ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

Albemarle Co. leasing old JCPenney for new operations center

By Isabel Cleary
NBC 29 News
 2 days ago

Comments / 0

Related
cbs19news

Rose Hill Market closing for good

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For more than 30 years, a local general-store-type business is closing its doors for good. George Swingler has owned and operated Rose Hill Market since 1989. Before that, he spent more than 25 years serving the community in the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office. Swingler...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albemarle County, VA
Government
County
Albemarle County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
cbs19news

Greene County names director of new Water and Sewer Department

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Now that Greene County has left the Rapidan Service Authority, it needed its own leadership regarding water and sewer services. According to a release, Greg Lunsford has been named the Director of Water and Sewer. According to a release, he will oversee the development...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
wina.com

Mint Springs temporarily open for swimming

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – With Chris Greene Lake closed to swimming because of the harmful algae bloom, Albemarle County Parks & Rec is opening Mint Springs Swimming Beach Thursday through Sunday. The county is shifting the lifeguards from Chris Greene over to Mint Springs in this effort. And so far, it’s just this period of time only. It’s not known how long Chris Greene will remain closed.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

School Rocks Backpack Giveaway set for July 31

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students will have the chance to get some free gear ahead of the first day of school. Backpacks filled will supplies will be passed out from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 31. Families can visit Wireless Zone at 250 Merchant Walk Avenue to join in.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Stewart
NBC 29 News

Chris Greene Lake is closed until further notice

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Chris Greene lake in Albemarle county is closed right now. It’s dealing with a harmful algae bloom. This means no swimmers or pets are allowed in the water until further notice. Hiking trails and the dog park will remain open and boating is still...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

ACPS pushing for preschool application sign ups

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Bright Stars and MACAA’s Head Start preschool application fairs got underway early Wednesday, July 27. Albemarle County Public Schools is trying to make sure the kids who need preschool get it. Three sign-up fairs were held today, and one is also scheduled for Friday.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Harrisonburg, Albemarle County police departments announce plans for National Night Out

National Night Out is held nationwide on Tuesday, August 2. Harrisonburg and Albemarle County police departments have announced plans to participate in the event. No word yet from Augusta County, Staunton, Waynesboro or other local law enforcement agencies. Harrisonburg: Travel convoy. The Harrisonburg Police Department will celebrate neighborhoods, collaboration, and...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Job market leads to new opportunities for employees, Virginia experts say

(WFXR) — The Commonwealth saw a rise in employment by nearly 14,000 people in the month of June, according to the Virginia Employment Commission. However, even with an influx of new employees, many businesses are still facing worker shortages. According to the dean of the University of Lynchburg’s College of Business, Nancy Hubbard, if you’re […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jcpenney#Board Of Supervisors#Urban Construction#Albemarle Co
Augusta Free Press

Regional Virginia airports receive $5.5 million in federal grants from FAA

The Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration will fund new taxiways, rehabilitate runway lighting and removal of obstructions to meet FAA standards at five regional airports in Virginia. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced July 27 that $5,511,125 will fund improvements at airports in Louisa County, Halifax County,...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

More improvements coming to I-81

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Department of Transportation-Staunton held a public hearing on Wednesday to discuss upgrades for Interstate 81 through Weyers Cave. Improve 81 plans to add a truck climbing lane between mile markers 234 to 238 and the Naked Creek Bridge. This will widen the interstate from two lanes to three lanes in both directions.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

National Night Out in the Shenandoah Valley

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - National Night Out is an annual event where police and fire departments across the country bring out the community for a night of fun. For almost 40 years, the event is celebrated on the first Tuesday in August. This year, that is Tuesday, August 2. There are 118 cities and towns that participate throughout Virginia.
DAYTON, VA
waynesboro.va.us

S Oak Lane Bridge Closure

The S Oak Lane bridge will be closed starting Tuesday, August 2 through Thursday, August 4, 2022 for routine maintenance on the bridge deck as recommended by our engineers following their annual inspection in June . Questions please call our Operations staff at (540) 942-6743.
WAYNESBORO, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NBC 29 News

CFD holding inaugural Girls’ Fire & Rescue Camp

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Fire Department is hosting its first Girl’s Fire and Rescue camp in its 166 year history. Five girls are coming together this week to learn all about what it takes to work in the fire and EMS profession. CFD hopes this inspires them to some day join the field.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

New Virginia Scenic Railway set to depart from Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Visitors and locals will soon have another way to enjoy the sights of the Shenandoah Valley. The Virginia Scenic Railway is launching, and passengers will depart from Staunton. The new excursion is owned and operated by the Buckingham Branch Railroad. “The Virginia Scenic Railway is a...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah County neighbors upset over removal of mailboxes

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Some residents of a Shenandoah County private community are upset after a neighbor removed 24 of their mailboxes from his property and dumped them half a mile away. “There’s 24 accounts of destruction of property and tampering with the United States mail, and he did...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville issues traffic alert for Rt. 250 Bypass Bridge repairs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Lane closures will be affecting traffic on the Route 250 Bypass Bridge for a couple weeks. Charlottesville announced Tuesday, July 26, that the bridge over Emmet Street will have the right eastbound lane of Rt. 250 closed until August 7. The on and off ramps from that lane will also be closed.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy