Family sues N.J. funeral home after wrong body is put in the casket

N.J. family sues funeral home for $50 million, alleging it nearly buried wrong body in mother’s casket
A New Jersey family is suing a funeral home for $50 million, accusing it of nearly burying the wrong person because of a devastating mix-up as it tried to lay their 93-year-old mother to rest. Family members of Kyung Ja Kim, who died Nov. 10, said they knew something was...
New York woman found dead, mauled by dog in her backyard
NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. — A woman was found mauled to death in her backyard on Long Island after she was attacked by the family dog. Police told WABC that responding officers shot and killed the 7-year-old dog, who mutilated the victim and dragged her through the backyard of the family’s home.
Police: Woman arrested for posing as New Jersey child protective services worker
MAPLE SHADE, N.J. - A New Jersey woman was arrested after investigators said she posed as a state worker and knocked on a family's door to inquire about their infant daughter. Love Hodge, 29, was charged with Impersonating a Public Servant, Burglary and additional offenses. Officers from the Maple Shade...
Think no one in NJ wins huge lottery jackpots? Think again
Maybe it’s just anecdotal. Maybe it’s just the people I’ve come across. But when a lottery jackpot gets big I often hear people say, “No one from New Jersey ever wins.”. They’ll say it’s always someone from Texas or Florida or wherever. And Friday’s...
Boy, 5, drowns in Deptford, NJ backyard pool
DEPTFORD — A five-year-old boy who drowned in a backyard pool Monday evening is the latest drowning in New Jersey. The boy went into the pool on Hampshire Drive in Deptford without being noticed by adults present around 6 p.m., according to Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Tom Gilbert. Once they realized he was in the pool they got him out of the pool and tried to revive him.
North Jersey Boy Severely Burned In Freak Accident Flash Fire
Support is on the rise for a North Jersey boy who was hospitalized with severe burns after a “freak accident.”. Joey Lengyel, of Sussex County, was attempting to light his family’s grill when it went up in flames and left him with burns on his hands, arms, and legs on Monday, July 18, according to a GoFundMe launched for his medical expenses.
Prosecutor: Bridgewater woman stole over $75K from NJ non-profit she worked for
BRIDGEWATER — A 55-year-old township woman has been accused of stealing more than $75,000 from a non-profit while she worked it. Jolee Roberts was arrested at her home on July 20, after investigators found that she had cashed checks and used the organization’s credit cards for unauthorized purchases over a two-year span, while she was the non-profit’s finance officer, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said.
My neighbor answered the call of duty | Opinion
I grew up in a house across the street from a firehouse. Every time the siren wailed, signaling an emergency somewhere in our suburban New Jersey town of Fair Lawn, the volunteer firefighters came scrambling. They pulled up to the curb, tires screeching, and leaped over a wooden fence. Within...
2 charged in drive-by firework attack that left woman burned in N.J., prosecutor says
Two men were charged in a random drive-by fireworks attack that caused a woman to catch fire and left her with second-degree burns in Ocean County, authorities said Thursday. Justin Liebhauser, 19, of Randolph, and Gianni Aveta, 18, of Wayne, were each issued a summons for aggravated arson after the July 22 incident in Beach Haven, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Beach Haven Police Chief James Markoski.
NJ man who shot boat dealer gets prison and lifetime restraining order
It's five years in prison for an Ocean County man who shot the owner of a boat dealership in the stomach about a year-and-a-half ago, according to prosecutors. In addition to the prison sentence, 53-year-old Donald Rutter, of Tuckerton, was also ordered to permanently stay away from the man he shot — 55-year-old Thomas Jarvis, of Little Egg Harbor.
New Jersey police ID suspected serial burglar with Ring camera footage
New Jersey police have identified a suspected serial burglar from ring cam footage after several break-ins in Bellville.
N.J. is increasing diversity. See how your town stacks up in this map.
New Jersey is one of the most diverse states in the nation, and year after year it has only gotten more so. That growth helped the state exceed expectations in the most recent once-in-a-decade Census, when New Jersey’s population rose, though many analysts were predicting stagnation. Instead, the new count found that nearly 9.3 million people call New Jersey home, a 6% percent increase from 2010 that was driven by immigration and soaring Hispanic and Asian communities.
Report: NJ woman found dead with hoarded pets
SADDLE BROOK — Police had to rip the front door from a house responding to a call about the smell of ammonia coming from inside. Once inside the house on East Lanza Court, police discovered the 42-year-old old woman who lived at the house dead in extreme hoarding conditions, Capt. John A. Zotollo Jr., told the Daily Voice.
Councilwoman in hit-run must answer to the public -- now | Jersey Journal editorial
When cyclist Andrew Black was struck by an SUV at the intersection of Forrest Street and Martin Luther King Drive in Jersey City last week, the force threw him onto the hood before he tumbled to the pavement. His shoes were knocked off and his mangled bike skidded to the...
Accused killer says date died, then he put her body in a bag and burned it, cops say
Warning: This article includes graphic details of a death. The man charged with killing a Ewing woman and discarding her body in a Hamilton cemetery, where police found it burned, told detectives he met the woman through a dating app, she lost consciousness during intercourse and died. Harley Wildmann then...
Hamilton, NJ Christmas house’s vulgar political signs spark controversy
HAMILTON (Mercer) — New Jersey's famous family-oriented Christmas house is getting attention in the off-season for putting up flags and political signs with obscenities and vulgarities. Martel's Christmas Wonderland gained national recognition when it won ABC's "Great Christmas Light Fight" in 2020. But people across the Garden State have...
Man is shot dead in Bayonne; he’s identified as from New York
A New York man was shot dead in Bayonne early Wednesday morning, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said. The victim, identified as 23-year-old Damoi Davauni Campbell, was found by police at 4:27 a.m. inside a vehicle on West 21st Street, west of Avenue A, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 15 best hospitals in N.J., ranked by U.S. News & World Report
Morristown Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center again topped the list as the best hospitals in New Jersey, according to U.S. News & World Report. The ranking — which has been compiled for more than three decades — is a nationwide assessment of dozens of medical and surgical services.
Wild cat spotted in Long Island neighborhood; police searching for the animal
Officials on Long Island are searching for a wild cat -- possibly a bobcat -- that's loose in the area.
Growing pains
Another eventful CRC meeting has us at 19 dispensaries approved to operate in New Jersey. And, another whopping 79 conditional licenses were awarded for manufacturing, cultivating and small retail businesses. Earlier this week, the state’s first drive-thru lane for medical patients debuted. This week also saw the start of dispensaries...
