Crews battling fire on Woronoco Road in Russell

PITTSFIELD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneonta has reported that a woman has died in a vehicle fire in the Town of Pittsfield on July 27th. Around 12:28 am on Wednesday, officers arrived on the scene at County Highway 13 and Hawks Road to find firefighters already battling the blaze. Troopers learned that the vehicle was fully engulfed and the 36-year-old female occupant inside was already deceased.

ONEONTA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO