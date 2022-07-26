Stolen Bitcoin machines seized during search in Van Buren County, deputies say

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Gunshots were heard as a male was on the phone with 911 early Thursday morning. A male called 911 to say his father had assaulted him and was actively threatening him with a gun around 4:49 a.m., July 28, on North Pineayer Drive off of North 38th Street in Charleston Township, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said.

