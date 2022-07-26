Dr. Todd Graham remembered, honored on fifth anniversary of tragic death

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WNDU
Master Indiana State Trooper reflects on retirement after 34-year career
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - From his first day on the job to his final day, Master Indiana State Trooper Brad Kaizer’s 34-year journey working his dream job has come to an end. “It’s actually been 34 years, 332 days I have been on the Indiana Toll Road. I...
WNDU
Black Catholic Joint Conference closes with banquet on ND campus
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, the Black Catholic Joint Conference concluded on the University of Notre Dame’s campus. The event brought over a hundred guests to South Bend for discussion, planning, and fellowship. Wednesday night was the conference’s closing banquet where a number of honors were presented....
WNDU
Girl Named Tom to perform Thursday night at Elkhart County 4-H Fair
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The most recent winners of NBC’s “The Voice” will be performing Thursday night at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair. Girl Named Tom will be taking The Heritage Park Stage at 7:30 p.m. The show is free with paid admission to the fair.
WNDU
Goshen Historical Society announces fundraising drive
WNDU
Michiana Unsolved: The homicide of Charles William Roberts III
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fighting for his life as a baby, gunned down on his front steps as a teen, another unsolved murder in South Bend, but why? Christine Karsten looks at what happened to Charles William Roberts III and where this cold case stands 10 years later. Charles...
WNDU
Distinguished Young Women of Bremen hosting ‘Fun Fair’ Thursday night
BREMEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The second annual Bremen Fun Fair will take place Thursday night from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bremen High School. There will be fair games, raffle baskets, and food trucks. Fair game tickets will cost $1 for two tickets. Raffle tickets will cost $1 each...
22 WSBT
Community remembers Dr. Todd Graham 5 years after his murder
It's been 5 years since a doctor was shot and killed near Mishawaka for not prescribing a patient opioids. Community members memorialized and celebrated Dr. Todd Graham's life today -- considering this somber anniversary. Dr. Graham was very involved in the community and loved by many. Everyone WSBT spoke with...
WNDU
Indiana State Toll Road Post trooper retires after 34 years
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say Master Trooper Brad Kaizer is retiring after serving the citizens of Indiana for more than three decades at the Indiana State Police Toll Road Post. Kaizer is a life-long Indiana resident who grew up on the west side of South Bend....
WNDU
Cultivate Food Rescue to expand to second building
WNDU
Renovations unveiled at Spectrum Health Lakeland in Niles
WNDU
Real Services holds ‘Real Big Raffle’ for Meals on Wheels
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday morning, Real Services held their “Real Big Raffle.”. The grand prize was a $25,000 dollar room makeover by Peacock and Co., or a $15,000 dollar cash prize. The “Real Big Raffle” helps fund a very important program. “That’s our Meals...
WNDU
Mayor Mueller back to work after suffering ‘possible heart attack’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Mayor James Mueller is back to work after he likely suffered a heart attack earlier this summer. Mueller had two stents put in a main artery of his heart after doctors found several blockages. The 40-year-old was having some chest pains that he thought was just acid reflux.
WNDU
Michigan City Public Safety Meeting
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Justin
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Justin! He has been at the shelter since February. Justin, who...
WNDU
‘Lamppost Lighting Program’ continues in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Mayor James Mueller is back on the job. And on Thursday, he helped with the kickoff the city’s 2022 Lamppost Lighting Program. The cost-share program offers solar-powered lampposts to help brighten and beautify neighborhoods across the city. Once installed, the homeowner is responsible for maintenance and upkeep.
WNDU
‘Forecast of Fashion’ putting mental health awareness on center stage
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -What’s Good in Michiana this weekend?. Well, how about a fashion show that’s making a statement on and off the runway. Forecast of Fashion is putting the spotlight on mental health July 31st at the South Bend Armory. 16 News Now sat down with...
WNDU
Serving up food security, summer tastes at Sports Time
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Sports Time Family Pub and Grill in Elkhart throws their Summer Basil Bash Fundraiser. program through Church Community Services, which aims to establish food security in Elkhart County. The restaurant throws a fundraiser once a year to support Church Community Services but also holds various fundraisers...
WNDU
Medical Moment: Critical facts about CMV, hearing loss in babies
WNDU
Missing Elkhart man found safe
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Elkhart say a 58-year-old man who had been missing has now been located and is safe. Raymond Carter had been missing since July 10. Police in Elkhart need your help finding a missing 58-year-old man. Raymond Carter has been missing since July 10. He...
WNDU
Elkhart gears up for July ArtWalk
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown Elkhart is gearing up for July’s ArtWalk. This month’s theme is ‘Around the World,’ and will take place on Thursday, July 28 from 5 – 8 p.m. There will be art, food, and music from across the globe. ArtWalk will...
