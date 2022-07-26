Related
Nine Bitcoin mining machines stolen in 'useless crime,' Van Buren County detectives say
PAW PAW, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crime unlike any other it has ever encountered. Previous coverage: Stolen Bitcoin machines seized during search in Van Buren County, deputies say. Detectives mostly investigate drug crimes, but now they've got a cryptocurrency case in front...
KDPS: Two arrested after chase, crash with stolen vehicle
Two people were arrested after a chase with a stolen vehicle on Thursday, Kalamazoo police say.
Kalamazoo County father accused of assaulting son, threatening him with gun
A father is in custody after Kalamazoo County deputies say he assaulted his son and threatened him with a gun.
wincountry.com
Two armed robberies within minutes of each other in Osthemo Township
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office responded to two armed robberies in Osthemo Township early Thursday morning, July 28. The first incident occurred around 2:48 a.m. at the Speedway gas station on Drake Road and KL Avenue. A short time later, a call of...
Driver hits light pole in Kalamazoo, police searching for person responsible
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — No one was hurt after a driver hit a light pole just before 2 a.m. on Thursday morning, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. The pole was down in the front yard of someone's home when News Channel 3 arrived to the area between Mt. Olivet Street near Ashton Avenue.
go955.com
Body of missing Allegan County man found found between Hamilton and Dorr
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) -The body of an Allegan County man who went missing while returning home from a concert Sunday night in Grand Rapids has been found. Michigan State Police confirmed Wednesday evening that the body of 31-year-old Logan Sweet of Hamilton was found around 3:20 p.m. near 134th Avenue and 32nd Street in Monterey Township, between Hamilton and Dorr.
wtvbam.com
Missing Marshall man found dead, Marshall Police investigating
MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – The Marshall Police Department says a local man who was reported as missing Thursday morning has been found dead. Police say they found 36-year-old Michael Treciak of Marshall deceased within the Marshall city limits. An official cause of death has not yet been determined and...
South Haven man dies after losing control of vehicle, crashing into river
First responders in Allegan County rescued a man after he lost control of his car and crashed into a river, but the sheriff's office says the man later died at the hospital from his injuries.
Teens arrested, weapons recovered after police chase with stolen Kia
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three teens have been taken into custody following a police chase in Grand Rapids Tuesday evening. The teens led the chase in a stolen KIA driven by a 14-year-old after the group attempted to steal another KIA from a mall in Walker, police said. Safety...
UPDATE: Allegan Co. deputies find missing 17-year-old out of Manlius Township
MANLIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday afternoon a missing teen out of Manlius Township has been found. Deputies say the 17-year-old girl was last seen before noon on Tuesday when she told her family she was taking a walk. We’re told she was traveling...
Allegan County 17-year-old missing after late morning walk
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A family in Allegan County needs your help finding a 17-year-old girl who was last seen late Tuesday morning. The Allegan County Sheriff's Office says Elizabeth Gray told a family member she was going on a walk around 11:45 a.m. She's been missing ever since....
wkzo.com
Two fugitives arrested in Van Buren County are barricading themselves inside a garage when police arrived
PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – After barricading themselves in a garage after police after came to serve warrants on them early Sunday morning, two people eventually surrendered without incident at a home in Van Buren County’s Waverly Township. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Offices says 33-year-old Amanda...
Man charged for gas station robbery in Richland
A man was arrested and charged for robbing a gas station in Kalamazoo County.
4-year-old boy kidnapped in Allegan County by non-custodial parents found safe in Ohio
TROWBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A young boy considered to be kidnapped from Allegan County by his parents was found safe in Ohio Tuesday night. Gordon Greene III, 4, was on a supervised visit with his father, Gordon Greene Jr., when Greene Jr. kidnapped the child, according to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office.
WNDU
Funeral held for road department worker killed in Berrien County
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A funeral was held Tuesday for a road commission worker in Berrien County who was killed last week after getting hit by an intoxicated driver. William “Mack” Isom, 57, of Baroda was clearing a large tree branch on Red Bud Trail near Glendora Road northeast of Buchanan when he was hit by a vehicle driven by Taylor Johnson, 34, of Buchanan on July 20.
No injuries when vehicle crashes into Portage store
A vehicle crashed into a storefront in Portage on Wednesday morning but no one was injured, police said.
Kalamazoo Public Safety asking for tips from Saturday's mass shooting
Nine people were shot during a street party in Kalamazoo, and while investigators continue to search for the person who opened fire early Saturday morning, they are hitting a major road block.
WZZM 13
GPRD Chief: Teens stealing Kias, Hyundais 'aren't being held accountable,' are likely to act again
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three teens are in police custody after stealing a KIA in Walker. Police say the car was stolen in the Greenridge Shopping Mall on Tuesday, July 26 and Grand Rapids Police made the arrests several hours later. The driver was 14-year-old and two handguns were...
