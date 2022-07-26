Podcast: How Tkachuk return stacks up to DeBrincat trade

The 2018 NHL Draft was one of the biggest for the Arizona Coyotes, as they had the third-best odds for the first overall selection. Unfortunately, they ended up dropping back two spots to the fifth selection due to bad luck in the lottery. Despite that, they still had plenty of good options and eventually took center Barrett Hayton. A curveball to most, but the Coyotes desperately needed a center, as he dominated the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) playing mostly second-line minutes behind teammate Morgan Frost.

NHL ・ 12 HOURS AGO