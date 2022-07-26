Albemarle Co. leasing old JCPenney for new operations center

Related
cbs19news
Rose Hill Market closing for good
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For more than 30 years, a local general-store-type business is closing its doors for good. George Swingler has owned and operated Rose Hill Market since 1989. Before that, he spent more than 25 years serving the community in the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office. Swingler...
cbs19news
Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA has received its first round of beagles from that breeding facility
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA received a mother and multiple puppies on Thursday. The SPCA will allow people to foster the beagles, before adopting them. The adoptions will not take place for another several weeks because the shelter has to check their medical and behavioral needs.
hburgcitizen.com
City outlines ways for private donations to enhance parks, programs and public spaces
Correction: Assistant City Manager Amy Snider’s name was misspelled in an earlier version of this article. Harrisonburg now has an official policy to accept private donations that can help spruce up or expand public areas, parks and other projects and programs. The city council approved the new policy, which...
cbs19news
LAJC: Nearly half of Mallside Forest Apartments units notified of possible eviction
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A significant number of tenants in Mallside Forest Apartments were given five-day "pay or quit" notices last week, meaning they had to pay what they owe in rent or face eviction. "I deserve to have a roof over my head," said Mable Christian, one...
WSET
'Allow Amherst to blossom;' Madison heights town center project gets rezoning approval
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Exciting changes are in the works for the Madison Heights community in the new town center project. The Amherst County board of supervisors approved the rezoning for the 170-acre portion of this project at the last Tuesday's meeting. In the proposed layout plan, apartments,...
cbs19news
Greene County names director of new Water and Sewer Department
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Now that Greene County has left the Rapidan Service Authority, it needed its own leadership regarding water and sewer services. According to a release, Greg Lunsford has been named the Director of Water and Sewer. According to a release, he will oversee the development...
wina.com
Mint Springs temporarily open for swimming
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – With Chris Greene Lake closed to swimming because of the harmful algae bloom, Albemarle County Parks & Rec is opening Mint Springs Swimming Beach Thursday through Sunday. The county is shifting the lifeguards from Chris Greene over to Mint Springs in this effort. And so far, it’s just this period of time only. It’s not known how long Chris Greene will remain closed.
NBC 29 News
School Rocks Backpack Giveaway set for July 31
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students will have the chance to get some free gear ahead of the first day of school. Backpacks filled will supplies will be passed out from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 31. Families can visit Wireless Zone at 250 Merchant Walk Avenue to join in.
NBC 29 News
Chris Greene Lake is closed until further notice
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Chris Greene lake in Albemarle county is closed right now. It’s dealing with a harmful algae bloom. This means no swimmers or pets are allowed in the water until further notice. Hiking trails and the dog park will remain open and boating is still...
NBC 29 News
ACPS pushing for preschool application sign ups
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Bright Stars and MACAA’s Head Start preschool application fairs got underway early Wednesday, July 27. Albemarle County Public Schools is trying to make sure the kids who need preschool get it. Three sign-up fairs were held today, and one is also scheduled for Friday.
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg, Albemarle County police departments announce plans for National Night Out
National Night Out is held nationwide on Tuesday, August 2. Harrisonburg and Albemarle County police departments have announced plans to participate in the event. No word yet from Augusta County, Staunton, Waynesboro or other local law enforcement agencies. Harrisonburg: Travel convoy. The Harrisonburg Police Department will celebrate neighborhoods, collaboration, and...
Job market leads to new opportunities for employees, Virginia experts say
(WFXR) — The Commonwealth saw a rise in employment by nearly 14,000 people in the month of June, according to the Virginia Employment Commission. However, even with an influx of new employees, many businesses are still facing worker shortages. According to the dean of the University of Lynchburg’s College of Business, Nancy Hubbard, if you’re […]
Augusta Free Press
Regional Virginia airports receive $5.5 million in federal grants from FAA
The Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration will fund new taxiways, rehabilitate runway lighting and removal of obstructions to meet FAA standards at five regional airports in Virginia. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced July 27 that $5,511,125 will fund improvements at airports in Louisa County, Halifax County,...
WHSV
More improvements coming to I-81
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Department of Transportation-Staunton held a public hearing on Wednesday to discuss upgrades for Interstate 81 through Weyers Cave. Improve 81 plans to add a truck climbing lane between mile markers 234 to 238 and the Naked Creek Bridge. This will widen the interstate from two lanes to three lanes in both directions.
WHSV
National Night Out in the Shenandoah Valley
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - National Night Out is an annual event where police and fire departments across the country bring out the community for a night of fun. For almost 40 years, the event is celebrated on the first Tuesday in August. This year, that is Tuesday, August 2. There are 118 cities and towns that participate throughout Virginia.
waynesboro.va.us
S Oak Lane Bridge Closure
The S Oak Lane bridge will be closed starting Tuesday, August 2 through Thursday, August 4, 2022 for routine maintenance on the bridge deck as recommended by our engineers following their annual inspection in June . Questions please call our Operations staff at (540) 942-6743.
NBC 29 News
CFD holding inaugural Girls’ Fire & Rescue Camp
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Fire Department is hosting its first Girl’s Fire and Rescue camp in its 166 year history. Five girls are coming together this week to learn all about what it takes to work in the fire and EMS profession. CFD hopes this inspires them to some day join the field.
WHSV
New Virginia Scenic Railway set to depart from Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Visitors and locals will soon have another way to enjoy the sights of the Shenandoah Valley. The Virginia Scenic Railway is launching, and passengers will depart from Staunton. The new excursion is owned and operated by the Buckingham Branch Railroad. “The Virginia Scenic Railway is a...
WHSV
Shenandoah County neighbors upset over removal of mailboxes
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Some residents of a Shenandoah County private community are upset after a neighbor removed 24 of their mailboxes from his property and dumped them half a mile away. “There’s 24 accounts of destruction of property and tampering with the United States mail, and he did...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville issues traffic alert for Rt. 250 Bypass Bridge repairs
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Lane closures will be affecting traffic on the Route 250 Bypass Bridge for a couple weeks. Charlottesville announced Tuesday, July 26, that the bridge over Emmet Street will have the right eastbound lane of Rt. 250 closed until August 7. The on and off ramps from that lane will also be closed.
