ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Tupelo man pleads guilty to robbing a bank in his hometown

By Eric Lampkin
wcbi.com
 2 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Man pleads guilty to robbing bank in Mississippi

OXFORD, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi man has pleaded guilty in federal court to robbing a bank in the northeast part of the state. Jasper Michael Wagner, 56, of Tupelo, entered the plea on Tuesday before U.S. District Court Judge Sharion Aycock, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal said. Aycock scheduled a sentencing hearing for Nov. 1. Wagner faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
TUPELO, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Tupelo, MS
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Tupelo, MS
wtva.com

Sulligent man arrested for weekend assault

SULLIGENT, Ala. (WTVA) - A Sulligent man was arrested on Thursday, July 28 for allegedly assaulting an elderly man several days earlier. Sulligent Police Chief Rick McDaniel said officers arrested Richard Lewis, 42, of Sulligent, for felony elder abuse, assault and reckless endangerment. The incident happened Saturday morning, July 23...
SULLIGENT, AL
WREG

Man shot dead in Marshall County, Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot dead inside a mobile home in Mississippi, authorities said Wednesday. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the victim, identified as 43-year-old Frankie Cathey, was shot multiple times during a potential robbery and found dead on a sofa inside a home on Highway 309 South. Investigators said Cathey […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Birmingham#Community Bank
wtva.com

Iuka investigating public incident that resulted in dog's death

IUKA, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Iuka is investigating a public incident that resulted in the death of a dog. City Attorney Nate Clark said the incident happened at approximately 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27 at the parking lot of the Piggly Wiggly store. He said an Iuka...
IUKA, MS
WREG

Suspect’s uncle no longer lead attorney in MS murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— The uncle of a University of Mississippi graduate who has been charged with the murder of fellow university graduate Jimmie “Jay” Lee will no longer be the lead attorney on the case. When Sheldon Timothy Herrington arrived at Lafayette County Circuit Court for his bond hearing Wednesday, he was met by loud […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wcbi.com

Columbus police cameras capture shooting at Sim Scott Park

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police cameras capture another shooting near a busy park. Officers were called to Sim Scott Park about 1:30 Wednesday afternoon. No one was injured in the gunfire. Investigators believe the unidentified gunman shot at someone inside of a vehicle. No arrest has been made.
COLUMBUS, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wcbi.com

$36,000 worth of lawn mowers taken from Columbus business

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – $36,000 worth of lawn mowers were taken from a Columbus business. The theft happened at Four Seasons Farm and Garden on Alabama Street. Investigators believe the unidentified suspect may have taken the mowers to an out-of-town location after taking them last week. If you have...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police are investigating an overnight shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating an overnight shooting, where over a dozen shots were fired into a home. The shooting happened in the 1800 block of 3rd Avenue North, at about 3 AM this morning. Investigators say 15 casings were recovered and five bullets hit a...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Package of ice methamphetamine intercepted at Columbus UPS

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A package of ice methamphetamine was intercepted at the Columbus UPS office Wednesday morning. Agents with the Lowndes County Narcotics office and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics got a tip. A drug dog for the unit alerted on the package. And, agents got a...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Ripley VFW buys new bike for boy who was hit while riding

RIPLEY, Miss. (WMC) - Members of the Ripley VFW gave back to the community after a racially-charged attack went viral. The incident happened on Sunday in Ripley, Mississippi. Mark Hall posted a video of himself on his Snapchat story, showing Hall from the driver’s seat of his car, heading down a street towards a group of nine Black teenagers on bicycles.
RIPLEY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy