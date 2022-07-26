Buccaneers sign Julio Jones to one-year deal, former All-Pro joins forces with Tom Brady

After much anticipation, veteran wide receiver Julio Jones is signing a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The NFL season is approaching that much closer, as players have begun reporting for training camp. There are plenty of big names still on the open market looking for new teams, one of them being former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones. Well, he is returning to the NFC South, but not to the ATL.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO