ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

Dr. Todd Graham remembered, honored on fifth anniversary of tragic death

By 16 News Now
WNDU
 2 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

Black Catholic Joint Conference closes with banquet on ND campus

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, the Black Catholic Joint Conference concluded on the University of Notre Dame’s campus. The event brought over a hundred guests to South Bend for discussion, planning, and fellowship. Wednesday night was the conference’s closing banquet where a number of honors were presented....
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Goshen Historical Society announces fundraising drive

A South Bend man has been charged with reckless homicide for his role in a deadly crash earlier this week on the city’s south side. Indiana State Police trooper retires after 34 years. Updated: 45 minutes ago. Master Trooper Brad Kaizer says his retirement isn’t going to stop him...
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
Mishawaka, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Saint Joseph, MI
City
Michiana, MI
City
Mishawaka, IN
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WNDU

Michiana Unsolved: The homicide of Charles William Roberts III

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fighting for his life as a baby, gunned down on his front steps as a teen, another unsolved murder in South Bend, but why? Christine Karsten looks at what happened to Charles William Roberts III and where this cold case stands 10 years later. Charles...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Community remembers Dr. Todd Graham 5 years after his murder

It's been 5 years since a doctor was shot and killed near Mishawaka for not prescribing a patient opioids. Community members memorialized and celebrated Dr. Todd Graham's life today -- considering this somber anniversary. Dr. Graham was very involved in the community and loved by many. Everyone WSBT spoke with...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Indiana State Toll Road Post trooper retires after 34 years

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say Master Trooper Brad Kaizer is retiring after serving the citizens of Indiana for more than three decades at the Indiana State Police Toll Road Post. Kaizer is a life-long Indiana resident who grew up on the west side of South Bend....
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Graham
WNDU

Cultivate Food Rescue to expand to second building

A South Bend man has been charged with reckless homicide for his role in a deadly crash earlier this week on the city’s south side. Indiana State Police trooper retires after 34 years. Updated: 45 minutes ago. Master Trooper Brad Kaizer says his retirement isn’t going to stop him...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Real Services holds ‘Real Big Raffle’ for Meals on Wheels

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday morning, Real Services held their “Real Big Raffle.”. The grand prize was a $25,000 dollar room makeover by Peacock and Co., or a $15,000 dollar cash prize. The “Real Big Raffle” helps fund a very important program. “That’s our Meals...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Mayor Mueller back to work after suffering ‘possible heart attack’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Mayor James Mueller is back to work after he likely suffered a heart attack earlier this summer. Mueller had two stents put in a main artery of his heart after doctors found several blockages. The 40-year-old was having some chest pains that he thought was just acid reflux.
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Violent Crime
WNDU

Michigan City Public Safety Meeting

The cost-share program offers solar-powered lampposts to help brighten and beautify neighborhoods across the city. Man charged with reckless homicide in deadly South Bend crash. A South Bend man has been charged with reckless homicide for his role in a deadly crash earlier this week on the city’s south side....
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Justin

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Justin! He has been at the shelter since February. Justin, who...
WNDU

‘Lamppost Lighting Program’ continues in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Mayor James Mueller is back on the job. And on Thursday, he helped with the kickoff the city’s 2022 Lamppost Lighting Program. The cost-share program offers solar-powered lampposts to help brighten and beautify neighborhoods across the city. Once installed, the homeowner is responsible for maintenance and upkeep.
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNDU

Serving up food security, summer tastes at Sports Time

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Sports Time Family Pub and Grill in Elkhart throws their Summer Basil Bash Fundraiser. program through Church Community Services, which aims to establish food security in Elkhart County. The restaurant throws a fundraiser once a year to support Church Community Services but also holds various fundraisers...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Missing Elkhart man found safe

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Elkhart say a 58-year-old man who had been missing has now been located and is safe. Raymond Carter had been missing since July 10. Police in Elkhart need your help finding a missing 58-year-old man. Raymond Carter has been missing since July 10. He...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Elkhart gears up for July ArtWalk

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown Elkhart is gearing up for July’s ArtWalk. This month’s theme is ‘Around the World,’ and will take place on Thursday, July 28 from 5 – 8 p.m. There will be art, food, and music from across the globe. ArtWalk will...
ELKHART, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy