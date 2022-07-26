ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leeds, AL

Two Leeds men arrested after Leeds PD obtains search warrant

By Hannah Curran
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 2 days ago

ABC 33/40 News

Flock cameras continue to solve crimes and catch suspects

SHELBY COUNTY — Flock safety cameras are becoming more visible in area communities. These are cameras designed to recognize traffic in the area to help police identify suspect vehicles. There are nearly 500 flock cameras in the Birmingham Metro area alone, including Shelby County. These cameras have been crucial...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Man killed, man injured in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was shot and killed and another man injured in a shooting late Wednesday night July 27, 2022, according to Birmingham Police. Officers said the call of a person shot came in just before midnight from 34th St and Avenue M. Officers arrived to find...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Homicide on Old Springville Rd.

Birmingham, AL — Police are working the scene of a homicide on Old Springville Road at Frazier Circle. First reports of the incident came in around 7am. No word on the circumstances of the incident. More details to come.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAAY-TV

Missing man reported in Boaz

Boaz Police Department is asking the public's help in finding 63-year-old Joseph Caudle. It is unknown at this time how long Caudle has been missing. Anyone with information on his current whereabouts is asked to call 256-593-6812 or 256-593-2325. You can also contact the department through their Facebook page here.
BOAZ, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported July 27

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported July 27, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. criminal mischief – 3rd degree; Cullman Parks and Rec; Cleveland Ave. S.W; damaged property; $500. Arrests. July 26. Moore, Tina N; 43. theft of property – 4th degree...
CULLMAN, AL
The Trussville Tribune

18-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An 18-year-old was killed in a Birmingham shooting on Tuesday, July 26, at approximately 8:45 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Daniel Edward Fowler, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault. North Precinct officers were dispatched to the 1400 Block of 21st Street […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man shot, killed inside east Birmingham residence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found shot dead inside an east Birmingham residence Thursday morning. According to BPD, officers were called to the 900 block of Meg Drive around 7 a.m. on reports of a person shot. Once on the scene, officers discovered a […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

1 killed, 1 injured after more than 40 shots fired in Ensley neighborhood

One person was killed and another injured in a barrage of gunfire late Wednesday in Birmingham’s Ensley community. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Maleyk Kyre Bryant. He was 21. West Precinct officers responded just before midnight to a report of person shot in the...
The Trussville Tribune

Coroner IDs juvenile found shot on I-59

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the 16-year-old found shot dead inside of his car near an Interstate exit on Saturday, July 23. Kavas Jemison was found dead of a gunshot wound on Interstate 59/20 South at Exit 121 — 19th Street, Ensley — shortly before 8:30 […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Pell City woman charged with manslaughter from car accident in January

The Pell City Police Department has made an arrest after investigating a car accident from Jan. 6 which left a Riverside man dead. Kelsey Yvonne Crow of Pell City was arrested Thursday and charged with manslaughter. Crow, 31, was believed to have been intoxicated and distracted by a cell phone at the time of the accident.
