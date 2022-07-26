Former SEAL helps local cops learn jiu-jitsu, giving them de-escalation tools

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Norfolk teacher pleads guilty to starting Ghent fire
Forty-two-year-old Ryan Elza, former teacher in Norfolk, has plead guilty to arson and felony destruction of property.
Volunteer-led search for missing Newport News mom begins; police chief weighs in on investigative process
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — In a heat index higher than 100 degrees Fahrenheit, Joe Slabinski spent his Thursday searching. “We tell the rest of the world we’re better than everyone else, and I want to live up to that standard," he said. Slabinski and other volunteers with Water...
Local teen heads to national pageant with personal mission
For 15-year-old Ayana Johnson, of Suffolk, the bigger challenge is one out of the public eye.
Portsmouth plans to give residents free doorbell security cameras to deter crime
NORFOLK, Va. — Police are stepping up surveillance in Portsmouth. Interim Police Chief Stephen Jenkins said the department plans to issue free doorbell cameras to residents to help curb crime in the city. Some residents welcome the idea. "You know, I've seen it at some high points, and I've...
13newsnow.com
Virginia Beach police scanners go dark; Department encrypts all radio traffic
Virginia Beach police radio airwaves went dark on July 28. Scanners, websites and phone apps can no longer pick up the channel. It's meant to protect officers.
Search and rescue group to continue search for missing Newport News woman
It has been weeks since an Ashanti Alert was issued for a missing Newport News woman and the search continues.
Dog found lying ill on blanket in Virginia Beach park; Animal Control searching for who left him there
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: Some viewers may find this story graphic. We do include a full picture of the dog further down in this story, which shows more wounds on his body. Virginia Beach Animal Control is trying to figure out who left a male beagle laying...
Support Surges For Virginia Father Of 9, Grandfather Of 8, With Rare Cancer
Deet Novak is a 57-year-old family man, a Mr. Fix-it, and a musician, who has touched the lives of many in Virginia Beach. That is why Novak's family, including his nine children, eight grandchildren, along with his friends, were shocked and saddened by his recent cancer diagnosis. On June 22,...
Local teacher set for life-changing surgery helps others overcome insurance woes
NORFOLK, Va. - A Norfolk man has claimed a small victory in the fight for his medical coverage. News 3 Problem Solver Erin Miller shared Ryan Featherer's story in early July. He's a beloved orchestra teacher in Norfolk who lives with multiple sclerosis, a chronic disease that affects the central nervous system.
Man sentenced to 4 years in prison on burglary charges in Virginia Beach
Christopher Arthur Williams was sentenced Thursday on three counts of statutory burglary.
Former National Guard member sentenced to 4 years for possession of firearm
The FBI conducted a search which lead them to illegal drugs, firearms and even COVID-19 vaccination cards.
How a Suffolk peanut company is helping Operation Smile feed children in developing countries
SUFFOLK, Va. — There is no shortage of peanuts at the Birdsong Peanuts factory in Suffolk, and no shortage of ways in which Birdsongs' total peanut supply is used. “Birdsong had this expertise in the business of peanuts. They realize the power of what it could do," Melissa DiBona said, an associate vice president for Operation Smile, a Virginia Beach-based nonprofit that performs cleft lip and cleft palate surgeries in developing countries.
Recent incidents in West Ghent, Downtown Norfolk spark concern
NORFOLK, Va. - Herman Shelanski was unloading his car after returning from a trip Monday afternoon when he says someone started stealing the bags from his car. "It was hard to believe that in broad daylight and I'm standing right here that they had the audacity to grab stuff out of my trunk right in front of my house," Shelanski told News 3 on Wednesday.
Virginia Beach Police concerned about influx of armed car break-ins
Virginia Beach Police tells 10 On Your Side the rash of recent break-ins is alarming.
Sentenced Norfolk man fatally bludgeoned, stabbed victim 135 times
A Norfolk man has been sentenced in the stabbing death of another man in 2021.
Local doctor arrested on felony child neglect charge
59-year-old Timothy Raines was arrested after a 2-year-old girl died in his home earlier this month. The York Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said the charge was based off the living conditions of the home
Local animal shelters step up to help animals seized from Poquoson homes
88 animals were seized last week from two Poquoson homes; of those 88, 15 dogs had to be euthanized due to poor medical condition. The owners have surrendered 55 animals to the city of Newport News.
'Urgent call to arms' | Interim Portsmouth police chief announces new crime-fighting initiatives
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Wednesday night, Interim Police Chief Stephen Jenkins announced new ways the Portsmouth Police Dept. is trying to get a grip on violent crime. "It is a total urgent call to arms," he told the crowd of about 20. So far this year, Portsmouth has had 24...
Virginia Zoo announces passing of Charo the Cheetah
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk is mourning the loss of Charo the Cheetah. In an announcement Monday, the zoo said 10-year-old Charo had liver disease and was in kidney failure. Her condition was in such decline, the veterinarian decided it was best to put Charo to sleep.
