BOSTON – No one was hurt Tuesday morning when a crane tipped over and landed on a building under construction in Dorchester. It happened around 10 a.m. in the area of Dorchester Ave. The crane toppled over and landed on wooden framing on the second floor.A truck driver told investigators he had just dropped off a truck loaded with construction material from Canada. "All of sudden the machine went down, the boom went down with the freight," the truck driver said.Boston Inspectional Services said it appears the crane operator "neglected to place counterweights to stabilize the crane" and it tipped once...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO