White Sox's Andrew Vaughn batting third on Tuesday

(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot doesn't have to pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
What are the 10 best diners in Chicago according to Yelp?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Billions in stimulus dollars available in IllinoisJake Wells
Soldier Field with a dome? Artist renderings reveal a new look for the old stadiumJennifer Geer
Mayor Lightfoot Announces New Disability Employment CenterLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
ESPN
Baseball bat kicked by San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodon hits teammate Thairo Estrada
San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodon, frustrated after the fifth inning in a 7-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, kicked a bat in the dugout that hit shortstop Thairo Estrada in the knee on Tuesday. Teammates, including infielder Wilmer Flores, weren't happy with Rodon's display. "Unacceptable action," Rodon said after...
numberfire.com
Alex Bregman on Astros' bench Wednesday afternoon
Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Irvin and the Oakland Athletics. Aledmys Diaz will cover third base for Bregman and bat cleanup while Jose Altuve returns to second base and the leadoff spot. Chas McCormick will hit sixth after covering leadoff duties in Tuesday's game.
numberfire.com
William Contreras on Braves' bench Tuesday
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. Contreras will take a seat after starting the last two games. Marcell Ozuna will shift into the designated hitter role and bat seventh while Eddie Rosario enters the lineup to play left field and hit sixth.
numberfire.com
Astros' J.J. Matijevic absent for Wednesday matinee
Houston Astros first baseman J.J. Matijevic is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Irvin and the Oakland Athletics. Yuli Gurriel will return to first base in place of Matijevic and hit second. Gurriel has a $2,400 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project...
numberfire.com
Phil Gosselin sitting for Los Angeles on Thursday
Los Angeles Angels infielder Phil Gosselin is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Texas Rangers. Gosselin will move to the bench on Thursday with Andrew Velazquez starting at shortstop. Velazquez will bat eighth versus right-hander Spencer Howard and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Velazquez for 7.9...
numberfire.com
Brewers' Tyrone Taylor batting ninth on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Taylor will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Chris Archer and Minnesota. Jonathan Davis moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Taylor for 8.9 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Isiah Kiner-Falefa kept out of Yankees' Thursday lineup
New York Yankees infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. Marwin Gonzalez will replace Kiner-Falefa at shortstop and hit eighth. Gonzalez has a $2,000 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.6 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Luis Guillorme sitting for Mets on Tuesday
New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Yankees. Guillorme will move to the bench on Tuesday with Eduardo Escobar starting at third base. Escobar will bat sixth versus left-hander Jordan Montgomery and the Yankees. numberFire's models project Escobar...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Cody Bellinger sitting for Dodgers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers Cody Bellinger is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Bellinger will move to the bench on Wednesday with Hanser Alberto starting at second base. Alberto will bat seventh versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. numberFire's models project Alberto for 8.5 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Jeter Downs batting ninth for Boston on Thursday
Boston Red Sox infielder Jeter Downs is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Downs will start at second base on Thursday and bat ninth versus right-hander Triston McKenzie and Boston. Yolmer Sanchez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Downs for 5.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Kyle Higashioka held out Thursday for Yankees
New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. Jose Trevino will start at catcher over Higashioka and hit ninth. Trevino has a $2,300 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 9.2...
numberfire.com
Jeremy Pena joining Houston dugout Wednesday
Houston Astros infielder Jeremy Pena is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Irvin and the Oakland Athletics. Pena extended his hitting streak to eight games on Tuesday, but he is taking a breather for the matinee after a night game. Mauricio Dubon will replace Pena at shortstop and hit seventh.
numberfire.com
Jarren Duran joining Red Sox's dugout Tuesday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Bryan Shaw and the Cleveland Guardians. Jaylin Davis will replace Duran in center field and bat ninth while Rob Refsnyder takes over in the leadoff spot. Davis has a $2,000 salary on Tuesday and...
numberfire.com
Johan Camargo joining Philadelphia dugout Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Johan Camargo is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves. Camargo covered the hot corner in Monday's series opener, but Alec Bohm is returning to the job a day later. Darick Hall will replace Camargo in the order to be the designated hitter and cleanup batter.
José Quintana's name is attached to the White Sox
José Quintana's name has swirled the rumor mill as the White Sox near close to the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline. He's having an excellent year on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He has started in 19 games holding a 3.70 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP. He's struck out 85 batters to the 29 he's walked.
numberfire.com
Adam Engel absent from White Sox's lineup Wednesday afternoon
Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. Leury Garcia will cover center field in place of Engel while Josh Harrison (leg) returns to the lineup to play second base and bat seventh. A.J. Pollock will hit third after hitting seventh on Tuesday.
numberfire.com
Danny Jansen catching for Toronto on Wednesday
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Jansen will catch for right-hander Kevin Gausman on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Adam Wainwright and the Cardinals. Santiago Espinal returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Jansen for 11.1...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Thursday
New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. Joey Gallo will replace Carpenter in right field and hit seventh. The Yankees' acquisition of Andrew Benintendi could result in less playing time for Carpenter down the stretch.
numberfire.com
Trayce Thompson sitting for Dodgers on Thursday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Thompson will move to the bench on Thursday with Cody Bellinger starting in center field. Bellinger will bat eighth versus right-hander Jose Urena and the Rockies. numberFire's models project Bellinger for...
numberfire.com
Yoshi Tsutsugo sitting again for Pirates on Thursday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Yoshi Tsutsugo is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies. Tsutsugo is sitting for a second straight game versus a right-hander. Cal Mitchell will take over as the Pirates' designated hitter and bat sixth. Mitchell has a...
