MLB

MLB Trade Deadline 2022: Buyers, sellers, players to watch

NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 2 days ago

ClutchPoints

The 2 current favorites to land Juan Soto in blockbuster trade before deadline

Juan Soto is expected to be traded ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. There are plenty of suitors and Soto’s unwillingness to sign a long-term deal with the Washington Nationals suggests a move may be on the horizon. But which team currently leads the pack? Who are the favorites to land Juan Soto? MLB insider Jeff Passan wrote in a recent ESPN article that the San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals are the current favorites.
The Spun

Watch: MLB Pitcher's Awful Underhand Throw Is Going Viral

Dylan Coleman is going to want a redo of his terrible underhand throw on Wednesday. Coleman was pitching to Andrew Velazquez of the Los Angeles Angels when he got a groundball right back to him. He then what looked like an easy throw to first base before he botched it.
MLB
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Rob Manfred
Person
Juan Soto
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Yankees shopping former All-Star outfielder

The New York Yankees are shaping up to be one of the most active teams ahead of the MLB trade deadline. That may include moving some players out as well as bringing them in. One Yankee who could be on the move is outfielder Joey Gallo, who has struggled in 2022. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees have been actively shopping Gallo ahead of the Aug. 2 deadline. The San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are both interested, according to Heyman, but are currently prioritizing trade talks for Washington’s Juan Soto instead.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Bonds being denied by Baseball Hall leaves Dusty befuddled

OAKLAND – With Barry Bonds’ absence explained by justifiable suspicion and displeasing disposition, David Ortiz stood before thousands of adoring fans Sunday at the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony wearing the beatific smile of a winner. Ortiz got his. A plaque in the hallowed hallways of Cooperstown, where...
MLB
Yardbarker

The Mets Are The Leading Buyer In the NL East

The New York Mets have some needs. A better third baseman? Maybe. An outfielder, for sure. Another late-inning bullpen arm, yes. And the designated hitter spot along with catcher has been weak at best. With a paltry two-game lead in the division and a basket full of money, the Mets will be in on a lot of the best free agents in the game. Whether or not they pull the trigger is another story.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Yankees LF Joey Gallo’s true feelings after not being moved in Andrew Benintendi trade

The trade that many fans in the Bronx have been hoping for has finally happened. Andrew Benintendi is now a member of the New York Yankees. The ex-Kansas City Royals hitter has been traded to the team for three minor league prospects. Benintendi will bring a big boost to a team slowly losing its grip […] The post Yankees LF Joey Gallo’s true feelings after not being moved in Andrew Benintendi trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Rumors: LA Exploring Potential Trade for Red Sox Slugger J.D. Martinez

The Dodgers have never been afraid to make a splashy trade during the Andrew Friedman era. Before Nationals star Juan Soto suddenly became available, the Dodgers team president had publicly stated that the franchise’s preference was to lean on “internal” improvements to the roster. However, Friedman noted how the Dodgers “owe it to our fans” to explore adding a player like Soto, but according to one insider, the team is also looking at relatively cheaper trade targets including Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

3 Players The Cubs Must Not Consider Trading At The Deadline

The one time during the baseball season that Chicago Cubs fans dread is coming soon. This is known as the fire sale for fans during their past two seasons. However, everyone else calls it the trade deadline. But no matter how people view this time, it’s a time where the...
CHICAGO, IL
