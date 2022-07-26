ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

UCONN students bike coast to coast, raise funds for charity

By Rich Coppola
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37oddR_0gtnxdFt00

Conn. (WTNH) — Coast to Coast for a Cause is a tradition for students of UCONN School of Medicine and School of Dental Medicine.

In 2022, three students cycled from Washington State to Connecticut to benefit the Hole in the Wall Game Camp. They returned on Tuesday.

UCONN students Julia Neri, Brian Legato, and Dustin Moore flew to Washington State before beginning their journey on June 6 through Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and so on.

Legato said this is a tradition UCONN students do every year.

“We’re the 17th riders to do it,” Legato said. “And we’re crazy enough to go across the country for charity.”

The group travelled more than 3,000 miles in all before arriving in Farmington on Tuesday, followed by the final stop at Hammonasset State Park in Madison.

“In Washington, we had a good amount of rain,” Neri said. “Luckily, other than that, it’s been pretty smooth sailing until about New York where we biked right into this heat wave. That was a little hard biking in that heat.”

Along the way, they try to leave their mark.

“We dip our back tire in the Pacific and get all the way across to the other coast and dip our front tire in the Atlantic so we can say we did it from one ocean to the other,” Moore said, “literally coast to coast.”

The students said they raised $16,000 for the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp and are awaiting another $1,000 in match donations.

Neri said she rode the bike of a past patricipant, so that bike has gone coast to coast twice.

All three said how much they loved doing it for the camp.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Eyewitness News

Safest states during COVID-19 update: Where CT ranks

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut ranks among the safest in the country in the fight against COVID-19. The personal finance website WalletHub.com released an updated list of its “Safest States During COVID-19.”. It put Connecticut as the fourth safest state. WalletHub researchers said they compared the 50 states and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Pickleball: America’s fastest growing sport is expanding in CT, but not without controversy

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The fastest growing sport in America has made its way to Connecticut. Pickleball, which has been described as a combination of tennis, badminton and ping pong, has grown throughout the U.S. and locally within Connecticut. The sport’s origins date back to 1957, when three dads on Seattle's Bainbridge Island invented modern day pickleball. Pickleball is played with small paddles and a wiffle ball, and is revered for its quick-to-learn rules and socialization aspect.
WESTPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Society
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Connecticut State
State
North Dakota State
State
Montana State
City
Madison, CT
City
Farmington, CT
WTNH

Puerto Rican United honors community champions in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a big summer for Puerto Rican heritage with the upcoming New Haven festival and parade in Hartford. On Thursday night, the Puerto Rican United awards dinner gala was held at Amarante’s Sea Cliff in New Haven. Community champions were honored in a variety of categories. “I’m always the one […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Southington tattoo shop shows support for reproductive rights

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One tattoo shop in Connecticut is making their voice heard through ink. Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Propaganda Ink Tattoo and Piercing Parlor in Southington created a menu of pro-life inspired tattoos for anyone wanting to showcase their support. All of the proceeds from the tattoos will benefit pro-life […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

INTERVIEW: The CT Child Tax Rebate

According to state police, the driver had been heading south in the northbound lanes on Interstate 95 around 2 a.m. on Thursday. Meteorologist Connor Lewis tracked a threat for severe storms Thursday evening. Here is his Thursday noon forecast. Updated: 2 hours ago. Three children and their mother were found...
DANBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#Conn#Bike#Charity
fox61.com

Weekend happenings around Connecticut, July 29-31

CONNECTICUT, USA — The second to last weekend in July is here, and with it comes beautiful weather! If you're looking for something to do this weekend, you have plenty of options!. Check out some events happening around the state below. But, soft! What light through yonder window break......
CONNECTICUT STATE
105.5 The Wolf

It’s the Grasshopper’s Turn to Dominate Connecticut

Have you noticed there's an unusual amount of grasshoppers? My chihuahua is nervous when we go out on walks, he's never encountered so many flying insects buzzing his cute little face. We have it good when it comes to bugs in Connecticut, our insects have to be small and mighty to survive our harsh winters, usually the giant bugs stay south. Why are there so many grasshoppers around Connecticut right now?
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WTNH

East Hartford teen drowns in public pool

Officers responded to the public pool on High Street just after midnight Thursday for a report of juveniles inside the fenced area of the property. While on their way, police received information that someone may be underwater.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

State officials protect ‘piping plover’ birds from becoming extinct

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) – Very small birds called ‘piping plovers’ return to the Connecticut shoreline every summer to nest and feed. The problem is, that people often interfere with their habitats. Hammonasset Beach is a place of fun and relaxation, but it’s also the home of the ‘piping plover’, whose very existence is being threatened. […]
WTNH

Unsafe living, work conditions in Conn. prisons a prime topic in Gov. race

Conn. (WTNH) — Allegations of unsafe living and work conditions in Connecticut prisons are a topic on the campaign trail in the race for Governor. Standing outside a state prison in Cheshire – Republican candidate for Governor Bob Stefanowski lodged serious allegations about conditions inside. Notably, air conditioners that guards told him have been broken in […]
WTNH

Conn. Social Equity Council confirms five retail pot licenses

Conn. (WTNH) — Last week, the state picked the first group of businesses that will grow recreational pot in Connecticut. On Thursday, the first sellers were selected. The state’s Social Equity Council confirmed five social equity applicants who will get retail pot licenses. Social equity applications are considered first under Connecticut law to let communities […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Best school systems in America: Where CT ranks

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut has the second best school system in America, according to a report. The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Monday released its report on 2022′s States with the Best & Worst School Systems. Researchers for WalletHub said they compared the 50 states and the District...
WTNH

Conn. Transportation Institute aims to prevent wrong-way crashes

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — There are alarming statistics when it comes to wrong-way crashes in Connecticut, and the Connecticut Transportation Institute said there’s been more wrong-way fatal crashes this year than the last three combined. Waterbury, Manchester, Seymour, and counting; these are only a handful of the wrong-way driving incidents and crashes happening in Connecticut […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

How severe drought in eastern Connecticut is impacting orchards

GALES FERRY, Conn. (WTNH) — Despite it being one of the driest seasons that they have ever seen, the staff of Holmberg Orchards in Gales Ferry is excited about the peach season. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 17% of the state, including much of eastern Connecticut, is in a severe drought. Russell Holmberg said […]
WTNH

WTNH

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy