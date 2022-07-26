Flanagan, Larson face off in Ohio 41st House District Democratic primary

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aug. 2 Ohio and Michigan primary election guide: What's on your ballot, where to vote and more
TOLEDO, Ohio — Voters in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan are set to hit the polls Tuesday, Aug. 2, for a primary election. WTOL 11 is here to answer your questions before, during and after Election Day. WHEN ARE POLLS OPEN?. Ohio: 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. Michigan: 7...
13abc.com
Two Hancock Co. Democrats hope to unseat Republican incumbent in Ohio House
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Two Hancock County Democrats think they’re the right choice to take on an incumbent state representative in November. Ohio’s 83rd House District is one that largely stayed intact during redistricting efforts. It includes all of Hancock and Hardin Counties and also extends to northern Logan County.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati Voters Should Pay Attention to These Races in Ohio's Weird Aug. 2 Primary Election
The upcoming Aug. 2 special primary election in Ohio is the result of exhausting redistricting. drama that just won’t end. voters are deciding their representatives are based on a set of maps repeatedly rejected by the Ohio Supreme Court. as unconstitutional for unfairly favoring Republicans. Ohio is now required...
The most surprising Ohioan in the Jan. 6 coup attempt accepts her fate: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A former Cleveland schools therapist has pleaded guilty to being part of a mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election as president. We’re talking about Christine Priola’s charges of obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting on...
Who is running for Ohio Statehouse in August?
In one week, Ohio voters will participate in the state's second primary election of 2022 to decide who will represent them in the Statehouse.
wosu.org
Indiana abortion fight provides a preview of what's to come in Ohio
Activists on both sides of the abortion issue this week swarmed the Indiana Statehouse to rail against or cheer on a bill that would ban most abortions in our neighbor to the west. In this week's episode of Snollygoster, Ohio's politics podcast from WOSU, hosts Mike Thompson and Steve Brown...
Week 3 of early voting: Ohioans cast more than 67,000 votes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans planning to vote early or via absentee ballot have one week left to choose their candidates before the Aug. 2 special primary election. In the third week of early voting, Ohioans requested 92,888 absentee ballots by mail or in person and cast 67,218 early votes during the week-long period from […]
Meet the Republicans running in Michigan's 5th Congressional District
Voters will have a choice this primary election between Congressman Tim Walberg and Dr. Sherry O’Donnell on the Republican side in Michigan’s newly drawn 5th Congressional District.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Primary Election results for Lenawee County races on Aug. 2, 2022
Here’s where to find Michigan election results for the Lenawee County primary election on Aug. 2, 2022. Deerfield Township (Lenawee) Find more election results from the Michigan Primary Election:
Tim Ryan's GOP-friendly campaign unsettles Republicans in Ohio
AKRON, Ohio — A once largely unimaginable scenario has been rattling around Ohio's political scene all summer. Can Rep. Tim Ryan pull off an upset in the state's U.S. Senate race?. The Democrat is airing ads on Fox News, talking incessantly about China and promising to put "Americans first"...
13abc.com
Are we in a recession?
13abc.com
7/28: Derek's Thursday Evening Forecast
Toledo homicides down in 2022, TPD says a new initiative is part of the reason why. Two Hancock Co. Democrats hope to unseat Republican incumbent in Ohio House. Claire Osborne is running against Melissa Kritzell in the 83rd House District for the chance to face incumbent Republican Rep. Jon Cross in November.
Farm and Dairy
Ohio State researchers aim to help farmers understand coyote threats
Coyotes are the new kids on the block in Ohio. They only became common in the state about 30 years ago, and they’re now one of Ohio’s top natural predators. But in many ways, they’re still a mystery to farmers and wildlife biologists alike. Ohio State University researchers are trying to solve part of that mystery.
Transphobic attacks, calls for voter restrictions dominate final GOP gov. debate
From election conspiracy theorists pushing voter restrictions to a barrage of transphobic comments and the idea that “if we don’t get back to our “Judeo-Christian principles, we’re going to lose our country, we’re going to lose Western civilization as we know it,” the eighth Republican gubernatorial debate Wednesday night was a whirlwind of far-right talking […] The post Transphobic attacks, calls for voter restrictions dominate final GOP gov. debate appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Ohio TV stations file lawsuit against Cedar Point
Three Ohio TV news stations are taking legal actions against Cedar Points parent company Cedar Fair and its police department for allegedly not allowing access to public records. According to WBNS, Ohio TV stations WKYC, WTOL, and WBNS are asking the Ohio Supreme Court to weigh in. The station’s investigative reporters have been investigating multiple […]
Ohio says Facebook lost $3 million in state retirement funds in lawsuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio will lead a class-action lawsuit against Meta after Facebook stock took a tumble, leading to millions of dollars of losses in the state pension funds. A federal judge in California agreed on Thursday to consolidate a series of lawsuits against Facebook. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said the judge appointed […]
newsnet5
DeWine claims concern for 'vulnerable,' still won’t talk about children who now have to have babies
COLUMBUS — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. As he celebrated passage and enactment of severe abortion restrictions in Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine was lavish in expressing concern for “the most vulnerable among us, those who do not have a voice.”
13abc.com
Ohio Task Force activated for flood rescue in Kentucky
DAYTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Task Force 1 — also referred to as OH-TF1 — received activation orders to deploy immediately for flood rescue efforts in both Eastern and southeastern Kentucky. The task force will deploy a Water Rescue team comprised of 16 members and five vehicles. While...
13abc.com
Rosemary Apartments to be torn down
Ohio’s top GOP leaders violated oaths in willfully crafting unconstitutional districts
The latest hearing held by the Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol featured thoughtful discussion of the president’s oath of office. Committee members and witnesses agreed that a U.S. president should be held accountable for violation of that oath. The occupants of Ohio’s most...
