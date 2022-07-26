ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Flanagan, Larson face off in Ohio 41st House District Democratic primary

By Josh Croup
13abc.com
 2 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Sylvania, OH
City
Berkey, OH
Toledo, OH
Elections
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
City
Oregon, OH
City
Toledo, OH
State
Ohio State
Oregon, OH
Government
State
Oregon State
Toledo, OH
Government
wosu.org

Indiana abortion fight provides a preview of what's to come in Ohio

Activists on both sides of the abortion issue this week swarmed the Indiana Statehouse to rail against or cheer on a bill that would ban most abortions in our neighbor to the west. In this week's episode of Snollygoster, Ohio's politics podcast from WOSU, hosts Mike Thompson and Steve Brown...
INDIANA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Week 3 of early voting: Ohioans cast more than 67,000 votes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans planning to vote early or via absentee ballot have one week left to choose their candidates before the Aug. 2 special primary election. In the third week of early voting, Ohioans requested 92,888 absentee ballots by mail or in person and cast 67,218 early votes during the week-long period from […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Statehouse#Ohio House#Democrats#Election Local#State Senate#Flanagan Larson#Democratic#University Of Toledo#Point Place#Dave S Redistricting#Republicans
NBC News

Tim Ryan's GOP-friendly campaign unsettles Republicans in Ohio

AKRON, Ohio — A once largely unimaginable scenario has been rattling around Ohio's political scene all summer. Can Rep. Tim Ryan pull off an upset in the state's U.S. Senate race?. The Democrat is airing ads on Fox News, talking incessantly about China and promising to put "Americans first"...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Are we in a recession?

Toledo homicides down in 2022, TPD says a new initiative is part of the reason why. Two Hancock Co. Democrats hope to unseat Republican incumbent in Ohio House. Claire Osborne is running against Melissa Kritzell in the 83rd House District for the chance to face incumbent Republican Rep. Jon Cross in November.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

7/28: Derek's Thursday Evening Forecast

Toledo homicides down in 2022, TPD says a new initiative is part of the reason why. Two Hancock Co. Democrats hope to unseat Republican incumbent in Ohio House. Claire Osborne is running against Melissa Kritzell in the 83rd House District for the chance to face incumbent Republican Rep. Jon Cross in November.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Farm and Dairy

Ohio State researchers aim to help farmers understand coyote threats

Coyotes are the new kids on the block in Ohio. They only became common in the state about 30 years ago, and they’re now one of Ohio’s top natural predators. But in many ways, they’re still a mystery to farmers and wildlife biologists alike. Ohio State University researchers are trying to solve part of that mystery.
OHIO STATE
Michigan Advance

Transphobic attacks, calls for voter restrictions dominate final GOP gov. debate

From election conspiracy theorists pushing voter restrictions to a barrage of transphobic comments and the idea that “if we don’t get back to our “Judeo-Christian principles, we’re going to lose our country, we’re going to lose Western civilization as we know it,” the eighth Republican gubernatorial debate Wednesday night was a whirlwind of far-right talking […] The post Transphobic attacks, calls for voter restrictions dominate final GOP gov. debate appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio TV stations file lawsuit against Cedar Point

Three Ohio TV news stations are taking legal actions against Cedar Points parent company Cedar Fair and its police department for allegedly not allowing access to public records. According to WBNS, Ohio TV stations WKYC, WTOL, and WBNS are asking the Ohio Supreme Court to weigh in. The station’s investigative reporters have been investigating multiple […]
OHIO STATE
newsnet5

DeWine claims concern for 'vulnerable,' still won’t talk about children who now have to have babies

COLUMBUS — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. As he celebrated passage and enactment of severe abortion restrictions in Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine was lavish in expressing concern for “the most vulnerable among us, those who do not have a voice.”
COLUMBUS, OH
13abc.com

Ohio Task Force activated for flood rescue in Kentucky

DAYTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Task Force 1 — also referred to as OH-TF1 — received activation orders to deploy immediately for flood rescue efforts in both Eastern and southeastern Kentucky. The task force will deploy a Water Rescue team comprised of 16 members and five vehicles. While...
KENTUCKY STATE
13abc.com

Rosemary Apartments to be torn down

Through this operation, officials say they focused on taking violent fugitives and gang members off the streets. Nancy Larson, a social worker from Sylvania, is running against Colin Flanagan, a University of Toledo law student from Oregon, in Ohio's 41st House District Democratic primary. Colin Flanagan. Updated: 1 hour ago.
SYLVANIA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy