows Maravich at his best, doing one of his signature behind-the-back passes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m1Ya6_0gto4KX700
Pete Maravich's family prepares to unveil his statue on July 25, 2022. His two sons, Jaeson and Josh, accompanied Maravich's wife Jackie. 

The pose was chosen by his two sons. The plaza outside the PMAC now features three members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame who starred for the Tigers during their respective eras – Bob Pettit (1991-54), Shaquille O’Neal (1989-92) and now Maravich.

The statue of Maravich is long overdue. A legend in the game of basketball, who shattered the record books during his time in Baton Rouge, it has been earned by the electrifying scorer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zyioi_0gto4KX700
Pete Maravich's statue, posing as his signature behind-the-back pass, is unveiled on July 25, 2022. 

Maravich scored 3,667 points in his three seasons at LSU. In his time at the collegiate ranks, there was no three-point shot, no shot clock and he was unable to play varsity as a freshman under then-NCAA rules.

He finished with a remarkable scoring average of 44.2 points a game. It raises questions as to how many he may have put up per game with a three-point line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02528t_0gto4KX700
LSU Men's Basketball Head Coach Matt McMahon, pictured in the suit, signs autographs and takes pictures with fans following the unveiling of Pete Maravich's statue on July 25, 2022. 

Maravich now sits amongst the greats outside of the arena that is named after him. A flashy, showtime player during his era, his statue signifies one of the greatest players to ever step foot on LSU’s campus.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Is LSU football a preseason top 25 team?

As national awards release their preseason watchlists and conference’s announce their all-conference teams ahead of the 2022 season, it’s getting to be about that time for the top 25 rankings to start rolling in. The purple and gold under first-year coach Brian Kelly were selected to finish No....
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Basketball
City
Baton Rouge, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Jarvis Landry with Saints/LSU/Lutcher helmets

Great pic. The baw is home. Now that’s what ya call a Louisianimal. One of my favorite parts after the NCG, especially with OBJ showing his ass, was Landry's interview with Doucet talking about an 8 year weight had been lifted off of the tiger family, unfinished business, and you could hear the genuine relief in his voice.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: McKinley Panthers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The McKinley Panthers are No. 32 for the 2022 countdown of 50 Sportsline Summer Camp previews. They made headlines this spring by promoting defensive coordinator Ron Allen to become the first white head football coach in school history. Allen, who took over for Malcolm Reed,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Maravich
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Bob Pettit
brproud.com

Live After Five 2022 fall lineup

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mark your calendars, the fall lineup for the downtown Baton Rouge community concert series Live After Five is out. All concerts take place at Rhorer Plaza from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. Who: Party Pants. About the music: Put on your...
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Today is National Chicken Finger Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Today is National Chicken Finger Day. We had lunch with Todd Graves, Founder of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers to talk all things food, his recipe for success, his favorite movies, and of course his Raising Cane’s order. Todd Graves founded Raising...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Louisiana Lottery reveals where winners buy their tickets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the Mega Millions jackpot soaring to more than $830 million, a lot of people are looking for the right place to buy their lucky ticket. The Louisiana Lottery keeps an interactive map updated to show where winning tickets worth $500 or more were sold in the last 60 days.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pmac#Tigers#Showtime
cenlanow.com

How to celebrate National Chili Dog Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As the weekend approaches, foodies are invited to splurge on a snack that was made popular in the U.S. sometime between 1910 and 1929, the classic chili dog. Thursday, July 29 is National Chili Dog Day and observers are encouraged to either make their...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Tropical funnel spotted in Baton Rouge on Thursday

What is known as a tropical funnel was seen in Baton Rouge on Thursday afternoon. This feature was associated with a thunderstorm that moved over the Capital City around 2:30pm. Tropical funnels form in a humid and windy environment. These funnels rarely touch the ground and often dissipate within minutes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

East Ascension High School opens new media center Tuesday, public invited

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish School Board will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new East Ascension High School Media Center on Aug. 2. The community can join elected officials and community representatives as they cut a ceremonial ribbon to celebrate the new building. The facility includes a media center, a special education suite that includes LEAP Connect classrooms, a life skills lab and more.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
WAFB

Former St. Aloysius Catholic Church pastor passes away

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Diocese of Baton Rouge is mourning the loss of former St. Aloysius Catholic Church pastor Father Robert Marcell. The church said he died Sunday, July 24, at the age of 91 while in hospice care. Father Marcell served the St. Aloysius Church parish for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge General honors first Black nurses from 1950s

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Wednesday, local leaders honored some of the bravest medical professionals and trailblazers in the field. The room was overflowing with people in Mid-City Baton Rouge General Center as they celebrated some of the first African-American nurses from the 1950s who paved a way for a brighter future.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Aldi pays $1.9 million for land for Baton Rouge store

Aldi has purchased a 1.7-acre tract near the intersection of Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road for nearly $1.9 million. The fast-growing grocery chain bought the land in a deal filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Gulf Coast Commercial Group, the Houston real estate company that owns the Siegen Village Shopping Center.
LSUCountry

LSUCountry

Baton Rouge, LA
554
Followers
1K+
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

LSUCountry is a FanNation channel covering LSU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy