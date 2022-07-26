Barrasso, Lummis Try To Pro-Actively Block Biden Executive Order Forgiving Student Loans

President Biden says he's running in 2024. But what happens if he doesn't? Here's everything you need to know:. Earlier this month, the 79-year-old president rejected the idea that a large majority of his own party's voters don't want him on the ballot in 2024 when a reporter cited poll numbers that showed only 26 percent of Democrats want Biden to be the nominee. "Read the polls, Jack!" Biden said. "You guys are all the same. That poll showed that 92 percent of Democrats, if I ran, would vote for me."

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO