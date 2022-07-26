ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Attorney General Morrisey files appeal from Injunction against Hope Scholarship Act

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BTRld_0gto0G9300

CHARLESTON (WVDN) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey on Tuesday filed an appeal with the state’s Intermediate Court of Appeals, asking the court to overturn the preliminary and permanent injunction issued against the Hope Scholarship Act.

“We are continuing to fight for the Hope Scholarship Act, an important law that gives parents the right to choose the education they see fit for their children,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We know this law is constitutional. So, we urge the court to act because thousands of families who were supposed to receive educational funding for their children remain in limbo—with the school year just around the corner.”

The Legislature passed and the Governor signed the Hope Scholarship Act into law in 2021. It provides money for a variety of educational expenses, including tuition and fees at participating private schools and other extracurricular activities.

Recently, a Kanawha County Circuit Court judge enjoined the state from implementing the program, finding, among other things, it violates a provision of the state Constitution that requires the state to provide a thorough and efficient system of free public schools.

The Attorney General wrote in the appeal “the injunction will irreparably injure the public, including more than 3,000 students already approved for scholarships. With just over a month until school starts, the blessing of the Hope Scholarship these students’ families planned around has been ‘pulled out from under’ them.”

The post Attorney General Morrisey files appeal from Injunction against Hope Scholarship Act appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Morrisey
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
357K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy