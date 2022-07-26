Tupelo man pleads guilty to robbing a bank in his hometown

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man charged with murder of missing University of Mississippi student appears in court
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) — The man who was arrested in connection to the disappearance of a University of Mississippi (UM) student, Jimmie “Jay” Lee, was charged with first degree murder. Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, appeared in court on Wednesday, July 27. His bond hearing was pushed back to a later date. Lee was last […]
Man pleads guilty to robbing bank in Mississippi
OXFORD, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi man has pleaded guilty in federal court to robbing a bank in the northeast part of the state. Jasper Michael Wagner, 56, of Tupelo, entered the plea on Tuesday before U.S. District Court Judge Sharion Aycock, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal said. Aycock scheduled a sentencing hearing for Nov. 1. Wagner faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
Mississippi man arrested in connection with drive-by shooting on rural road
A Mississippi man was arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting on a rural county road. On Wednesday, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a drive-by shooting in the area of County Road 373. Investigators and deputies responded to the scene to take a report of the...
Tennessee woman suspected of issuing eight fraudulent checks to Mississippi bank
A Tennessee woman was arrested on suspicion of trying to issue fraudulent checks to a Mississippi bank. Bethany Pusser Butler, 33, of Henderson, Tennessee, was arrested by the Oxford Police Department. On Wednesday, July 20, the OPD responded to a bank on University Avenue for a reported fraudulent check activity.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bond hearing continued for man charged with murder of missing Ole Miss student Jimmie 'Jay' Lee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A bond hearing originally set for Wednesday for the man charged with murder in the case of missing Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee was continued. A new date was set for August 9th at 10 a.m. at the Lafayette County Courthouse. Herrington will...
wtva.com
Sulligent man arrested for weekend assault
SULLIGENT, Ala. (WTVA) - A Sulligent man was arrested on Thursday, July 28 for allegedly assaulting an elderly man several days earlier. Sulligent Police Chief Rick McDaniel said officers arrested Richard Lewis, 42, of Sulligent, for felony elder abuse, assault and reckless endangerment. The incident happened Saturday morning, July 23...
Man shot dead in Marshall County, Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot dead inside a mobile home in Mississippi, authorities said Wednesday. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the victim, identified as 43-year-old Frankie Cathey, was shot multiple times during a potential robbery and found dead on a sofa inside a home on Highway 309 South. Investigators said Cathey […]
Man suspected of murdering missing Mississippi college student makes first court appearance
Outside the white, two-story county Lafayette County Courthouse demonstrators chanted, “No justice, no peace,” or “Justice for Jay Lee,” as a bond hearing for Sheldon Herrington, Jr., 22, of Grenada took place inside on Wednesday. This was Herrington’s first appearance since his arrest for the first-degree...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtva.com
Iuka investigating public incident that resulted in dog's death
IUKA, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Iuka is investigating a public incident that resulted in the death of a dog. City Attorney Nate Clark said the incident happened at approximately 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27 at the parking lot of the Piggly Wiggly store. He said an Iuka...
Suspect’s uncle no longer lead attorney in MS murder case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— The uncle of a University of Mississippi graduate who has been charged with the murder of fellow university graduate Jimmie “Jay” Lee will no longer be the lead attorney on the case. When Sheldon Timothy Herrington arrived at Lafayette County Circuit Court for his bond hearing Wednesday, he was met by loud […]
Mississippi man arrested for trying to run over Black teens
A man from Ripley, Mississippi who is accused of trying to run over a group of Black teenagers on their bikes with his car was arrested on Monday, according to multiple reports.
wcbi.com
Columbus police cameras capture shooting at Sim Scott Park
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police cameras capture another shooting near a busy park. Officers were called to Sim Scott Park about 1:30 Wednesday afternoon. No one was injured in the gunfire. Investigators believe the unidentified gunman shot at someone inside of a vehicle. No arrest has been made.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcbi.com
$36,000 worth of lawn mowers taken from Columbus business
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – $36,000 worth of lawn mowers were taken from a Columbus business. The theft happened at Four Seasons Farm and Garden on Alabama Street. Investigators believe the unidentified suspect may have taken the mowers to an out-of-town location after taking them last week. If you have...
wcbi.com
Columbus police are investigating an overnight shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating an overnight shooting, where over a dozen shots were fired into a home. The shooting happened in the 1800 block of 3rd Avenue North, at about 3 AM this morning. Investigators say 15 casings were recovered and five bullets hit a...
Mississippi man accused of trying to run over group of Black teens riding bikes while shouting racial slurs
A man has been charged with simple assault after he reportedly shouted racial slurs and targeted a group of Mississippi teens riding bikes with his vehicle. WREG in Memphis reports that Mark Hall was booked into the Tippah County jail on Tuesday, July 26. Hall faces nine misdemeanor counts of...
'Justice for Jay Lee' supporters rally as missing Ole Miss student's accused killer appears in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As 22-year-old Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. walked into the Lafayette County Courthouse, the cries for justice poured behind him. Herrington is charged with murder in the disappearance of Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee. “It all started with Jay Lee missing,” said Braylyn Johnson,...
Mississippi man arrested, accused of stealing copper pipe from plumbing company
A Mississippi man is accused of stealing more than $18,000 worth of copper from a plumbing company. On July 5, Tupelo police responded to reports of a break-in at Southern Bath & Kitchen at 137 Wallace Street. The business reported that a large amount of copper line was stolen in...
wcbi.com
Multiple bomb threats made at colleges and universities in Mississippi
MSU/ICC (WCBI) – A number of bomb threats are made at colleges and universities in Mississippi Thursday. This is the scene near Barnes & Noble Bookstore and Bost Extension Center on the Mississippi State campus Thursday. A Maroon Alert was sent out at about 12:30 this afternoon. Buildings were...
wcbi.com
Package of ice methamphetamine intercepted at Columbus UPS
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A package of ice methamphetamine was intercepted at the Columbus UPS office Wednesday morning. Agents with the Lowndes County Narcotics office and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics got a tip. A drug dog for the unit alerted on the package. And, agents got a...
actionnews5.com
Ripley VFW buys new bike for boy who was hit while riding
RIPLEY, Miss. (WMC) - Members of the Ripley VFW gave back to the community after a racially-charged attack went viral. The incident happened on Sunday in Ripley, Mississippi. Mark Hall posted a video of himself on his Snapchat story, showing Hall from the driver’s seat of his car, heading down a street towards a group of nine Black teenagers on bicycles.
Comments / 0