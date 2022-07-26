Video warns young Ohio drivers about dangers of distracted driving

Related
Hiker found dead in Ohio
ROCKBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is investigating after a hiker was found dead at the bottom of Cantwell Cliffs Wednesday night. According to an ODNR spokesperson, the person was believed to be walking off the trail near the main waterfall. A camper found the person at the bottom of […]
Funeral and GoFundMe announced for Ohio deputy killed
Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Clark County Sheriff's Deputy that died after a shooting at a mobile home park.
Ongoing marijuana eradication operation in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — This week, the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office has been involved in a ongoing marijuana eradication operation. According to reports, the sheriff’s office worked in conjunction with the drug task force to target particular area’s within the county. An aviation unit from the...
Ohio's new gun law allows fairgoers to carry a weapon on the state fair midway
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As the 167th Ohio State Fair opens, there’s increased security in place in light of recent mass shootings. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is out in force on the fairgrounds as a new state law has taken effect allowing fairgoers to be armed without a permit.
Ohio teen, 17, Trafficking victim, missing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old victim of human trafficking is missing in central Ohio. The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force is searching for Daniela Juneth Cruz-Rios, an unaccompanied 17-year-old girl, who is the victim of human smuggling and trafficking, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities suspect that traffickers are threatening Cruz-Rios […]
Who is running for Ohio Statehouse in August?
In one week, Ohio voters will participate in the state's second primary election of 2022 to decide who will represent them in the Statehouse.
Circleville Woman Sentenced to Jail for OVI Crash in Pickaway County that Killed One Person
PICKAWAY – A woman that was medflown after a crash has pleaded guilty to a crash that hospitalized several people and killed one. On September 12, 2021, at 8:19 P.M. Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of US Rte 22 East and Bolender Pontius Road on an injury accident, involving two motor vehicles. Upon investigation, a blue 2000 Toyota failed to stop at a stop sign on Bolender Pontius Road, while traveling southbound and went through the intersection at US Rte 22 East. The vehicle struck a gray 2007 Honda minivan that was traveling eastbound.
Ohio 10-year-old’s accused rapist called ‘flight risk’ in bond hearing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The man accused of impregnating a 10-year-old girl will not have a way to get out of jail before his trial, a judge ruled Thursday. An NBC4 reporter was there as Gerson Fuentes, 27, appeared in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas in handcuffs. In his previous court appearance, he pleaded […]
Children told to pay to move parents’ remains buried in wrong plots
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio family says their parents were robbed of their final wishes when they were buried in the wrong plots at a Delaware County cemetery. When the family was told they had to pay to move their parents to the correct spots, they contacted NBC4 Investigates. Annetta and Bee Slone’s […]
Police investigating Reynoldsburg barbershop fire
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — The Reynoldsburg Division of Police is investigating after a fire broke out at a barbershop early Thursday morning. The fire happened just before 3:50 a.m. at Grooves Barber & Beauty Salon, located at 6533 East Livingston Avenue, according to the Truro Township Fire Department. Witnesses told...
Ohio State researchers aim to help farmers understand coyote threats
Coyotes are the new kids on the block in Ohio. They only became common in the state about 30 years ago, and they’re now one of Ohio’s top natural predators. But in many ways, they’re still a mystery to farmers and wildlife biologists alike. Ohio State University researchers are trying to solve part of that mystery.
Fentanyl, cocaine and guns all seized in $150,000 Columbus drug bust
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County SWAT agents moved Tuesday to seize $150,000 worth of suspected narcotics, a heap of firearms and a bundle of cash from a Columbus home. A search warrant served to a Prairie Township home on the 600 block of Inah Avenue led several central Ohio law enforcement agencies to seize […]
10 more cars broken into near Columbus airport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More than 40 cars were broken into in less than two weeks, all not far from John Glenn International Airport. Columbus police are now trying to find out who’s responsible and stop the trend. In all of 2021, Columbus police said there were about...
Newark police officer gifts hit-and-run victim with new bike
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A Newark bicyclist who fell victim to a hit-and-run is on the mend and back on his feet. Adam Wimer was riding his bike in Newark on Monday when a speeding motorcycle hit him, sending his bike into a mangled state of disrepair and leaving him with a brain bleed and […]
Hiker found dead at cliffs in Hocking Hills
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person has died while hiking at Hocking Hills State Park on Wednesday. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the person was hiking at Cantwell Cliffs. The person was believed to be walking off the trail near the main waterfall. ODNR officials said...
Ohio Sues Facebook: 'This Case Is About Lies And Losses'
Ohio is the lead plaintiff in the class action lawsuit.
DeWine claims concern for 'vulnerable,' still won’t talk about children who now have to have babies
COLUMBUS — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. As he celebrated passage and enactment of severe abortion restrictions in Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine was lavish in expressing concern for “the most vulnerable among us, those who do not have a voice.”
Ohio inmate mistakenly released from jail
According to officials from the Lorain County Sheriff's Department, the mistake took place Wednesday at about 1:30 p.m. They say correction officers intended to release Robert Price but accidentally released Steven Price instead.
Deputy Ambushed and Killed Near Dayton
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another Ohio law officer, gunned down in the line of duty. Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates was shot and killed as he responded to a home break-in call at a mobile home park east of Springfield Sunday night. Sheriff Deborah Burhett...
Amid 911 dispatcher shortage, Columbus looking to fill vacant positions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shrinking number of dispatchers and emergency call takers is taking place in the city of Columbus. If not addressed soon, it could affect response times to emergencies, which is why the city of Columbus is asking those in the community to consider becoming a 911 dispatcher or call taker. “I […]
