ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Video warns young Ohio drivers about dangers of distracted driving

10TV
10TV
 2 days ago

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Hiker found dead in Ohio

ROCKBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is investigating after a hiker was found dead at the bottom of Cantwell Cliffs Wednesday night. According to an ODNR spokesperson, the person was believed to be walking off the trail near the main waterfall. A camper found the person at the bottom of […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ongoing marijuana eradication operation in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — This week, the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office has been involved in a ongoing marijuana eradication operation. According to reports, the sheriff’s office worked in conjunction with the drug task force to target particular area’s within the county. An aviation unit from the...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Columbus, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio teen, 17, Trafficking victim, missing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old victim of human trafficking is missing in central Ohio. The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force is searching for Daniela Juneth Cruz-Rios, an unaccompanied 17-year-old girl, who is the victim of human smuggling and trafficking, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities suspect that traffickers are threatening Cruz-Rios […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Circleville Woman Sentenced to Jail for OVI Crash in Pickaway County that Killed One Person

PICKAWAY – A woman that was medflown after a crash has pleaded guilty to a crash that hospitalized several people and killed one. On September 12, 2021, at 8:19 P.M. Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of US Rte 22 East and Bolender Pontius Road on an injury accident, involving two motor vehicles. Upon investigation, a blue 2000 Toyota failed to stop at a stop sign on Bolender Pontius Road, while traveling southbound and went through the intersection at US Rte 22 East. The vehicle struck a gray 2007 Honda minivan that was traveling eastbound.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
10TV

Police investigating Reynoldsburg barbershop fire

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — The Reynoldsburg Division of Police is investigating after a fire broke out at a barbershop early Thursday morning. The fire happened just before 3:50 a.m. at Grooves Barber & Beauty Salon, located at 6533 East Livingston Avenue, according to the Truro Township Fire Department. Witnesses told...
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
Farm and Dairy

Ohio State researchers aim to help farmers understand coyote threats

Coyotes are the new kids on the block in Ohio. They only became common in the state about 30 years ago, and they’re now one of Ohio’s top natural predators. But in many ways, they’re still a mystery to farmers and wildlife biologists alike. Ohio State University researchers are trying to solve part of that mystery.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Educational Video#Traffic Accident
NBC4 Columbus

10 more cars broken into near Columbus airport

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More than 40 cars were broken into in less than two weeks, all not far from John Glenn International Airport. Columbus police are now trying to find out who’s responsible and stop the trend. In all of 2021, Columbus police said there were about...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Hiker found dead at cliffs in Hocking Hills

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person has died while hiking at Hocking Hills State Park on Wednesday. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the person was hiking at Cantwell Cliffs. The person was believed to be walking off the trail near the main waterfall. ODNR officials said...
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
newsnet5

DeWine claims concern for 'vulnerable,' still won’t talk about children who now have to have babies

COLUMBUS — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. As he celebrated passage and enactment of severe abortion restrictions in Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine was lavish in expressing concern for “the most vulnerable among us, those who do not have a voice.”
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio inmate mistakenly released from jail

According to officials from the Lorain County Sheriff's Department, the mistake took place Wednesday at about 1:30 p.m. They say correction officers intended to release Robert Price but accidentally released Steven Price instead.
whbc.com

Deputy Ambushed and Killed Near Dayton

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another Ohio law officer, gunned down in the line of duty. Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates was shot and killed as he responded to a home break-in call at a mobile home park east of Springfield Sunday night. Sheriff Deborah Burhett...
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy