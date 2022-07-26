ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

England forward Alessia Russo secured a spot in the Euro 2022 final by nutmegging the goalkeeper with a surprise backheel shot

By Meredith Cash
 2 days ago
England's Alessia Russo celebrates her stunning goal against Sweden during the 2022 EURO semifinal. REUTERS/Carl Recine
  • England's Alessia Russo netted one of the best, most improbable goals of the 2022 Euros.
  • The 23-year-old nutmegged Sweden's goalkeeper with a backheel flick to score in Tuesday's semifinal.
  • The Lionesses finished with a 4-0 victory to advance to Sunday's final at London's Wembley Stadium.

It's one step closer to coming home.

England's women's national team bested Sweden 4-0 in Tuesday's 2022 Euro semifinal match, and a Lionesses rising star scored what may very well be the goal of the tournament.

Just 11 minutes after subbing into the game for Sarina Wiegman's side, 23-year-old Alessia Russo redeemed an open miss by netting a stunning backheel shot. Most improbably, Russo's shot slid between the legs of veteran Swedish goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl on its way into the back of the net.

—ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 26, 2022

Sweden — listed at No. 2 in FIFA's national team rankings — seemed to break down from there. In the 76th minute, England's Fran Kirby chipped a ball from well outside the 18-yard box that ricocheted off of Lindahl's hands and dribbled into the goal, all but sealing England's win.

Now, the Lionesses are headed to the championship match with a chance to win their first-ever Euros title. Russo and England will face the winner of Wednesday's semifinal between Germany and France in Sunday's final at London's Wembley Stadium.

