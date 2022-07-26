CareFlight crashes while responding to fatal collision

Residents are being evacuated following a huge fire in Reading which has left more than six homes burning. Emergency services were called to Red Cottage Drive in Calcot in the early hours of Friday morning. Police have reported no serious injuries at present. People in the surrounding area have been urged to keep their windows and doors closed while the fire services tackle the blaze. A triage centre has been set up at Calcot Infant School for anyone who has been displaced. Thames Valley Police said Red Cottage Drive is completely closed at this time. More to follow... Read More Watch moment killer who stabbed grandfather jailed on live TV in UK firstWilliam pays tribute to ‘committed and brave’ ranger who was shot deadPolice called as protesters storm children story hour hosted by drag queen at library

ACCIDENTS ・ 28 MINUTES AGO