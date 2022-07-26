Family sues N.J. funeral home after wrong body is put in the casket

New Jersey is one of the most diverse states in the nation, and year after year it has only gotten more so. That growth helped the state exceed expectations in the most recent once-in-a-decade Census, when New Jersey’s population rose, though many analysts were predicting stagnation. Instead, the new count found that nearly 9.3 million people call New Jersey home, a 6% percent increase from 2010 that was driven by immigration and soaring Hispanic and Asian communities.

POLITICS ・ 20 HOURS AGO