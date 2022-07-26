MLB Trade Deadline 2022: Buyers, sellers, players to watch

Related
The 2 current favorites to land Juan Soto in blockbuster trade before deadline
Juan Soto is expected to be traded ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. There are plenty of suitors and Soto’s unwillingness to sign a long-term deal with the Washington Nationals suggests a move may be on the horizon. But which team currently leads the pack? Who are the favorites to land Juan Soto? MLB insider Jeff Passan wrote in a recent ESPN article that the San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals are the current favorites.
Dodgers News: Reported Asking Price For Juan Soto is Massive
Tired of hearing about Juan Soto yet? Well, get used to it, because he’s going to be all anyone can talk about for the next week. With the trade deadline less than 7 full days away, Dodgers fans are really going to hear a lot about the superstar outfielder.
Red Sox trade deadline plan for J.D. Martinez, revealed
A month ago, the Boston Red Sox had gone on a tear, going 29-9 over a prolonged stretch from May through June. That had them leading the American League wild card with slight hope of catching the New York Yankees for the AL East crown. Then, the month of July happened.
Watch: MLB Pitcher's Awful Underhand Throw Is Going Viral
Dylan Coleman is going to want a redo of his terrible underhand throw on Wednesday. Coleman was pitching to Andrew Velazquez of the Los Angeles Angels when he got a groundball right back to him. He then what looked like an easy throw to first base before he botched it.
SEE IT: Albert Pujols gives home plate ump gold chain in hilarious moment
Albert Pujols is retiring at the end of the season but it instead of receiving any gifts he appeared to be the one handing them out on Tuesday. The St. Louis Cardinals slugger’s gold chain necklace broke during the middle of an at-bat in the third inning, forcing Pujols to remove it before he could continue with his at-bat.
Report: Yankees shopping former All-Star outfielder
The New York Yankees are shaping up to be one of the most active teams ahead of the MLB trade deadline. That may include moving some players out as well as bringing them in. One Yankee who could be on the move is outfielder Joey Gallo, who has struggled in 2022. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees have been actively shopping Gallo ahead of the Aug. 2 deadline. The San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are both interested, according to Heyman, but are currently prioritizing trade talks for Washington’s Juan Soto instead.
Everyone made the same joke about Mike Trout’s back injury
The bad news about Mike Trout was revealed on Wednesday: he’s dealing with a rare back condition that he will need to manage for the rest of his career. The good news is Trout says the condition isn’t anywhere near as serious as it was made out to be.
Cubs rumors: Willson Contreras isn’t the most likely fan favorite traded
Chicago Cubs star Willson Contreras has been heavily focused on in trade rumors, but he may not be the only one to be traded. Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras has consistently come up as a target in trade rumors, but outfielder Ian Happ may be a favorite to be traded.
Baseball bat kicked by San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodon hits teammate Thairo Estrada
San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodon, frustrated after the fifth inning in a 7-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, kicked a bat in the dugout that hit shortstop Thairo Estrada in the knee on Tuesday. Teammates, including infielder Wilmer Flores, weren't happy with Rodon's display. "Unacceptable action," Rodon said after...
Bonds being denied by Baseball Hall leaves Dusty befuddled
OAKLAND – With Barry Bonds’ absence explained by justifiable suspicion and displeasing disposition, David Ortiz stood before thousands of adoring fans Sunday at the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony wearing the beatific smile of a winner. Ortiz got his. A plaque in the hallowed hallways of Cooperstown, where...
Cardinals’ Albert Pujols gets standing ovation from Blue Jays fans that’ll make your skin crawl
Future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols is currently in the midst of his farewell tour. He announced at the beginning of the season that he would be calling it a career at the end of the year. But now, post-All-Star break, Pujols’ impending retirement is on the mind of everyone....
Yankees SP Jordan Montgomery stunningly questions Aaron Boone’s quick hook
On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees began their subway series against the New York Mets. Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery was on the hill for the Yankees, which had typically been a good thing this year. Not Tuesday night. After being spotted a two-run lead in the first inning,...
The Mets Are The Leading Buyer In the NL East
The New York Mets have some needs. A better third baseman? Maybe. An outfielder, for sure. Another late-inning bullpen arm, yes. And the designated hitter spot along with catcher has been weak at best. With a paltry two-game lead in the division and a basket full of money, the Mets will be in on a lot of the best free agents in the game. Whether or not they pull the trigger is another story.
Yankees LF Joey Gallo’s true feelings after not being moved in Andrew Benintendi trade
The trade that many fans in the Bronx have been hoping for has finally happened. Andrew Benintendi is now a member of the New York Yankees. The ex-Kansas City Royals hitter has been traded to the team for three minor league prospects. Benintendi will bring a big boost to a team slowly losing its grip […] The post Yankees LF Joey Gallo’s true feelings after not being moved in Andrew Benintendi trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers News: Mitch White Not Happy With Being Sent to Minor Leagues
Baseball has a way of being pretty unfair sometimes. Mitch White is learning that the hard way in 2022. Despite being a pretty reliable starter for the Dodgers and tossing 6 innings of 2-run ball on Tuesday night, White found himself headed back to Triple-A Oklahoma City. But that’s the...
Andrew Benintendi trade details: Yankees acquire former Red Sox slugger [UPDATED]
Despite his COVID-19 vaccine status, Andrew Benintendi is headed back to the AL East. The Royals have traded him to the New York Yankees. Just minutes after losing to their second straight game to the crosstown rival Mets, Brian Cashman had seen enough of this iteration of the Bronx Bombers.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone defends ridiculous Joey Gallo decision in loss to Mets
When the New York Yankees and manager Aaron Boone decided to pinch it, Joey Gallo, with two men on in the top of the 8th inning, they were hoping for an offensive spark that would put the Bombers back in the game. However, Gallo followed his usual streak of striking...
Dodgers News: Former LA Villain Sparks Controversy with Nationals Outfielder
The younger generation of baseball players play the game a little bit differently than some of the seasoned veterans. Players like Fernando Tatis Jr. and Bryce Harper, just to name a few, have zero problems with celebrating a home run with little extra flair. It's a surprise to nobody, but longtime Dodgers villain Madison Bumgarner is not a fan.
Dodgers Rumors: LA Exploring Potential Trade for Red Sox Slugger J.D. Martinez
The Dodgers have never been afraid to make a splashy trade during the Andrew Friedman era. Before Nationals star Juan Soto suddenly became available, the Dodgers team president had publicly stated that the franchise’s preference was to lean on “internal” improvements to the roster. However, Friedman noted how the Dodgers “owe it to our fans” to explore adding a player like Soto, but according to one insider, the team is also looking at relatively cheaper trade targets including Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez.
3 Players The Cubs Must Not Consider Trading At The Deadline
The one time during the baseball season that Chicago Cubs fans dread is coming soon. This is known as the fire sale for fans during their past two seasons. However, everyone else calls it the trade deadline. But no matter how people view this time, it’s a time where the...
