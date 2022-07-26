Special Weather Statement issued for Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 21:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-29 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Otero, Baca, east central Las Animas and southwestern Bent Counties through MIDNIGHT MDT At 1113 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles north of Kim to near Pritchett to 14 miles south of Stonington. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Springfield, Walsh, Pritchett, Vilas, Campo and Stonington. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

BACA COUNTY, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO