ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Former SEAL helps local cops learn jiu-jitsu, giving them de-escalation tools

By Kurt Williams
WTKR
 2 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Chesapeake, VA
Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Chesapeake, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philip Mckeon
13News Now

How a Suffolk peanut company is helping Operation Smile feed children in developing countries

SUFFOLK, Va. — There is no shortage of peanuts at the Birdsong Peanuts factory in Suffolk, and no shortage of ways in which Birdsongs' total peanut supply is used. “Birdsong had this expertise in the business of peanuts. They realize the power of what it could do," Melissa DiBona said, an associate vice president for Operation Smile, a Virginia Beach-based nonprofit that performs cleft lip and cleft palate surgeries in developing countries.
SUFFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#De Escalation#Jiu Jitsu#Mma#Navy#Masf Supplements#Bjj#Brazillian#Norfolk Sheriff
WTKR News 3

Recent incidents in West Ghent, Downtown Norfolk spark concern

NORFOLK, Va. - Herman Shelanski was unloading his car after returning from a trip Monday afternoon when he says someone started stealing the bags from his car. "It was hard to believe that in broad daylight and I'm standing right here that they had the audacity to grab stuff out of my trunk right in front of my house," Shelanski told News 3 on Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTKR

Eliminate Foot Pain with The Good Feet Store on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Grace Vohden Snead, Marketing Manager for The Good Feet Store, shares a customer’s Good Feet story and explains how arch supports can help relieve pain all over the body. Presented by The Good Feet Store. Jefferson Marketplace, Newport News. (757) 249-7700. 1624 Laskin Rd, Suite...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Zoo announces passing of Charo the Cheetah

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk is mourning the loss of Charo the Cheetah. In an announcement Monday, the zoo said 10-year-old Charo had liver disease and was in kidney failure. Her condition was in such decline, the veterinarian decided it was best to put Charo to sleep.
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy