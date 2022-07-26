Video warns young Ohio drivers about dangers of distracted driving

PICKAWAY – A woman that was medflown after a crash has pleaded guilty to a crash that hospitalized several people and killed one. On September 12, 2021, at 8:19 P.M. Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of US Rte 22 East and Bolender Pontius Road on an injury accident, involving two motor vehicles. Upon investigation, a blue 2000 Toyota failed to stop at a stop sign on Bolender Pontius Road, while traveling southbound and went through the intersection at US Rte 22 East. The vehicle struck a gray 2007 Honda minivan that was traveling eastbound.

