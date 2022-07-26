Two Leeds men arrested after Leeds PD obtains search warrant

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
ABC 33/40 News
Flock cameras continue to solve crimes and catch suspects
SHELBY COUNTY — Flock safety cameras are becoming more visible in area communities. These are cameras designed to recognize traffic in the area to help police identify suspect vehicles. There are nearly 500 flock cameras in the Birmingham Metro area alone, including Shelby County. These cameras have been crucial...
wbrc.com
Man killed, man injured in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was shot and killed and another man injured in a shooting late Wednesday night July 27, 2022, according to Birmingham Police. Officers said the call of a person shot came in just before midnight from 34th St and Avenue M. Officers arrived to find...
wvtm13.com
Homicide on Old Springville Rd.
Birmingham, AL — Police are working the scene of a homicide on Old Springville Road at Frazier Circle. First reports of the incident came in around 7am. No word on the circumstances of the incident. More details to come.
WAAY-TV
Missing man reported in Boaz
Boaz Police Department is asking the public's help in finding 63-year-old Joseph Caudle. It is unknown at this time how long Caudle has been missing. Anyone with information on his current whereabouts is asked to call 256-593-6812 or 256-593-2325. You can also contact the department through their Facebook page here.
Birmingham police investigating video of officers ‘racing’ with civilian in cruiser
An investigation is underway after a video surfaced on Facebook that appeared to show two Birmingham police officers “racing” with a community member in the back seat of one of the cruisers. The 15-second video was recorded by the person in the back seat, who was laughing while...
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported July 27
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported July 27, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. criminal mischief – 3rd degree; Cullman Parks and Rec; Cleveland Ave. S.W; damaged property; $500. Arrests. July 26. Moore, Tina N; 43. theft of property – 4th degree...
wbrc.com
Experts wonder if there could be more victims after man is linked to multiple Alabama rape cases nearly a decade apart
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We know that a Calhoun County kidnapping and rape case from earlier this month has the same suspect as a 2013 rape and burglary case in Talladega County. Charges have been pressed against 47-year-old Tony White in both cases. Law enforcement said preliminary DNA evidence links...
Man hits officer’s SUV with stolen vehicle, drives off cliff, captured after 6-hour hunt, police say
A north Jefferson County man has been charged after police say he struck a Warrior police officer with a vehicle and then drove that vehicle off a cliff to elude capture. Dantrell Dujuan Purifoy, 29, of Warrior, is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, along with several other crimes stemming from Wednesday incident.
18-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An 18-year-old was killed in a Birmingham shooting on Tuesday, July 26, at approximately 8:45 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Daniel Edward Fowler, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault. North Precinct officers were dispatched to the 1400 Block of 21st Street […]
Man shot, killed inside east Birmingham residence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found shot dead inside an east Birmingham residence Thursday morning. According to BPD, officers were called to the 900 block of Meg Drive around 7 a.m. on reports of a person shot. Once on the scene, officers discovered a […]
1 killed, 1 injured after more than 40 shots fired in Ensley neighborhood
One person was killed and another injured in a barrage of gunfire late Wednesday in Birmingham’s Ensley community. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Maleyk Kyre Bryant. He was 21. West Precinct officers responded just before midnight to a report of person shot in the...
wvtm13.com
Man accused of hitting Warrior officer with car before chase, driving off cliff
WARRIOR, Ala. — A man is now behind bars in Jefferson County Wednesday after he allegedly hit a Warrior police officer with a car before leading authorities on a chase, driving the car off a cliff, and escaping on foot. WVTM 13's Magdala Louissaint reports from the scene in the video above.
ABC 33/40 News
Suspect in custody after hitting officer, driving off cliff into water in Warrior
Police were searching the area around River Road in Warrior on Wednesday afternoon after a suspect drove a stolen car into a police car before driving it off a cliff near water, according to Warrior Police Chief Scott Praytor. According to Praytor, police responded to reports of a stolen vehicle....
18-year-old ID’d as male found fatally shot in Birmingham neighborhood
A teen has been identified as the male found fatally shot in a northern Birmingham neighborhood Tuesday night. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Daniel Edward Fowler. He was 18. Birmingham police about at 8:45 p.m. received a report of shots fired in the 1400 block...
wbrc.com
Attempted robbery and assault at Talladega convenience store under investigation
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Talladega Police are investigating an attempted robbery and assault at Benny’s convenience store. No arrests have been made. The crime happened July 23 at 11:30 p.m. Please call Talladega Police at 256-362-4163 or 256-362-4508 if you have any information. You can also submit a tip...
UPDATE: Birmingham PD identifies 19-year-old homicide victim
BIRMINGHAM — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Birmingham on Monday, July 25, at approximately 8:45 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Dwight Deangelo Thomas Jr, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault while inside a motor vehicle. “Officers arrived on the...
Coroner IDs juvenile found shot on I-59
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the 16-year-old found shot dead inside of his car near an Interstate exit on Saturday, July 23. Kavas Jemison was found dead of a gunshot wound on Interstate 59/20 South at Exit 121 — 19th Street, Ensley — shortly before 8:30 […]
ABC 33/40 News
Pell City woman charged with manslaughter from car accident in January
The Pell City Police Department has made an arrest after investigating a car accident from Jan. 6 which left a Riverside man dead. Kelsey Yvonne Crow of Pell City was arrested Thursday and charged with manslaughter. Crow, 31, was believed to have been intoxicated and distracted by a cell phone at the time of the accident.
18-year-old shot, killed while inside vehicle in north Birmingham
The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old dead Tuesday night.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police investigating viral video of officers racing in marked cars
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An internal investigation is underway at the Birmingham Police Department after a viral social media video appeared to show two officers racing in marked cars with a civilian in the back seat. Learn more in the video above. In a statement released Wednesday, the department said...
