Political signs targeted in South Florida as election season heats up

Tim Phillips
2d ago
I don’t know if tolerance is a virtue when you’re watching democracy being attacked by authoritarians trying to destroy it.
Flaming Grill Modern Buffet opens first South Florida restaurant in Broward CountyBest of South FloridaBroward County, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
"Climate change is real,” admits Miami Mayor Francis SuarezToni KorazaMiami, FL
12-Year Old Child Lost In Miami Airport By American AirlinesBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
South Florida Playwright Darius Daughtry's 'Seeking' Draws Cheers, Tears, and a Standing Ovation at The Broward CenterShe Got Game MediaBroward County, FL
Click10.com
Broward congressional race between Holness and Cherfilus-McCormick growing nasty
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The race for a congressional seat in Broward County has been getting nastier by the day. Incumbent Representative Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick is locked in a contentious rematch with former Broward Commissioner Dale Holness. Allegations are flying back and forth between the two, but the low blows...
floridapolitics.com
Florida Republicans target GOP candidate Rhonda Rebman Lopez in attack ads as Lopez fires back
‘He’s one of those legislators that’s happy to be there. He’s like a golden retriever,' Lopez said of her opponent. 'Well, I’m a German shepherd.’. Florida Republicans are releasing ads linking local businesswoman and GOP activist Rhonda Rebman Lopez to disgraced former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, as Lopez attempts to Primary incumbent GOP Rep. Jim Mooney.
Click10.com
DeSantis says his target on business is to protect kids; some parents say that’s not his call
MIAMI – Gov. Ron DeSantis has defended parental rights during the pandemic saying it should be up to them whether or not their children should abide by public health measures. But when videos showed children at a drag queen show, parental rights didn’t come to mind. Attorney Nicole...
cltampa.com
DeSantis targets liquor license of Florida restaurant that hosted drag show involving kids
A 16-second clip showing a toddler in a tiara dancing with a scantily clad drag queen at a Miami establishment has Gov. Ron DeSantis vowing that won’t be allowed in his free state of Florida. The clip shared on the social media platforms TikTok and Twitter went viral earlier...
Click10.com
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis takes aim at Wynwood restaurant R House for popular drag show
WYNWOOD, Fla. – The administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is targeting a local bar for what he believes is indecent exposure. The establishment in Wynwood offers weekend drag shows the governor says are sexually explicit and should not be conducted in the presence of young children. The Governor...
floridapolitics.com
TV ad says ‘liberal’ Carol Whitmore has nothing in common with Ron DeSantis
Jason Bearden labels incumbent opponet as a pro-choice liberal. A TV ad slams Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore as a “pro-choice liberal” with “no place in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ party.”. “DeSantis cut taxes. Carol Whitmore raised taxes,” a narrator states. “DeSantis is pro-life. Whitmore is pro-choice.”...
NBC Miami
Here are the Brightline Crossings with the Most Accidents in South Florida
South Florida’s Brightline rail line has been reported as one of the most dangerous in the country, striking cars and pedestrians dozens of times in recent years after they move on to railroad tracks, according to a federal database. The train runs on the track owned by the Florida...
Click10.com
Miami commissioners approve plan to house homeless on Virginia Key after initially voting it down
MIAMI – A pilot program aimed at providing shelter for homeless people in Miami was voted down by commissions on Thursday. In a 3 to 2 vote, the Miami City Commission rejected a plan that would have built 50 to 100 mini homes on Virginia Key as a homeless shelter community.
floridapolitics.com
Sophia Lacayo’s Miami-Dade Commission campaign is riddled with red flags
Questionable PPP loans, dealings with a Venezuelan bank, and more. The election for Miami-Dade County Commission is less than a month away, and the race for District 12, which includes the cities of Doral, Sweetwater and parts of Hialeah, is heating up. This is the first time in twenty years...
click orlando
How redistricting changed who Central Florida voters choose for Congress
ORLANDO, Fla. – When voters go to the polls in August and November, they may notice a change in their congressional candidates and districts. Every 10 years, states redraw the districts for representatives at all levels of government based on U.S. Census data, in a process called redistricting. Based on those population numbers, Florida gained another U.S. House district for 2022 — from 27 representatives to 28.
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis backs ‘Angel Mom’ Kiyan Michael in HD 16
Bad news for Lake Ray and Chet Stokes. In what can be seen as a repudiation of two feuding wings of the Jacksonville political establishment, Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed first-time candidate Kiyan Michael, over two veteran politicians in the House District 16 GOP Primary. “Kiyan Michael is an Angel Mom,...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade to impose steeper fines for those caught polluting bodies of water
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Polluters be warned, Miami-Dade County is not playing around. The board of county commissioners just approved stiff new higher penalties for anyone caught illegally dumping into the bay, or any body of water, anywhere in the county. The move buoyed by a sight many concerned...
CBS News
Gov. DeSantis objects to ad in Miami-Dade schools race
MIAMI - A lawyer for Gov. Ron DeSantis is demanding that a political committee backing a Miami-Dade County school-board candidate stop using the governor's image on advertisements, as DeSantis has endorsed a different candidate in the race. A mail piece pitches Marta Perez, who is running for the District 8...
What could be Florida Gov. DeSantis’ undoing on the national stage? HBCUs.
Within higher education, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ education reforms designed to combat what he considers “woke indoctrination” have rightfully generated a great deal of concern about the future of academic freedom in the state. This concern is shared nationally because of how entrenched the anti-critical race theory moral panic has become within social conservatism across the country.
Homeless camp on Virginia Key called “optimal location” in Miami report
A 20-page report prepared by the City of Miami lists Virginia Key as an “optimal” location for housing homeless residents and is up for discussion before the City Commission Thursday. Within hours of it becoming public, opposition mounted both in and off Key Biscayne. Homeless Trust Chairman Ron Book said the idea would endanger millions […]
Florida’s Matt Gaetz Is One of 20 House Republicans To Vote Against Human Trafficking Bill: It Passed by 401 Votes to 20
Rep. Matt GaetzGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It's been a busy few days for Florida's Republican Representative Matt Gaetz, and he's managed to ensure that he will remain in the headlines for a few more days. On July 26 he was one of just 20 House Republicans who voted against the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention & Protection Reauthorization Act of 2022.
erienewsnow.com
New Straw Poll Taken In Florida
Young Conservatives participated in a Summit, held in the Sunshine State. They were asked questions about the race for the White House in 2024. Dr. Jeffrey Bloodworth, a Professor at Gannon university discussed the numbers with us. He told Erie News Now, "you can look at it this way, the...
Ballot instruction for Florida governor confusing some readers; officials say it's not a problem
State and Palm Beach County elections officials said this week they were unaware of complaints about a potentially confusing ballot wording. But as mail-in ballots are being mailed to voters statewide for the Aug. 23 primary, voter Sharon Reuben of suburban Boynton Beach said when she opened her ballot, she was confused by...
Marjorie Taylor-Greene And 19 Other Republicans Voted Against a Bill To Prevent Human-Trafficking and Help Victims
Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On July 26, Georgia's Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene was one of just 20 House Republicans who voted against the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention & Protection Reauthorization Act of 2022. Given that the bill was intended to put in place measures to prevent human-trafficking, to punish those who commit the crime and to help those who have been victim of it, her motivation to vote against seems hard to understand.
Condo owners brace for steep costs — with post-Surfside reforms on the way
It could become an unpleasant choice for many South Florida condominium owners, ahead of a new state building inspection law driven by last year’s catastrophic collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside. By the time Florida’s updated condo safety law goes into effect in 2025, many owners...
