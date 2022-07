Chances are, many of the products you use daily have moved through the Volunteer State. is a global logistics leader, strategically positioned for access to major U.S. markets, 60% of which are within a day’s drive of the state. The transportation network in Tennessee includes access to eight interstates, 1,000 miles of navigable waterways, international and regional airports, and six Class I rail carriers.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO