Lyles Station gets $40K grant

$14.6 million in READI Funds awarded in Evansville region
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Economic leaders say The Southwest Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA) obligated $14.6 million of the $50 million total in Regional Economic + Acceleration Development Initiative (READI) funds toward five projects located throughout the Evansville Region. [Previous: Next steps set to begin as Ind. READI regions awarded...
Evansville-area projects getting $14.6M in READI funds
Several large projects in the Evansville, Indiana region are getting millions of dollars in economic funding, according to an announcement made Thursday. The Southwest Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA) says that $14.6 million will be distributed between five large projects in the area. “We have a vision for our Region...
Popular Gibson County Pizza Shop Closing its Princeton, Indiana Location
When I lived in Princeton, the only way to enjoy the unique taste of Sandy's Pizza was to drive the 15 or so miles to Ft. Branch. You could also order ahead and have a delivery driver meet you halfway in a parking lot. In 2015, a second Sandy's Pizza location opened in Princeton, but soon Gibson County will be back down to only 1 Sandy's Pizza.
Evansville code enforcement agents to get bulletproof vests
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The people who enforce Evansville’s property codes may soon be a little safer. The city has aside money to buy them bulletproof vests. City officials care about the city’s curb appeal. “It’s the environment that people see when they drive down the street,” said...
Ascension St. Vincent institutes in-house police force
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ascension St. Vincent is taking a new step in ensuring patient safety by adding a police department. Chief Chris Pugh and Sergeant Eric Hackworth are both former Evansville police officers. They are the first two brought onto the new force. The addition of in-house officers will...
Ascension St. Vincent commissions own police department
St. Vincent in Evansville commissions the first in-house police department in the Ascension system. Ascension St. Vincent commissions first police department. The state of Indiana is one of the first states to pass a statute allowing hospitals to have their own police departments.
Study underway to assess possibility of opening aquatic center in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Henderson could soon have an aquatic center. Henderson’s Aquatic Vision for Everyone is now in its first phase of bringing an aquatic center to the city. Officials are hoping to have the center at the Henderson PCMA fields. [PREVIOUS: Community members share...
OPS, DCPS holding Stuff the Bus event Friday
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro school leaders are hoping you’ll help them Stuff the Bus. Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County Schools are teaming up for the event. It’s from 1 to 5 Friday afternoon. You’ll see those school buses outside each Walmart location in Owensboro. If...
5 arrested in southern Indiana drug bust
GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State Police drug investigation led to five arrests in Gibson County on Tuesday. Police executed a search warrant at home in Princeton, Indiana around 12:30 a.m. Investigators found five people inside the home, as well as a “small amount of meth,” marijuana, anti-depressant pills, a digital scale, small baggies, […]
Burn bans lifted for Indiana Tri-State counties
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — After roughly three weeks, counties on the Indiana side of the Tri-State are no longer under a burn ban. Many of the burn bans were issued because of July’s early dry conditions and low rainfall. But now with more rain washing across the Tri-State, the bans are no longer necessary. […]
Henderson receiving $3M grant to fund city utility projects
Henderson receiving $3M grant to fund city utility projects
Name of victim released in Vanderburgh Co. shooting
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities have released more information about Wednesday’s deadly shooting in Vanderburgh County. It happened on the 5900 block of Maggie Valley Drive. [VCSO: Suspect in custody after deadly shooting on Maggie Valley Dr.]. Deputies say 34-year-old Ricky Allen Kiper Jr. knocked on the door,...
EVSC Teacher Locker provides educators with free school supplies
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - At the Academy for Innovative Studies on Diamond Avenue, those who stop by will see teachers leaving with bags and smiles. “It’s very helpful to not have to spend all of my paycheck on supplies,” Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation preschool teacher Cindy Hillenbrand said after shopping for her preschool class.
$3M natural gas line coming to Henderson Co.
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County is getting $3 million for the construction of a high-pressure natural gas line. Governor Andy Beshear made the announcement on Wednesday. The money is coming from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, which supports coal communities as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The...
Vanderburgh Co. burn ban lifted
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville city officials say the county-wide burn ban has been lifted. This comes after a large amount of rain the area has had over the past few days. That burn ban was originally issued on July 6.
Lane closures planned for Highway 41 in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — If you live near the northside of Evansville, you may come across some traffic delays very soon. The Indiana Department of Transportation says crews will start railroad repairs next month. Beginning on or around Monday, August 1, the right northbound lane of US 41 near the intersection of Lynch Road will […]
Crews to close lanes at Hwy 41 & Lynch for railroad repairs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Drivers could soon see lane closures for northbound Highway 41 near the intersection of Lynch Road in Evansville. Indiana transportation officials say this will start around August 1. Crews will be repairing the railroad crossing. During the closure, the right turn lane will also be closed.
City of Henderson to receive nearly $156k grant to help boost tourism
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say the city of Henderson will be receiving a grant to help boost it’s tourism. On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear announced that $75 million of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act will go towards helping address impacts of COVID-19 on Kentucky’s tourism industry.
Surprise inspection backs up Twin Bridges
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Northbound U.S. 41 at the Twin Bridges will be undergoing inspection through at least August 5, says the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC). KYTC says the work will require lane closures twice per day, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., to accommodate equipment. However, officials say there […]
Henderson officials say area is thriving during State of the City and County addresses
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Mayor Steve Austin and County Judge Brad Schneider spoke at a joint meeting between the Chamber of Commerce and the Henderson Breakfast Lions Club on Thursday. It was for the State of the City and County Addresses. It was the 12th and final State of the...
