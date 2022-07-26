ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Buccaneers Sign Julio Jones; Packers Signed Someone from USFL

San Luis Obispo Tribune
 2 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Bucs sign 7-time Pro Bowl wide receiver

Tom Brady lost a huge weapon when Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have found him another one. Julio Jones has agreed to a one-year deal with the Bucs, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The veteran wide receiver prioritized winning a Super Bowl while making his free agent decision, which is why he chose Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Tampa, FL
Green Bay, WI
Football
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Aaron Rodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy