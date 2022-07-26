ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers sign UDFA offensive lineman Ty Clary to one-year deal

By Timothy Lindsey
 2 days ago
Ty Clary played college ball at Arkansas. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to the Green Bay Packers signing USFL receiver Osirus Mitchell on Tuesday, the team also added an undrafted offensive lineman to the roster just in time for training camp. Ty Clary is signing a one-year deal with the Packers, according to his agent. Clary originally signed with the Miami Dolphins after the NFL Draft, but he ended up failing his physical due to a shoulder injury from which he was still recovering.

Clary started in 39 games and played in a total of 47 contests during his collegiate career at Arkansas. He has a characteristic that the Green Bay Packers absolutely love in certain players. Versatility. Clary started games at both guard spots during his time at Arkansas, as well as at the center and right tackle position. The Green Bay Packers pride themselves on versatility everywhere, especially along the offensive line. If there is a position where an undrafted rookie can come in and make the 53-man roster, it is offensive line.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound lineman will definitely push younger impact players along the offensive line. With the losses of Lucas Patrick and Billy Turner, along with injuries to David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins, the Packers are looking for all the help they can find early on. If Clary can prove how skillful he is at multiple positions, he will have a lot to say on who makes the final 53-man roster, especially along the interior of the offensive line.

