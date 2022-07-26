ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil NGOs Urge US To Recognize Election Winner Quickly

By AFP News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrazilian non-governmental groups on Tuesday met US policymakers to urge a swift recognition of the winner in October 2 elections as President Jair Bolsonaro tries to cast doubt on the voting system. A delegation of 19 civil society groups held talks at the State Department and with members of...

