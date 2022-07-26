ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Twitter reacts to Julio Jones teaming up with Tom Brady and Bucs

By John Healy
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RyTJ9_0gtnuru600

Tom Brady once denied Julio Jones a Super Bowl with a historic comeback, now, the veteran wide receiver is teaming up with the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the 33-year-old Jones was signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jones was released by the Tennessee Titans earlier this year after a disappointing 2021 season with the team, in which he played in just 10 games due to injury.

The last time Jones played more than 10 games in a season was in 2019 with the Atlanta Falcons — the last time he made the Pro Bowl as well.

Jones joins a talented receiving corps that consists of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage, Jaleon Darden and Tyler Johnson and tight ends Cameron Brate and Kyle Rudolph. He also gives Brady another big red zone target in the wake of tight end Rob Gronkowski’s retirement.

Jones, who was one of the best wide receivers in the NFL during his tenure with the Falcons, came close to winning a Super Bowl with Atlanta in 2016.

He was denied, however, as the Falcons infamously blew a 28-3 lead to Brady and Co. as the New England Patriots defeated Atlanta, 34-28 in overtime.

Now, with Brady coming back from retirement to try and win an eighth Super Bowl ring as he turns 45, Jones looks to play a role in helping him get there.

Fans on social media had plenty to say about Jones teaming up with Brady:

