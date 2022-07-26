ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Active Shooter Training at Tillamook High School July 28 & 29

Cover picture for the articleThe Tillamook Police Department and the Department of Public Safety Standards Training (DPSST) have teamed up to bring Active Shooter Training to the Tillamook High School from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday July 28 & 29. This course is designed enhance the collaboration and teamwork between...

Local Educator Takes the Helm at Tillamook High School

Jill Ingram, a long-time Tillamook resident, is the new Tillamook High School Principal. Ingram comes to the position of Principal after serving Tillamook School District as a Special Education Teacher, Dean of Students, Tillamook High School Assistant Principal, and most recently, the district Special Education Director. “I’m excited. I missed connecting with the students,” Principal Ingram explained, speaking about the change from Special Education Director to THS Principal over coffee at Five Rivers Coffee Roasters. “That’s a big part of why I got into education. Connecting with the kids.”
Teenager reported missing from Salem found

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services, Child Welfare Division, says 16-year-old Zane Averett has been found. DHS first announced Averett as missing Wednesday and said they believed he was in danger. Shortly before 5 p.m., DHS announced Averett had been found and thanked the community for...
ALERT: Highway 131 Closed between Tillamook and Oceanside due to culvert failure; Detour in place 7/28/22 5:30 pm

HWY 131 – EKLOFF ROAD CLOSURE. The Oregon Department of Transportation has issued an emergency alert at 5:30 pm on Thursday July 28, 2022 that it will immediately close Highway 131 between Tillamook and the junction with Whiskey Creek Road. A culvert failure is collapsing the highway and will require at least 48 hours to repair.
4 Oregon deaths that could be related to heat wave are under investigation

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating four deaths that could be related to the current heat wave. But it could be months before any are confirmed as being connected. Three of the deaths happened in Multnomah County on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The fourth happened Monday in...
'He has a tire track across his back': Friends search for suspect in Lloyd District hit-and-run

PORTLAND, Oregon — A Hillsboro man is recovering in the hospital from serious injuries after he was run over in a hit-and-run crash in the Lloyd District last Friday. Friends said John Torck was riding his motorcycle on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at roughly 1:45 a.m. on July 22. They said he slowed down near Northeast Lloyd Boulevard to turn left into Dutch Bros when a driver hit him from behind.
Hwy. 30 Fatal, Multnomah Co., July 26

On Saturday, July 23, 2022 at approximately 12:57 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle motor vehicle crash on Hwy 30 near milepost 12. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound gray GMC Sierra, operated by Kody Hansen (24) of Warren, was traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway striking a parked black Audi AA8 occupied by Dale Herren (45) and Jennifer Herren (43) of St. Helens. The GMC then struck two more unoccupied vehicles, a power pole, went over an embankment and struck the front porch of a residence. Kody Hansen and Dale Herren sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased. Jennifer Herren was transported to a local hospital with injuries. Hwy 30 was closed for approximately 5 hours. OSP was assisted by Portland Police Bureau, Scappoose Police Department and ODOT.
Body of missing swimmer recovered at Hagg Lake

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon that they have found the body of a man who reportedly drowned at Henry Hagg Lake the previous day. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man went swimming at the Eagle Creek Recreation Area in Scoggins...
Police identify woman found dead inside vehicle in Salem; investigation ongoing

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Salem Police Department has identified a woman who was found dead inside a vehicle on the morning of July 21. Police say Marcie Ann Harris, 42, of Salem, was found dead after officers responded to a welfare check in the 3300 block of Portland Road Northeast. Harris was found slumped over inside a vehicle.
Salem Health Diverts Ambulances Tuesday, Officials Still Seek Alternatives

Salem Hospital sent some patients arriving by ambulance to other medical facilities instead on Tuesday. Lisa Wood, a spokeswoman for Salem Health, said ambulances were diverted for less than four hours on July 26, and only when patients came with conditions that were not life-threatening. Hospital officials continue to seek...
Missing swimmer's body found at Hagg Lake near Forest Grove

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — Authorities have found the body of a swimmer who went missing in Henry Hagg Lake. The lake is near the Peninsula Trail Head, southwest of Forest Grove. Divers with Lake Oswego Fire Department discovered the man's body while searching the lake around 11 a.m. Tuesday,...
FATAL MULTI-VEHICLE CRASH IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY OREGON ON HIGHWAY 30

MULTNOMAH COUNTY OR (July 25, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at approximately 12:57 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle motor vehicle crash on Highway 30 near milepost 12. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound gray GMC Sierra,...
Police arrest dog-napper in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police arrested a dog-napper on Monday following a pet theft on Sunday night. According to an Instagram post by the Portland Police, the stolen dog was removed from a vehicle while the owner was inside a business for 30 minutes. Under Oregon law, people may break a car window to save an animal in danger, but they must also contact the police right away and wait at the scene.
Fire destroys two homes in Seaside

At approximately 4:19 a.m. on Monday, July 25, Seaside Fire & Rescue responded to a structure fire at 961 4th Avenue in Seaside. The two-alarm blaze engulfed the neighboring home at 951 4th Avenue and at least five propane explosions occurred, causing some damage to the home across the street at 960 4th Avenue. Firefighters extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported.
