ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Jim Harbaugh Names Michigan’s Four Goals for Upcoming Season

By Daniela Perez
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QHpKa_0gtnzTJ500

The Wolverines head coach has high hopes for his squad in the 2022 year.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh spelled out his goals for the 2022 season on Tuesday—and it’s safe to say the 58-year-old has big ones.

At Big Ten Media Days, the Wolverines coach said his four goals for the upcoming season are to “beat Ohio State [and] Michigan State in the same year, win the Big Ten championship and win the national championship.”

In 2021, Michigan achieved two of those goals. The Wolverines beat Ohio State in a 42–27 win en route to a Big Ten Championship victory over Iowa. The team, however, did lose to Michigan State, their only loss of the regular season. The selection committee picked Michigan as the No. 2 seed in the playoff, though it lost to future College Football Playoff champion Georgia in the semifinal at the Orange Bowl.

A quarterback battle is brewing in Ann Arbor as Harbaugh will look to pick the signal caller who has the best chance of leading the Wolverines to their four goals. Quarterback Cade McNamara returns after a season that saw him start all 14 games and throw 210 passes for 2,576 yards on 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. J.J. McCarthy returns for his sophomore campaign after appearing in 11 games last season, throwing for 516 yards on 34 completions and five touchdowns.

In June, the head coach said the battle would be “competitive.” On Tuesday, he reiterated that sentiment and said the criteria he is looking for in his starting quarterback is the player who plays “the best,” how many times the QB leads the team to a touchdown and who has the best playmaking ability, per Anthony Broome of On3 .

The Wolverines will open their schedule against Colorado State on Sept. 3, hoping to reach all their goals and finally get their hands on a national championship trophy—something the team hasn’t held since 1997.

More CFB Coverage:

For more Michigan coverage, go to Wolverine Digest

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Former Michigan State guard continuing playing career in Germany

Former Michigan State standout Cassius Winston is heading to Germany. He will be signing with Bayern Munich’s professional EuroLeague team per Donatas Urbonas of Basket News. Winston played in East Lansing from 2016-2020. He averaged 18.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists during his final year with the Spartans....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Refused To Answer Question About Ryan Day

Towards the end of Jim Harbaugh's press conference on Tuesday for Big Ten Media Days, he was asked about his relationship with Ryan Day. Over the past few years, Day and Harbaugh have thrown jabs at their respective programs. Day once said that he wanted to "hang 100 points" on...
ANN ARBOR, MI
wsuathletics.com

Volleyball Adds Division I Transfer

DETROIT -- Head coach Tim Koth and the Wayne State University volleyball program have announced the addition of Leigha Baldwin (Perrysburg, Ohio / Perrysburg) to the 2022 roster. The six-foot middle blocker spent last season at Purdue Fort Wayne. "Leigha is a very skilled player coming to us from Purdue...
PERRYSBURG, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Michael Thomas Leaving WLNS: Where Is the Michigan Reporter Going?

Lansing residents have woken up to Michael Thomas on the WLNS morning newscast for two years. But it was enough for the Channel 6 viewers to fall in love with the young news anchor. So they were saddened when Michael Thomas announced he was leaving WLNS-TV. The news led to several questions from his followers. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from Michigan. Fortunately for his viewers, Michael Thomas provided all the answers.
LANSING, MI
13abc.com

Perrysburg teen wins Golden Ball after leading all scorers at national U14 tournament

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Emma Ogdahl left her mark on the national stage last week. The Perrysburg freshman outscored everyone in her age group at the U.S. Youth Soccer Nationals. The 14U Greater Toledo Futbol Club star received the National Golden Ball trophy to commemorate the accomplishment. See a spelling...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Corral
Michigan Advance

Transphobic attacks, calls for voter restrictions dominate final GOP gov. debate

From election conspiracy theorists pushing voter restrictions to a barrage of transphobic comments and the idea that “if we don’t get back to our “Judeo-Christian principles, we’re going to lose our country, we’re going to lose Western civilization as we know it,” the eighth Republican gubernatorial debate Wednesday night was a whirlwind of far-right talking […] The post Transphobic attacks, calls for voter restrictions dominate final GOP gov. debate appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

2 new businesses to replace Spartan Hall of Fame Cafe

The building that was once home to the Spartan Hall of Fame Cafe, which closed in Dec. 2021, will soon be demolished to make way for two new businesses. In a recent city council meeting, City of East Lansing Planning & Zoning Administrator Peter Menser said that a 2,400-square-foot restaurant and 4,200-square-foot medical office will be constructed on the property, which is located at 1601 W. Lake Lansing Road. The city recently approved a Site Plan and Special Use Permit for Lansing Retail Management II, LLC, the company that bought the property in March. The permit is needed to establish a...
EAST LANSING, MI
nbc24.com

Great Lakes Hyperloop project makes strides to fruition

TOLEDO, Ohio — Progress has been made in constructing the hyperloop that would connect multiple major Midwest cities like Toledo. Louis Lane is an engineer at Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, and he is trying to convey to local residents that this future technology isn't just a fantasy. "We have actually...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Wolverines#Ohio State Lsb
The Oakland Press

Nikki Haley throws support behind John James

John James received a major endorsement Tuesday morning in his third campaign for office. Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, endorsed James in his campaign for the U.S. House 10th congressional district. The 41-year-old Farmington Hills resident and U.S. Army veteran previously...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

2023 Corvette Z06 shown off in Dearborn

As part of its marketing for the “all-new” 2023 Corvette Z06, GM had product specialists and a bright yellow prototype of the car on display for a few hours at Les Stanford Chevrolet on July 27. The display drew fans from hours away to the dealership, 21730 Michigan...
DEARBORN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
wlen.com

Former Manager of the Lenawee County Airport, and GM of Jacobs Flying Service, Passes Away

Adrian, MI – General Manager of Jacobs Flying Service and one-time Manager of the Lenawee County Airport…Hazel Jacobs…passed away Thursday at the age of 92. Hazel and her late husband, Richard, operated Jacobs Flying Service from 1958 to 1995 and were longtime stewards of the Lenawee County Airport. She was a flight instructor with 6,000 hours of flight time.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

Investors looking to revitalize Toledo's oldest neighborhood

TOLEDO, Ohio — A short trip north on Summit Street from downtown will lead right to the historic Vistula neighborhood. It's one of the oldest neighborhoods in Toledo, with its history and culture dating back to the 1830s. But changes are on the way. Investors are spending millions of...
TOLEDO, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

One killed in multiple vehicle crash on I-94 in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – One person was killed in a multiple vehicle crash on eastbound I-94 to the east of Ann Arbor Saline Road on Wednesday evening. At 5:45 p.m., several vehicles from Pittsfield Township Fire Department responded to the incident. One driver was killed on impact after they were...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

85K+
Followers
37K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy