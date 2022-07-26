ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Podcast: How Tkachuk return stacks up to DeBrincat trade

NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about how the NHL is having an NBA-like offseason with all the...

www.nbcsports.com

NBC Sports Chicago

Bears finalize Michael Schofield contract details

The Bears signed former Los Angeles Chargers right guard Michael Schofield to a one-year deal. The deal is worth $1.12 million with a cap hit of $895,000. The contract is a veteran salary, meaning the cap hit is slightly lower than the money he’ll earn. There’s no guaranteed money in the deal.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Bytes: Nazar, Shaw, Richardson & More

Welcome to the July edition of Blackhawks Bytes, a series featuring quotes and comments from players, coaches, management, journalists and fans alike concerning everything Chicago Blackhawks. The purpose of this ongoing column is to capture a slice of the existing outlook, attitudes and culture surrounding the team. Please join me as we have some fun with the everyday, albeit fascinating aspect of human nature; the power of words.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Flyers News & Rumors: Brink, Laczynski, Fletcher’s Job Security

The Philadelphia Flyers moved closer to finalizing their roster for the 2022-23 season with more news in restricted free agency. Although no organized team activities took place and any upcoming acquisitions via trade or unrestricted free agency are unlikely, buzz about general manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher and the relentlessness of the fan base’s frustration against the organization continues.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
City
Chicago, IL
State
Florida State
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Yardbarker

Coyotes Need to See Much More From Barrett Hayton This Season

The 2018 NHL Draft was one of the biggest for the Arizona Coyotes, as they had the third-best odds for the first overall selection. Unfortunately, they ended up dropping back two spots to the fifth selection due to bad luck in the lottery. Despite that, they still had plenty of good options and eventually took center Barrett Hayton. A curveball to most, but the Coyotes desperately needed a center, as he dominated the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) playing mostly second-line minutes behind teammate Morgan Frost.
NHL
NBC Sports Chicago

Jaquan Brisker and Bears finalizing four-year rookie deal

Safety Jaquan Brisker and the Chicago Bears are finalizing a four-year rookie deal the day before training camp begins, according to Chicago Tribune's Dan Wiederer. The difference between the two parties came with the third year of the deal and its guaranteed money. There's no details on the contract yet, but the issue surrounded just north of a hundred thousand dollars.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears head coach Dave Wannstedt attends training camp

A former head coach is in the building. Dave Wannstedt, former head coach of the Chicago Bears from 1993-98, was present at Halas Hall for Thursday's practice during training camp. Wannstedt coached at several universities before serving as the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, the head coach of the...
CHICAGO, IL
Person
Matthew Tkachuk
Person
Dylan Strome
Person
Alex Debrincat
NHL

Kings add Fiala to boost experienced core, spark power play

Forward had NHL career highs in goals, assists, points with Wild last season. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Los Angeles Kings:. 2021-22 season: 44-27-11, third...
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: John Klingberg, and Jonathan Toews

Klingberg switches agents as the deal he’s been hoping for hasn’t come. Frank Seravalli: Unrestricted free agent defenseman John Klingberg is now represented by Newport Sports Management after he let agent Peter Wallen go. Saad Yousuf: Klingberg has to be disappointed that he still doesn’t have a contract...
CHICAGO, IL
#Bears#Nba#Nbc Sports
Yardbarker

The Edmonton Oilers’ ECHL affiliate will be the Fort Wayne Komets

The Edmonton Oilers announced on Wednesday that their ECHL affiliate for the 2022-23 season will be the Fort Wayne Komets. The original version of the Komets played in the International Hockey League from 1952 until 1990. The team was moved to Albany, New York in 1990 and became the Albany Choppers. A few days later, the Flint Spirits were purchased and relocated by a family in Fort Wayne and became the second version of the Komets.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Yardbarker

Avalanche Should Trade Girard & Not Re-Sign Kadri

The Colorado Avalanche front office—club president Joe Sakic and newly minted general manager Chris McFarland—have been busy this offseason. They shored up the team’s goaltending situation by acquiring Alex Georgiev in a trade with the New York Rangers, they gave well-deserved multi-year contracts to Valeri Nichushkin and Artturi Lehkonen, and they brought back veteran contributors Andrew Cogliano and Darren Helm.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Making history: Sharks to retire Marleau's No. 12 in 2023

The San Jose Sharks are set to retire Patrick Marleau's No. 12, the team announced Thursday afternoon. The team will raise Marleau's jersey to the rafters at SAP Center in an on-ice ceremony prior to their game with the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. The Sharks have seen...
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL
NHL
Podcast
Podcast
Sports
Sports
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
Hockey
Hockey
Youtube
Youtube
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago to air White Sox games with Spanish commentary

CHICAGO, IL – (July 28, 2022) – NBC Sports Chicago – home of the Chicago White Sox – announced it will present live coverage of four White Sox games with Spanish-language commentary on NBCSC+, beginning with the team’s matchup against the Kansas City Royals on Aug. 1 at 7:10 p.m. This is the first time NBC Sports Chicago is producing alternate Spanish-language coverage of the White Sox.
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ Nurse Reportedly a Bottom Five Contract in the NHL

When the Edmonton Oilers chose to give an eight-year, $74 million extension to Darnell Nurse nearly a year ago, everyone knew the deal would draw its fair share of critics. After all, the 2013 seventh overall pick, despite having a great 2020-21 season, was and continues to be prone to mental lapses that you don’t normally see from a number one defenceman. However, a number one defenceman is exactly what he is being paid to be, as his $9.5 million cap hit which will kick in this upcoming season makes him the seventh highest-paid blueliner in the entire league.
NHL
