South Bend, IN

Notre Dame football 2022: Is 10-2 acceptable?

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
If you’re a Notre Dame fan and you could signup to accept the Irish finishing the regular season 10-2 would you take it right now?

Or do you think the expectation for this team should be College Football Playoff or bust?

As we’re in the final days of July and the light at the end of the off-season tunnel gets brighter each day, it’s time to start really focusing in on what the 2022 season is ultimately going to bring for Notre Dame. A trip to Ohio State to start is about as tough of task as you can ask for, but September then features incredibly winnable games against Marshall, Cal, and North Carolina.

BYU presents a challenge in Las Vegas to start October but again, the month sees home games against Stanford and UNLV that should be be wins while a trip to Syracuse on Halloween weekend isn’t exactly daunting.

Clemson comes to Notre Dame Stadium to open November in the biggest home game of the year before contests against Navy and Boston College bridge the gap to the USC rivalry game at November’s end.

With that schedule in mind are you signing up for 10-2? I ask that record specifically because of where Pete Fiutak of College Football News projects Notre Dame to play this postseason as he’s released his preseason bowl projections.

