Political signs targeted in South Florida as election season heats up

ORLANDO, Fla. – When voters go to the polls in August and November, they may notice a change in their congressional candidates and districts. Every 10 years, states redraw the districts for representatives at all levels of government based on U.S. Census data, in a process called redistricting. Based on those population numbers, Florida gained another U.S. House district for 2022 — from 27 representatives to 28.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO