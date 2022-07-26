Bucs reach agreement with Julio Jones, Chris Godwin cleared to begin training camp

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 bold predictions for Julio Jones in 2022 NFL season with Tom Brady, Buccaneers
Julio Jones has finally found his next team, signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jones was one of the top receivers in the game a few years ago and is looking to revive his career with the Tom Brady-led side. He will be teaming up with the greatest player of...
Colts Sign 2 New Wide Receivers Before Training Camp
The Indianapolis Colts added a pair of new wide receivers on Tuesday, one day before the start of training camp. Indianapolis signed Isaiah Ford and John Hurst and released wide receiver Kekoa Crawford and defensive tackle Caeveon Patton in corresponding moves, according to Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star. Hurst...
Cowboys should rush to sign this wide receiver with Julio Jones in Tampa
The Dallas Cowboys watched as Julio Jones signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They should make a run at one of the top wide receivers available in free agency. Just as players began reporting for training camp this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed that they are still all-in for another run to the Super Bowl. On Tuesday, July 26, the Buccaneers signed former Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones to a one-year contract. That gives Tom Brady a receiving corps of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Jones.
Bucs sign 7-time Pro Bowl wide receiver
Tom Brady lost a huge weapon when Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have found him another one. Julio Jones has agreed to a one-year deal with the Bucs, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The veteran wide receiver prioritized winning a Super Bowl while making his free agent decision, which is why he chose Tampa Bay.
Buccaneers Sign Julio Jones; Packers Signed Someone from USFL
GREEN BAY, Wis. – If there ever was a perfect case-in-point example of the Green Bay Packers’ roster-building preferences, it was delivered with Picasso-like style on Tuesday. The Packers, a top contender to reach the Super Bowl in the NFC with a legendary quarterback, made official their signing...
Report: Bucs landed Julio Jones over 1 NFC playoff contender
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday signed Julio Jones to a 1-year deal. They apparently beat out another Super Bowl contender in order to sign the receiver. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Green Bay Packers also had interest in Jones. But Tampa Bay was most aggressive in pursuing the receiver, according to the report.
Buccaneers sign seven-time Pro Bowl WR Julio Jones
Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones will catch passes from Tom Brady next season on a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Jones, 33, spent the first decade of his career with the Atlanta Falcons, where he racked up 12,896 yards and 60 touchdowns over 10 seasons. In June 2021, he was traded to the Tennessee Titans for a 2022 second-round pick and a swap of third-day selections in 2023.
Julio Jones to Sign With Buccaneers, per Report
As the NFL preseason looms around the corner, the Buccaneers just made a huge addition to their passing game. Tampa Bay is reportedly signing wide receiver Julio Jones to a one-year contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The move gives Tom Brady another weapon in the form of the seven-time Pro Bowler.
How the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will use Julio Jones in 2022
The Buccaneers shocked the world by signing Julio Jones. Here is where he figures to fit in on the offense during the 2022 season. In one of the more shocking moves of the offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers managed to acquire star wide receiver Julio Jones from the Atlanta Falcons, a move long rumored, but many doubted it would come to fruition.
What jersey number is Julio Jones wearing for the Bucs?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made another big splash Wednesday, signing free agent wide receiver Julio Jones to a one-year deal. A seven-time Pro Bowler, Jones will be wearing the No. 85 jersey when he takes the field for training camp practice Thursday, according to Tampa Bay’s official roster. Jones...
Bucs training camp: Hear from Julio Jones, Todd Bowles and more
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially kicked off their 2022 training camp Wednesday with their first practice, with new additions joining plenty of familiar faces. Here’s what Bucs head coach Todd Bowles, wide receiver Julio Jones and others had to say after Wednesday’s practice:
Where Julio Jones should fall on Buccaneers depth chart
The Buccaneers have just added one of the best wide receivers in the NFL to their already-stacked wide receiver room. Here is where Julio Jones should fall on the depth chart. The arrival of Julio Jones in Tampa has sparked a firestorm for one of the best teams in the NFL. The Buccaneers already had one of the best wide receiver rooms in the NFL before Jones arrived. Now, the room has reached historic levels.
