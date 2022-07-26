Free meal program continues for Kanawha County students

Related
wchstv.com
Give kids a great start: WCHS/FOX 11 launching Tools For School school supply drive
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — School is just around the corner, and you can help some deserving kids get off to a great start. WCHS/FOX 11 is launching our Tools For School school supply drive that begins Monday, Aug. 1, and runs through Friday, Aug. 12. You can help kids...
WSAZ
Spending time outdoors with Cabell County Schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Summer is a great time to get outdoors. Dr. Ashley Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped by First Look at Four to give some ideas for enjoying nature with the whole family. You can watch First Look at Four’s segments with Family Academy with Cabell County...
wchstv.com
First of three asphalt projects to get underway next week in Huntington; volunteers sought
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The first of three asphalt art projects in Huntington will begin next week and volunteers are sought to help with the project, the city announced Thursday. Beginning Aug. 4, work will begin on a mural next to Highlawn Elementary School at the intersection of Collis...
Kanawha County Public Library thriving after re-opening
It’s been two months since the Kanawha County public library has been open. Librarians say things are going well.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAZ
Cabell County Fair horse show
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wednesday night the fair is set up at Pumpkin Park in Milton for the first night of midway activities. Thursday is gospel music night. Friday is country music night. Saturday night is the blowout demolition derby. Holly Forbes from ‘The Voice’ will also be performing....
Stuff the bus for Raleigh County Schools
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Southern Communications Radio Stations have invited residents of Raleigh County and beyond to come out for the second annual STUFF THE BUS event in support of Raleigh County Schools. The event – held with support from Access Health, New River Community and Technical College,...
Riverside guidance counselor under investigation for inappropriate relationship with student
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A guidance counselor at a Kanawha County school is currently under investigation for inappropriate conduct. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there is an active investigation into a guidance counselor at Riverside High School. Briana Warner, Communications Director for Kanawha County Schools said, “We can confirm that there is a KCS […]
Goodwill adds a new Raleigh County location
SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) — One local Goodwill store prepares to open its doors. There was a hiring event on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, to give the community some employment opportunities. Regional Manager Kenneth Suprenant said the business loves working with the Raleigh County community. “We’re always looking as far as to continue our growth not […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHSV
Rainelle community comes together to repair flood damage
RAINELLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Communities in Greenbrier County came together on Thursday after high flood waters threatened businesses, restaurants and homes. Alfredo’s, a family-owned business in Rainelle, spent the day cleaning up after water ravaged the parking lot and made its way into the building. “I see the flood...
Merchants Walk parking area in Summersville closed to public
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — The Merchants Walk parking area is closed to the public, according to the Summersville Fire Department. They say only first responders are allowed in the parking lot. The post ends up, “Sorry for the inconvenience but your corporation will be much appreciated.” There is no context given for why the parking […]
WSAZ
3 W.Va. Teacher of the Year finalists from our region
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three out of the 10 finalists for West Virginia’s 2023 Teacher of the Year are from our area. They are as follows: Wayne County’s Sarah Bailey from Buffalo Middle School, Lisa Bryant from Point Pleasant Primary School in Mason County, and David Patrick from Dupont Middle School in Kanawha County.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Two MOV residents among latest COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — A 39-year-old Jackson County man and a 69-year-old Roane County woman were among six people whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 on Tuesday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources as active cases again dropped slightly but remained over 3,000. In its Tuesday morning...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kanawha City reveals new mural in memory of prominent community member
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)- The Kanawha City Community Association revealed a brand-new mural Sunday. Artist Mallory Burka painted the message “You can do anything you set your mind to” in memory of her late father. “That’s something that my dad told my brother and I basically on a daily basis growing up and something that really […]
West Virginia Teacher of the Year finalists announced
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Ten finalists have been chosen for West Virginia’s 2023 Teacher of the Year, the state Department of Education said. The finalists were picked from among each school district’s Teachers of the Year and represent elementary, middle and high school educators from all regions of the state, the department said in a news release.
FLOOD RESPONSE: Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for six counties; WV National Guard deployed to respond to major flooding in Kentucky
CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice today declared a State of Emergency for Fayette, Greenbrier, Logan, McDowell, Mingo, and Wyoming counties after severe thunderstorms with associated heavy rains and high winds this week caused significant local flooding, downed trees, power outages, disruption to potable water systems, and road blockages.
WSAZ
Cabell County Fair officials hoping weather cooperates
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Fair is set to get underway Wednesday, and fair officials are crossing their fingers the weather doesn’t play out quite the way it’s being forecasted. “We’re prepared for the rain, but we don’t want it,” fair President Anita Robinson said....
woay.com
Pool closures in Beckley due to lifeguard shortage
Beckley, WV (WOAY)- Since reopening for the summer, Beckley pools have regularly shut down due to a shortage of lifeguards. As a result, the City of Beckley announced that the Sharon Dempsey pool will be closed this Friday and Saturday. This weekend will be the second weekend in a row that one or both pools have been closed.
WSAZ
WATCH: Driver disregards flood safety messaging in Mingo County, WV
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WYMT) - While most people were trying to clean up after Tuesday’s flooding in one Southern West Virginia county, one driver was taking a different path. Viewer video submitted by LaRae Browning Ferrell shows a red truck driving through several feet of raging flood water in the Gilbert’s Creek community.
Where to enjoy sunflower season in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Sunflower season is generally regarded as late July through fall. If you love these tall, yellow flowers, there are plenty of places on and off the beaten path that you can check out in West Virginia. In addition to agrotourism locations, sunflowers also grow wild in the Mountain State. North Central […]
wchstv.com
Flood conditions affect homes, roads in Fayette, Greenbrier counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — High water conditions has left some Fayette and Greenbrier County residents on edge as the threat of flash flooding remains for most of the state through Friday. Trouble came up fast in Scarbro Wednesday as floodwaters hit areas of Fayette County. Daylight brought a clearer...
Comments / 1