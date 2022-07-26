Texas fireball lights up night sky near Austin

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
34-year-old Bobby Knight Jr killed after a motorcycle crash in Austin (Austin, TX)
34-year-old Bobby Knight Jr killed after a motorcycle crash in Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 34-year-old Bobby Knight Jr as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday morning in east Austin. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place on the U.S. Highway 290 Frontage Road near Cameron Road at about 2:10 a.m. [...]
CNET
Fireballs Lit Up US Skies This Weekend and Rocked Texas With a Sonic Boom
A pair of brilliant fireballs lit up skies over the central United States this past weekend, including one caused by a bolide big enough to trigger a sonic boom over parts of Texas on Sunday night. Fireballs, or unusually bright meteors, are actually small space rocks slamming into our atmosphere...
Huge, 'Beautiful' Fireball Filmed Over Indiana, Streaking Across 8 States
A "brilliant" fireball was spotted zooming over Indiana and surrounding states on Friday. The American Meteor Society (AMS) said it had received around 150 reports and several "spectacular" videos of the fireball, which was seen at 01:52 a.m. ET on July 22. Most of the sightings came from Indiana, but...
Thrillist
Ranch Water Will Pay You $10,000 to Wander Around Texas
This summer, you can apply for a gig that will let you eat and drink across the state of Texas, all on the dime of Karbach Brewing Company, the makers of Karbach Ranch Water. The brand is looking for its Wanderer, who can explore the Southwest and share the gems that make the region special.
Fearless Texas Girl Feeds Enormous Record-Breaking Gator Without Flinching
ICE WATER IN THOSE VEINS. Makenzie Noland went viral after sharing a video feeding an absolutely terrifying, and MASSIVE, gator down in in Beaumont, Texas. Big Tex was a world-record holder at Gator Country, coming in at 14 feet long, straight out of Jurassic Park. Steady as can be. That’s...
natureworldnews.com
Magnitude 2.6 Earthquake Shook Eastern Tennessee, While Swarm in South Carolina Remains Quiet
A shallow earthquake hit Tennessee on Wednesday morning, roughly 4 miles west of Pittman Center, not far from the border of North Carolina, according to USGS. The magnitude 2.6 event in Eastern Tennessee had a depth of only 0.6 km. Meanwhile, an ongoing swarm in South Carolina had gone quiet, Weatherboy reported. Last May, two earthquakes rattled western Tennessee contained within a regionally active seismic zone, according to the weather news website. It turns out that the active seismic zones were previously unknown. The said earthquakes struck just a week after a few had hit the eastern portion of the state.
Texas man born without hands on creating art
CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca talks with Desmond Blair – a Texas man born without hands who creates art.
Man finds "Frankenstone" diamond in Arkansas dirt
People can sift through pay dirt using a set of screens at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas. When immersed in water, the finer materials wash away, and coarser rocks caught in the metal mesh become visible. Sometimes, diamonds come to light.
Human remains found in BBQ pit in the backyard of a Texas home
HOUSTON — Human remains were found in a BBQ pit in the backyard of a Texas home Tuesday afternoon. According to KWES, the Houston Police Department is investigating after human remains were found in a custom backyard barbecue pit on Tuesday in Houston. Officers received a call around 3 p.m. from a person who claimed to be working around the home when they made the discovery. That person left the home and called 911.
Elon Musk reportedly living in this Westlake mansion with new twins and their mother
Elon Musk lives in a Westlake mansion at least part-time with his baby mama and new twins, a new report suggests. Documents acquired by Insider show Musk and Shivon Alice Zilis, the mother of his twins and one of his top Neuralink executives, listing the same Austin residence for their address when petitioning to add Musk's last name to his kids' legal names. Austonia finds one local home listed under the mother's name, Shivon Alice Zilis, matching the price tag Insider said the house was worth: $4.5 million. According to the Travis County Appraisal District, Zilis got the deed for...
Watch: Massive waves crash over Hawaii rooftops amid ‘historic’ south swell
HONOLULU — A dramatic viral video shows the moment massive waves crashed into a townhome community on Hawaii’s Big Island, spilling over rooftops during what forecasters are describing as a “historic” south swell. According to Hawaii News Now, the footage was captured Saturday at a coastal...
Wildfire burns homes around lake in Texas amid high heat
A wildfire has burned at least five homes and resulted in about 300 homes being evacuated around a lake in north Texas amid sweltering temperatures and dry conditions, authorities said. The residents returned home Tuesday, according to Texas A&M Forest Service spokesperson Adam Turner. The fire at Possum Kingdom Lake...
Beloved Texas diner set to close July 30th
A popular American-style diner in Texas will be closing its doors for good at the end of this month. It is always sad to see a local restaurant close its doors, but sadly, it has become common.
A Texas minister helps fly dozens of women to New Mexico every month to get abortions. He's one of many religious leaders coordinating abortion care with Roe v. Wade overturned.
Some clergy have long helped women seeking abortions but they've been "drowned out by a very fringe belief," one reverend said of abortion opponents.
Texas Meteorologist's Warning Of Blackouts Quickly Gets All Too Real
A Texas meteorologist continued discussing scorching temperatures even after a power outage left him in the dark during a forecast on Wednesday. Travis Herzog, a meteorologist for KTRK-TV in Houston, was talking about the chance of blackouts in Texas due to a heat wave when, well, a blackout happened in the studio.
Discovery
Sharks and Mermaids, oh my!
This is a scene that plays out all day long to the uninitiated beach-goers who spot congregations of sharks swirling around them. Along the California coastline, and especially in La Jolla, California near San Diego, the harmless leopard sharks congregate in such massive numbers that it is considered one of the largest gatherings of leopard sharks in the world.
Texas Businesswoman Says Chris Brown Cancelled His Appearance and Pocketed $2M, Threatens Legal Action
Chris Brown left Houston hanging after he pulled out of a benefit concert for which he was legally contracted to perform, according to Fox 26 Houston. Houston businesswoman LeJuan Bailey, the owner of DML Real Estate Investors and Construction, is gearing up to enforce legal action against the singer after he chucked the deuces after agreeing to perform at the “One Night Benefit Concert” in March.
Residents of Texas town could face $2,000 fine for watering their lawn under new restrictions
Residents of a Texas town could face a $2,000 fine for watering their lawns under new restrictions that go into effect next week. Starting Wednesday, July 13 residents in Waco are required to adhere to particular watering schedules and rules amid an extreme drought, or they will be penalized, KCEN-TV reported.
Is It Illegal to Drive Barefoot in Texas?
When discussing the topic of driving barefoot, no matter what part of the United States you’re in, people will believe that it is illegal to drive barefoot. I even thought so when I was growing up and learning to drive in Arizona. I was just talking with my partner...
Bison Tosses Man Into A Tree At Yellowstone National Park
I mean, at some point you just stop feeling sorry for people who do really dumb stuff. And I don’t know how many times people need to be reminded, but stay away from bison when you’re in a national park. About 5,000 bison roam Yellowstone National Park, and...
