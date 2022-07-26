Valley Transit Offering $5,000 Bonus as Bus Driving Positions Remain Unfilled

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Waupaca warns residents of the risks of ‘bill payment’ apps
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Waupaca is warning residents against using any ‘online services’ to pay their utility bills. Officials say that one of the services that at first glance, appears to be endorsed by the City of Waupaca is DOXO. Services like these can sometimes charge extra fees or delay the time in which the city receives the payment, resulting in a late payment fee or disconnection due to non-payment.
OSHA proposes fining Appleton roofing contractor over $94,000 for fall hazards
APPLETON (WLUK) -- An Appleton roofing contractor may face a hefty fine after being cited by the U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration for exposing his workers to potentially deadly fall hazards. In May, an OSHA inspector found three Lopez Roofing workers on a Sheboygan roof, working...
Driver in Seymour gets in ‘stinky’ situation, firefighters remind drivers to give truckers room
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – That may take a while to wash out, as one driver in Seymour found out the hard way that manure does not look good on a white car. According to the Seymour Firefighters, a vehicle was provided with a smelly surprise after it got manure spilled on it. The department was called in for ‘accident cleanup’.
Governor Evers Fills Potholes in Sheboygan, Manitowoc’s Washington Street Keeps Getting Band-Aids
When Governor Tony Evers was running against Scott Walker in the 2018 Gubernatorial election, he blamed the crumbling roads on Walker, going as far as coining the term “Scott-holes”. Now, the Governor is going on what he calls his statewide “Pothole Patrol Tour”, where he is literally filling...
Northeast Wisconsin Officials Warn of Contractor Scam
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WSAU) — Police in Ashwaubenon are warning about a contractor who took more than $2,000 for a job and then vanished without completing any work. Tony Ronald Cline was arrested after he took out a classified ad in the Green Bay Press Gazette for handyman services under the name “A-Z Handyman Services.” A Green Bay-area couple then paid him $2,200 upfront for a bathroom remodel, only to have him disappear.
De Pere Using Survey Results to Improve City Services
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ) – Earlier this year, the City of De Pere sent out a survey to learn which municipal services residents are satisfied with, and others that might need improvement. City staff and elected officials received the summarized results of the survey and will review and evaluate...
$50 million Brillion Works project promises to breathe new life into the city
One homegrown company in northeast Wisconsin is thinking outside of the box, combining rural jobs, rural housing, and promising economic growth.
Life at one of Wisconsin’s small airports
NEENAH, Wis. — The reason Keith Mustain runs a small airport isn’t overly complicated. “The reason I do it is I like the people,” the owner of Brennand Airport near Neenah said. “People in aviation are very friendly and you meet people from all around the world.”
Stretch of Highway 151 in Fond du Lac County to close through end of summer
MALONE (WLUK) -- Highway 151 is set to close beginning Monday as part of a $639,000 project. Work will target the stretch of 151 between County Highway W and County Highway Q in the Town of Malone in Fond du Lac County. Traffic will use Q and W as detours.
Manitowoc Community Comes to the Aid of Hartman’s Bakery Following Fire Closes All Three Locations
Yesterday we reported that Hartman’s Bakery in Manitowoc caught fire, resulting in the closure of all three locations. The home store in Manitowoc does all of the baking for the stores in Two Rivers and Plymouth, which puts Austin and Luisa Rehrauer, the owners of Hartman’s in a difficult position.
Shattuck Middle School sold to developer
The Neenah school board voted to sell Shattuck Middle School to a developer to be turned into mixed family housing.
Man charged after taking car from Green Bay dealership during test drive
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man is facing multiple charges stemming from incidents that included taking a vehicle from a local car dealership and the alleged sexual assault of a teenager. According to criminal complaints obtained by Local 5, 26-year-old Robert Starnes is accused of two charges for...
Wisconsin solar installers face challenges in finding enough workers to meet growing demand
Renewable energy is considered a cornerstone of a sustainable future. Solar power generation is a key element—one that’s growing. In fact, jobs in the solar industry in the U.S. increased by more than 9% from 2020 to 2021. That’s according to the National Solar Jobs Census published this week.
As owner faces litigation, Annie’s Campground listed for sale on Facebook
GRESHAM, Wis. (WFRV) – Anyone looking to own their own campground can purchase a 150+ acre lot that is up for sale in Gresham. The owner of the campground, Ann Retzlaff, is facing charges from an incident in May 2021. According to court records, she filed a lawsuit against Heartland Financial and Bank First claiming that her campground mortgage was converted to stocks and bonds.
Green Bay Apartment Development Is Underway
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Construction is underway for a new apartment community called The Fort at the Railyard. The project, originally pitched to the city back in 2019, is expected to cost $59 million. The Fort aims to provide affordable living spaces, setting aside 187 units for residents...
Interstate 41 source of crime in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC — Interstate-41 is bringing more to Fond du Lac County than just traffic. According to local law enforcement, this is also a huge source of crime for the area. The 176-mile-long interstate connects northeast Wisconsin with the metropolitan areas of Chicago and Milwaukee. “Drugs, which spill...
Popular bakeries recovering after Manitowoc fire
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - An overnight fire inside Hartman’s Bakery in Manitowoc forced all three of its locations to temporarily close. The bakery owner and another employee were inside when the fire started. “We’re still shocked. We still can’t believe it,” Luisa Rehrauer said. Fire crews...
Our Town Seymour: Orion Labels
(WFRV) – How do you pick out a product at the grocery store?. It probably has a lot to do with the label and at Orion Labels in Seymour, they help customers stand out thanks to a culture of hard-working employees. Local 5 Live visited recently with a closer...
Menasha bridge construction has slowed business downtown
MENASHA (NBC 26) — Located in Downtown Menasha, The Sweet Lair, a board game cafe and bakery, has cut down on hours because of nearby construction. “We cut back our opening time from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. because we weren’t seeing any customers come through and we also are closed on Mondays,” said Bri Lutz, owner of The Sweet Lair.
Weight loss program offered through Dr. Coussons Advanced Care for Women in Green Bay
(WFRV) – In health new today, there’s a clinically-proven approach to weight loss. It’s called Medi-weightloss and is offered through Dr. Coussons Advanced Care for Women. Dr. Coussons stopped by Local 5 Live with details on the program, how the three-phase process works, and more on his...
