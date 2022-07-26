ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

Oak Park should examine all 24/7 businesses

By Judith Alexander
 2 days ago

Feel a Sense of Peace and Tranquility in this $6,800,000 Contemporary Estate in Highland Park

The Estate in Highland Park is a luxurious home having unparalleled amenities and gorgeous lake views from every significant room now available for sale. This home located at 337 N Deere Park Dr E, Highland Park, Illinois; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 11,022 square feet of living spaces. Call Carol Strauss – Christie’s International Real Estate (Phone: 847 370-8833, 847 374-0200) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Highland Park.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
blockclubchicago.org

There’s Still Time To Sign Up For The Irving Park Garage Sale

IRVING PARK — The organizers of the annual Irving Park garage sale are still looking for neighbors to participate in the free, neighborhood-wide event next month. The garage sale will happen 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 13. The boundaries for this year’s event are Irving Park Road, Pulaski Road and the Kennedy Expressway, Christiana Avenue and Addison Street.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

From Bronzeville to South Shore, tenants allege that living in 312 Real Estate buildings is 'hell'

It took a weekend for a sewage backup to be cleaned up. Several weeks for the property manager to respond to texts about a broken back door. For other problems—mice “flying out the walls”; broken doors, lights, and security cameras; mold; garbage in the alleys—tenants allege months came and went with no fix from owner and manager 312 Real Estate.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Oak Park communications heads to the Cloud

The village of Oak Park will soon level-up its communications through a redesigned website, a community engagement portal, and a new customer service hub. The village’s current software provider, Granicus, will be tasked with carrying out this online overhaul. Granicus has been the village’s software vendor for over a decade.
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

Friends of the Children-Chicago gets $1.6M to expand south

Friends of the Children-Chicago, the local West Side branch of a national organization that pairs children as young as 4 years old with paid mentors until the child is finished with high school, was recently one among five organizations that received the first Gun Violence Prevention and Reduction Grant awards.
CHICAGO, IL
wlsam.com

Michigan Avenue is on Life Support – Could it Become “Magnificent” Again?

John Howell is joined by Robert Reed, Veteran Chicago journalist and current contributor to Chicago magazine. They discuss the plan to revitalize the Magnificent Mile and the Water Tower Place, as these former “hotspot” destinations have gone downhill in recent years. Some of these plans include diversifying the retail options, adding in different business types, and even expanding sidewalks.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Two must-read reports on equity

Two reports released this month paint rather detailed portraits of the state of racial and economic equity in the west suburbs and the Chicago area more generally. “Maps of Inequality: From Redlining to Urban Decay and the Black Exodus” was released July 19 by the office of Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas. The study shows how government-sanctioned redlining, a practice dating back 80 years, continues to harm poor, minority communities.
COOK COUNTY, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Jeri’s Grill Will Continue Its Legacy As A Diner, As Alexander’s Eyes September Opening In North Center

NORTH CENTER — The family behind one of Edgewater’s staple restaurants is preparing to open inside the former Jeri’s Grill. The Mizhquiri family, which operates Alexander’s Restaurant at 6158 N. Clark St., bought the former Jeri’s Grill spot at 4357 N. Western Ave. earlier this year and worked with an architect to renovate the former diner, co-owner owner Henry Mizhquiri said.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Why 24-hour gas stations?

It is only common sense that the village of Oak Park is in active conversations with gas stations that have maintained 24-hour status even after a young customer at the BP at 100 Chicago Ave. was recently murdered. That station, which has seen violence in the past, is now voluntarily...
OAK PARK, IL
thechicagogenius.com

Metra Plans High School Kegger Trains to Promote Lollapalooza Ridership

WEST LOOP – The Chicago Metra plans to encourage ridership during its busiest summer weekend by throwing a totally sick kegger for high schoolers riding in from the suburbs for Lollapalooza. The agency has struggled with regaining ridership to pre-pandemic levels and hopes the innovative event will remind all commuters that you’re allowed to get absolutely shitfaced on Metra trains.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Big Week | July 27 – August 3

Singer/songwriter/guitarist Melody Angel was the unofficial “superstar” of this year’s Bluesfest, with an idiosyncratic blues-rock style that reaches far past rehashing the standards into something more personal. If the blues ever has another resurgence like it did in the ‘80s and ‘90s, Ms. Angel (her real name, by the way) might be a major player. Hosted by blues DJ Tom Marker. 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn.
OAK PARK, IL
959theriver.com

Wheaton VFW Hires Lawyer After Complaints from Nearby Resident(s)

I’ll be honest…knowing nothing about the finer details, I have to side with the VFW here. It appears the Wheaton VFW Post 2164 is having to legally defend themselves from actions that a nearby resident (or residents?) are not happy with. To be fair, I do not know the other side to this story, but from what I do know about how VFW’s work, the good the provide local veterans and community members, and their overall respectfulness, it’s hard to believe they are doing anything to necessitate hiring a lawyer…but here we are.
WHEATON, IL
oakpark.com

Animal Care League and the Land Bank

Since 1973, the Animal Care League of Oak Park has been providing food, shelter, and medical needs for homeless cats, dogs and rabbits. But several years ago, this growing organization ran into an obstacle. After purchasing three buildings on Garfield Street, we hit a literal wall in the form of a building we did not own, right in the middle of our property.
OAK PARK, IL

