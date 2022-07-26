ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Julio Jones to sign one-year deal with Buccaneers

 2 days ago

Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones is signing a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed for Jones, who provides insurance for quarterback Tom Brady and the Buccaneers should Chris Godwin be unable to return in a timely fashion from a torn ACL. Godwin sustained the injury in Week 15 of last season.

Jones, 33, was a disappointment last season in his only campaign with the Tennessee Titans. He established career lows of 31 receptions, 434 yards and one touchdown in just 10 games due to multiple hamstring injuries.

He caught six passes for 62 yards when the Titans were upset 19-16 by the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs.

Jones played his first 10 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons before being dealt to Tennessee in June 2021 with a 2023 sixth-round pick for a 2022 second-round pick and a conditional 2023 fourth-round pick.

He topped 1,300 receiving yards in a span of six consecutive seasons from 2014-19 and was a first-time All-Pro in 2015 and 2016.. He also had more than 100 receptions three times and set Atlanta franchise marks of 136 catches and 1,871 yards in 2015.

Jones holds Falcons’ career records of 848 receptions and 12,896 yards. His 60 touchdown receptions rank second behind Roddy White (63).

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers opened a spot on the training camp roster by waiving tight end Codey McElroy, 29, with an injury designation. He spent much of his time with the team on the practice squad but appeared in one game in 2019 and two in 2021. He made one catch for 30 yards.

–Field Level Media

NFL
