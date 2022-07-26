ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Monkeypox in Arkansas continues to climb: What to know

By Alex Kienlen
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HcfkJ_0gtnw8da00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Monkeypox continues to increase in Arkansas.

The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting Arkansas now has three cases of the monkeypox virus in the state as of July 22, up from a single case July 5. The rare disease affects the person infected with a rash or sore (a pox) and flu-like symptoms.

Arkansas sees state’s first case of monkeypox

According to the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the monkeypox virus is on the rise globally, as well as in the United States . It is treatable, with testing as well as vaccines available.

Monkeypox is spread, according to CDC guidelines, by close intimate contact with someone already infected with the virus, or touching items such as clothing or linen which have been touched by someone infected. Unlike COVID-19 and its masking need, monkeypox is not spread through casual, brief conversations or walking by someone with monkeypox, like at a grocery store.

Here are the signs and symptoms of monkeypox

Arkansas Department of Health states symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle pain, and a painful rash that occurs seven to 14 days after exposure. The CDC states that in some cases a rash breaks out without the fever or body aches. The rash can occur on several places throughout the body. If someone thinks they are infected, they should check with their healthcare providers. Health care providers with infected patients are encouraged to contact ADH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Arkansas Vaccines
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Pox#Monkeypox Virus#Diseases#General Health#Adh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Arkansas Children’s Research Institute receives $11.5 Million for cancer research

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A specialized research center at the Arkansas Children’s Research Institute has been awarded $11.5 million from the National Institutes of Health. The money will help fund new systems that help research how diseases like cancers form in children’s developing bodies, according to a press release.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Arkansas man arrested after threatening to do mass shooting at Louisiana and Mississippi high schools

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, July 24, 2022, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Vidalia Police Department and was made aware of a threat of a mass shooting against Natchez and Vidalia High Schools. Authorities were able to identify and locate the alleged caller that made the threat in Hot Springs, Ark.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas to host 20th annual ‘Spark of Hope’

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas (SPSFNWA) will host the 20th annual “Spark of Hope” event on July 28. According to a press release, the event will honor scholarship recipients and supporters. It will be emceed by Jake McBride from Nash 94.3 and Natalie Bartholomew from First Community Bank.
ROGERS, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy