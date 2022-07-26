ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

 2 days ago

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low...

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The Bristol area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Wise, Dickenson counties cope with flash floods

Residents in Wise and Dickenson counties are coping with the effects of overnight rains totaling between six to eight inches that caused flash flooding the areas of Pound, Virginia and Clintwood, Virginia. Rising waters have caused the need for evacuations in Pound, Virginia. A Facebook post from the Wise County...
Dickenson, Wise residents clean up following floods

POUND, Va. – Wise and Dickenson counties are recovering from flooding that swept through the area Thursday morning. Lifelong Pound resident Jamie Cantrell, captain of the Pound Rescue Squad, said his town got the worst flood he's seen since the 1980s. With no reports of injuries, deaths or unaccounted persons, Cantrell said the main worry is for the folks that had water enter their homes or businesses.
Your View | Flood help

Thank you for the recent newspaper articles about the tragic flood in the Dismal Creek area of Buchanan County. After the horrific flood in Hurley just last year, reading about this event was deeply concerning. Events like this will happen more and more frequently unless we confront the root cause.
Bristol, TN
Abingdon Historic Homes Tour planned for this weekend

Abingdon’s annual Historic Homes Tour sponsored by the Virginia Highlands Festival will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those who take part in the tour will be able to experience the interiors of a variety of the best preserved Federal- and Victorian-style homes as well as early 20th century houses, all within walking distance to downtown.
School to begin as COVID surges

New cases of COVID-19 are six times greater today than one year ago across Southwest Virginia and nearly four times greater in Northeast Tennessee but schools will soon open without some of the practices and protocols employed during the previous two years of the pandemic. Masks will not be required...
VHS wrestling

WATCH NOW: Ferrell earns ‘pioneer’ status, selected as wrestling coach at Virginia High. Cassidy Ferrell earned All-American status as a wrestler at King University in Bristol, Tennessee. Now Ferrell is eager to make history on a different stage in Bristol, Virginia.
LOCAL BRIEFS: State Liners twinbill canceled

The Bristol State Liners had their Appalachian League doubleheader with the Princeton WhistlePigs canceled on Thursday due to rain. Bristol (12-32) went 2-2 against Princeton (18-28) this season with all four of those games on the road. The State Liners might have the worst record in the Appy League, but...
SHORT TAKES | Former Folk Soul Revival lead singer Daniel Davis plays Cascade Draft House Aug. 3

Jesse Kramer, the Indianapolis-born, soul-stirring rocker takes to The Rooftop at the Sessions Hotel in Bristol, Virginia, Friday, July 29. Perhaps you remember him from season 15 of NBC television’s “America’s Got Talent.”. Kramer grooves on grit. A dirt-under-the-fingernails rocker, Kramer’s greasy grooving style incorporates rock’s swagger...
Supervisors to use half a million in federal ARPA funds to repair Creeper Trail trestles

Funding is now available to repair and restore two remote trestles on the Virginia Creeper Trail. On Tuesday, the Washington County Board of Supervisors approved granting $487,000 to repair Trestle No. 31, using federal ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds. Yet the motion by Vice Chairman Mike Rush contained a stipulation that the funding could be reduced if an additional $100,000 could be obtained in the coming weeks by the Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy.
LOCAL BRIEFS: Bucketneers advance to Sweet 16

The high school golf season in Tennessee began on Monday with Tennessee High and Sullivan East participating in the Tee Off Classic in Johnson City. In addition, football, volleyball, girls soccer and cross country teams across Tennessee were able to officially begin preparations on Monday as well. THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT.
Sullivan County meeting is on for Thursday

The Sullivan County Commissioners meeting is a go for Thursday night after being canceled last week, due to several Sullivan County commissioners and Mayor Richard Venable testing positive for COVID-19. The meeting will be held at the Sullivan County Courthouse at 6 p.m. Thursday. Items on the agenda that the...
New ownership means higher rent at Abingdon apartment complex

Residents of an Abingdon, Virginia apartment complex are feeling the stress of rent increases. Dallas, Texas-based real estate investment firm The ValCap Group, LLC recently purchased Promise Landing Apartments, and according to anecdotes from several concerned residents of Promise Landing, their new landlord is implementing rent increases most current tenants can’t afford.
Rhinehart earns Certified Chamber Executive designation

Beth Rhinehart, Bristol Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, has been designated as a Certified Chamber Executive (CCE) by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE). ACCE is an association based in Alexandria, Virginia, that has more than 1,600 chambers of commerce and related business and economic development organizations...
Motivation comes from season-ending loss for Vikings’ senior captains on pitch

BRISTOL, Tenn. – One loss still lingers from the 2021 season for the Tennessee High girls soccer team. A 2-1 setback to Elizabethton in the District 1-AA semifinals, which extended the season for the Cyclones for what turned out to be four more games – falling one goal short of a state tournament berth - while the Vikings were left sitting at home.
Health department brings awareness to human trafficking

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – For the third year, participants placed red sand in the cracks of the sidewalk outside the Sullivan County Regional Health Department Thursday morning to raise awareness of the issue of human trafficking. The Sullivan County Regional Health Department, the Branch House Family Justice Center and the...
