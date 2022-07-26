UCONN students bike coast to coast, raise funds for charity

Conn. (WTNH) — Coast to Coast for a Cause is a tradition for students of UCONN School of Medicine and School of Dental Medicine.

In 2022, three students cycled from Washington State to Connecticut to benefit the Hole in the Wall Game Camp. They returned on Tuesday.

UCONN students Julia Neri, Brian Legato, and Dustin Moore flew to Washington State before beginning their journey on June 6 through Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and so on.

Legato said this is a tradition UCONN students do every year.

“We’re the 17th riders to do it,” Legato said. “And we’re crazy enough to go across the country for charity.”

The group travelled more than 3,000 miles in all before arriving in Farmington on Tuesday, followed by the final stop at Hammonasset State Park in Madison.

“In Washington, we had a good amount of rain,” Neri said. “Luckily, other than that, it’s been pretty smooth sailing until about New York where we biked right into this heat wave. That was a little hard biking in that heat.”

Along the way, they try to leave their mark.

“We dip our back tire in the Pacific and get all the way across to the other coast and dip our front tire in the Atlantic so we can say we did it from one ocean to the other,” Moore said, “literally coast to coast.”

The students said they raised $16,000 for the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp and are awaiting another $1,000 in match donations.

Neri said she rode the bike of a past patricipant, so that bike has gone coast to coast twice.

All three said how much they loved doing it for the camp.

