Buccaneers Sign Julio Jones; Packers Signed Someone from USFL

2 bold predictions for Julio Jones in 2022 NFL season with Tom Brady, Buccaneers
Julio Jones has finally found his next team, signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jones was one of the top receivers in the game a few years ago and is looking to revive his career with the Tom Brady-led side. He will be teaming up with the greatest player of...
Bucs sign 7-time Pro Bowl wide receiver
Tom Brady lost a huge weapon when Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have found him another one. Julio Jones has agreed to a one-year deal with the Bucs, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The veteran wide receiver prioritized winning a Super Bowl while making his free agent decision, which is why he chose Tampa Bay.
Packers three-time Pro Bowl OT David Bakhtiari has low level of concern with knee injury
Packers OL David Bakhtiari was placed on the PUP list Saturday as he continues to recover from a knee injury he suffered a year and a half ago during the 2020 season. It turns out Bakhtiari had a third surgery this offseason to help repair his knee. The five-time All-Pro left tackle is hoping to be ready in time for the 2022 opener Week 1 in Minnesota.
Report: Bucs landed Julio Jones over 1 NFC playoff contender
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday signed Julio Jones to a 1-year deal. They apparently beat out another Super Bowl contender in order to sign the receiver. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Green Bay Packers also had interest in Jones. But Tampa Bay was most aggressive in pursuing the receiver, according to the report.
NFL Twitter reacts to Julio Jones teaming up with Tom Brady and Bucs
Tom Brady once denied Julio Jones a Super Bowl with a historic comeback, now, the veteran wide receiver is teaming up with the seven-time Super Bowl champion. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the 33-year-old Jones was signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jones was...
GM Brian Gutekunst: Packers 'really like' current WRs, not looking to add veteran
The Green Bay Packers appear to have everything they need to attempt a Super Bowl run. That includes a receiving corps that is really liked by general manager Brian Gutekunst and Packers brass. "I don't think, right now, we're really looking to add anything," Gutekunst said about possibly going after...
Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu signs with Miami Dolphins, report
The former Atlanta Falcons’ standout wide receiver, Mohamed Sanu, has signed a contract with the Miami Dolphins on the eve of Training Camp.
Julio Jones: Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign wide receiver on one-year deal to strengthen Tom Brady's options
Julio Jones is signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he seeks to re-establish himself among the NFL's leading receivers while continuing his search for a Super Bowl ring. The seven-time Pro Bowl and two-time All Pro wide receiver spent last season with the Tennessee Titans but...
Green Bay Packers All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari had another knee procedure; no timetable for return
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- There's finally an explanation for why Green Bay Packers All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari still isn't back from his torn ACL of 573 days ago: He had another knee procedure -- which would be at least his third known surgery since the initial injury on Dec. 31, 2020.
