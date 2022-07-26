ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravalli County, MT

Ravalli County approves "Yellowstone" filming to close Corvallis' Main Street

By Dennis Bragg
 2 days ago
HAMILTON - This is turning out to be the summer where filming on the series "Yellowstone" is popping up in multiple locations across Western Montana, including small towns in the Bitterroot.

Over the past couple of years, we've become somewhat accustomed to seeing the production crews shooting in downtown Missoula around the courthouse, ever since the producers shifted most of the filming to Montana.

But this year that's spreading out to multiple locations. The Darby Rodeo Grounds were busy last week, and coming up in the next few days, crews will be closing the Corvallis intersection of First and Main streets for a full day.

Ravalli County commissioners approved the latest permit — as long as fees are paid.

"Yeah, total road impacted, I get roughly, that's if I use the whole thing, a quarter of a mile times a thousand dollars per mile that we used before. $250; plus $600 a day permit fee. 850 total," said Ravalli County Commissioner Jeff Burrows.

The producers had originally scheduled the shoot from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, but say that could happen as early as next Friday, Aug. 5. The closure area doesn't affect the main route through town on the Eastside Highway.

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Montana#Rodeo#The Darby Rodeo Grounds#The Eastside Highway
