Oak Park should examine all 24/7 businesses

(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot doesn't have to pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
What are the 10 best diners in Chicago according to Yelp?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Billions in stimulus dollars available in IllinoisJake Wells
Soldier Field with a dome? Artist renderings reveal a new look for the old stadiumJennifer Geer
Mayor Lightfoot Announces New Disability Employment CenterLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
luxury-houses.net
Feel a Sense of Peace and Tranquility in this $6,800,000 Contemporary Estate in Highland Park
The Estate in Highland Park is a luxurious home having unparalleled amenities and gorgeous lake views from every significant room now available for sale. This home located at 337 N Deere Park Dr E, Highland Park, Illinois; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 11,022 square feet of living spaces. Call Carol Strauss – Christie’s International Real Estate (Phone: 847 370-8833, 847 374-0200) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Highland Park.
blockclubchicago.org
There’s Still Time To Sign Up For The Irving Park Garage Sale
IRVING PARK — The organizers of the annual Irving Park garage sale are still looking for neighbors to participate in the free, neighborhood-wide event next month. The garage sale will happen 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 13. The boundaries for this year’s event are Irving Park Road, Pulaski Road and the Kennedy Expressway, Christiana Avenue and Addison Street.
From Bronzeville to South Shore, tenants allege that living in 312 Real Estate buildings is 'hell'
It took a weekend for a sewage backup to be cleaned up. Several weeks for the property manager to respond to texts about a broken back door. For other problems—mice “flying out the walls”; broken doors, lights, and security cameras; mold; garbage in the alleys—tenants allege months came and went with no fix from owner and manager 312 Real Estate.
oakpark.com
Oak Park communications heads to the Cloud
The village of Oak Park will soon level-up its communications through a redesigned website, a community engagement portal, and a new customer service hub. The village’s current software provider, Granicus, will be tasked with carrying out this online overhaul. Granicus has been the village’s software vendor for over a decade.
oakpark.com
Friends of the Children-Chicago gets $1.6M to expand south
Friends of the Children-Chicago, the local West Side branch of a national organization that pairs children as young as 4 years old with paid mentors until the child is finished with high school, was recently one among five organizations that received the first Gun Violence Prevention and Reduction Grant awards.
chicagocrusader.com
Feds reprimand City’s Black environmental ‘Sacrifice Zones;’ McKinley Park residents hopeful
Residents in McKinley Park have lodged 367 complaints against a politically connected city developer who they say have ignored their complaints about ongoing toxic pollution that perfumes the air with a scent reminiscent of “rotten eggs and fireworks.”. But now that the federal government has ruled that Chicago’s Black...
wlsam.com
Michigan Avenue is on Life Support – Could it Become “Magnificent” Again?
John Howell is joined by Robert Reed, Veteran Chicago journalist and current contributor to Chicago magazine. They discuss the plan to revitalize the Magnificent Mile and the Water Tower Place, as these former “hotspot” destinations have gone downhill in recent years. Some of these plans include diversifying the retail options, adding in different business types, and even expanding sidewalks.
ABC7 Chicago
Reza's restaurant in Andersonville shut down for 'dangerous and hazardous' code violations
CHICAGO -- Reza's restaurant in Andersonville was shut down twice in the same week after inspectors found "dangerous and hazardous" code violations, according to city officials. The Department of Buildings first ordered the restaurant at 5255 N. Clark St. closed after an inspection on July 18, department spokesman Michael Puccinelli...
oakpark.com
Two must-read reports on equity
Two reports released this month paint rather detailed portraits of the state of racial and economic equity in the west suburbs and the Chicago area more generally. “Maps of Inequality: From Redlining to Urban Decay and the Black Exodus” was released July 19 by the office of Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas. The study shows how government-sanctioned redlining, a practice dating back 80 years, continues to harm poor, minority communities.
Sold: Google buys Thompson Center from State of Illinois for $105 million
Google is the company that will eventually make its home in the current James R. Thompson Center. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot were among state officials who announced that Google will buy the Thompson Center for $105 million.
CHICAGO READER
Can a new housing development revitalize Bronzeville without displacing residents?
This story was produced by City Bureau, a civic journalism lab in Bronzeville, and co-published by the Chicago Reader. The area surrounding the 43rd Street Green Line stop will look drastically different in the next couple of years and two buildings—one new and one historic—are expected to be the center of that change.
blockclubchicago.org
Jeri’s Grill Will Continue Its Legacy As A Diner, As Alexander’s Eyes September Opening In North Center
NORTH CENTER — The family behind one of Edgewater’s staple restaurants is preparing to open inside the former Jeri’s Grill. The Mizhquiri family, which operates Alexander’s Restaurant at 6158 N. Clark St., bought the former Jeri’s Grill spot at 4357 N. Western Ave. earlier this year and worked with an architect to renovate the former diner, co-owner owner Henry Mizhquiri said.
NBC Chicago
Lightfoot, Pritzker to Make Announcement on What's Next for Chicago's Thompson Center
Update: Google to Take Over Thompson Center in Chicago's Loop, Pritzker Announces. After years of debate about what to do with the beleaguered James R. Thompson Center in the Loop, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will announce Wednesday morning what will happen to the building. The...
oakpark.com
Why 24-hour gas stations?
It is only common sense that the village of Oak Park is in active conversations with gas stations that have maintained 24-hour status even after a young customer at the BP at 100 Chicago Ave. was recently murdered. That station, which has seen violence in the past, is now voluntarily...
thechicagogenius.com
Metra Plans High School Kegger Trains to Promote Lollapalooza Ridership
WEST LOOP – The Chicago Metra plans to encourage ridership during its busiest summer weekend by throwing a totally sick kegger for high schoolers riding in from the suburbs for Lollapalooza. The agency has struggled with regaining ridership to pre-pandemic levels and hopes the innovative event will remind all commuters that you’re allowed to get absolutely shitfaced on Metra trains.
oakpark.com
Big Week | July 27 – August 3
Singer/songwriter/guitarist Melody Angel was the unofficial “superstar” of this year’s Bluesfest, with an idiosyncratic blues-rock style that reaches far past rehashing the standards into something more personal. If the blues ever has another resurgence like it did in the ‘80s and ‘90s, Ms. Angel (her real name, by the way) might be a major player. Hosted by blues DJ Tom Marker. 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn.
959theriver.com
Wheaton VFW Hires Lawyer After Complaints from Nearby Resident(s)
I’ll be honest…knowing nothing about the finer details, I have to side with the VFW here. It appears the Wheaton VFW Post 2164 is having to legally defend themselves from actions that a nearby resident (or residents?) are not happy with. To be fair, I do not know the other side to this story, but from what I do know about how VFW’s work, the good the provide local veterans and community members, and their overall respectfulness, it’s hard to believe they are doing anything to necessitate hiring a lawyer…but here we are.
Chicago construction: Driver says I-57 pavement damaged car; IDOT allows motorists to file claims
Other cars went over the pavement, but Ralph said his car hit it, resulting in a $12,000 insurance claim.
oakpark.com
Animal Care League and the Land Bank
Since 1973, the Animal Care League of Oak Park has been providing food, shelter, and medical needs for homeless cats, dogs and rabbits. But several years ago, this growing organization ran into an obstacle. After purchasing three buildings on Garfield Street, we hit a literal wall in the form of a building we did not own, right in the middle of our property.
Lincoln Park’s Dinner And A Movie Loses License; Owner Says Neighborhood ‘Targeted’ The Popular Spot For Black Dining
LINCOLN PARK — A Lincoln Park restaurant has closed after the city yanked its license amid a battle between the owner, neighbors and officials over if it was a nightclub or an eatery. Owner Rashad Bailey opened Dinner and a Movie last year at 2500 N. Ashland Ave., looking...
