Buccaneers sign Julio Jones to one-year deal, former All-Pro joins forces with Tom Brady

Amari Cooper 'Shrunk': Here's Why Cowboys Traded WR to Browns
Despite catching a touchdown in the Wild-Card loss to the 49ers, the receiver's lackluster performance in the final moments of their devastating playoff loss disappointed the Cowboys
Aaron Rodgers’s Training Camp Arrival Outfit Is Going Viral
The first day of training camp is always a special day around the NFL. Not only does it signify that a new season is not too far away, but fans can once again see their favorite players up and about after months of vacation time. Not to mention, some players...
Here's how Aaron Rodgers showed up to Packers training camp
Aaron Rodgers channeled his inner Cameron Poe on the first day of Year 18 with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers, the NFL’s reigning two-time MVP, rolled up to training camp on Tuesday – the official reporting day for veterans – in a white tank top and jeans with long, slicked-back hair, replicating the iconic Nicholas Cage character from the 1997 action thriller “Con Air.”
The 49ers are all done with Jimmy Garoppolo
BOSTON -- The Jimmy Garoppolo era in San Francisco is now over. Despite winning over the hearts of Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch in 2017, despite getting a big-time payday, despite leading the Niners to a Super Bowl appearance less than three years ago and two road playoff wins last season, the 49ers are moving on from their Jimmy G.
Steelers training camp: QB Kenny Pickett says he doesn't know where he is on the depth chart
The biggest question for the Pittsburgh Steelers to answer this offseason has to do with who the starting quarterback will be. It is a three-man race between veterans Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky along with rookie Kenny Pickett. Steelers players arrived at Latrobe on Tuesday and Pickett was asked about...
Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Ready For The Panthers Era
Baker Mayfield isn't the only member of his family ready for him to start fresh in Carolina. On the day her husband opened his first training camp with his new team, Emily Mayfield posted a photo on Instagram indicating that she--and the family dog--are excited for this opportunity. "Fergus says...
Brees Says He Isn’t Broadcasting This Season Because of His Kids
The former Saints quarterback is stepping away from the booth after just one season with NBC.
Jerry Jones takes dead aim at 3 former Dallas Cowboys players for being unavailable
Hall of Fame Dallas Cowboys cornerback Deion Sanders once said, “if you think I’m talking about you, then I’m talking about you.”. Well, the spider senses of former Cowboys players wide receiver Amari Cooper, right tackle La’el Collins and defensive end Randy Gregory should be tingling after owner Jones took dead aim at them during a press conference to open training camp Tuesday.
Photos: Deion Sanders, Longtime Girlfriend Enjoying Summer
It's about to be busy season for Deion Sanders. The former NFL star turned college football coach is getting ready for another season at Jackson State. It's still the summer, though, so Sanders and his longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, are living it up. Deion and Tracey have been dating for...
2 bold predictions for Julio Jones in 2022 NFL season with Tom Brady, Buccaneers
Julio Jones has finally found his next team, signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jones was one of the top receivers in the game a few years ago and is looking to revive his career with the Tom Brady-led side. He will be teaming up with the greatest player of...
Steelers Signed Veteran Running Back On Tuesday
The Pittsburgh Steelers did some shuffling of their running back depth on Tuesday morning. Pittsburgh announced moments ago that it has added veteran running back Jeremy McNichols on a one-year deal. To make room for McNichols, the Steelers cut Trey Edmunds, who appeared in 21 games for the team over the last four seasons and rushed for 92 yards on 22 carries in 2019.
Julio Jones lands with Tom Brady, Buccaneers: Best memes, reactions from NFL Twitter
After much anticipation, veteran wide receiver Julio Jones is signing a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The NFL season is approaching that much closer, as players have begun reporting for training camp. There are plenty of big names still on the open market looking for new teams, one of them being former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones. Well, he is returning to the NFC South, but not to the ATL.
Cowboys should rush to sign this wide receiver with Julio Jones in Tampa
The Dallas Cowboys watched as Julio Jones signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They should make a run at one of the top wide receivers available in free agency. Just as players began reporting for training camp this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed that they are still all-in for another run to the Super Bowl. On Tuesday, July 26, the Buccaneers signed former Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones to a one-year contract. That gives Tom Brady a receiving corps of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Jones.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll vocal on harsh reality of not having Russell Wilson at camp
The Seattle Seahawks are now preparing to enter the new season without ex-superstar quarterback Russell Wilson for the first time in a decade. It’s a tough pill to swallow for the Seahawks, who will now try to find a way to fill the gaping hole that was left by the departure of the nine-time Pro-Bowler to the Denver Broncos.
Aaron Rodgers channeling Nicolas Cage’s Con Air look at Packers camp sets Twitter on fire
Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers showed up to training camp sporting quite the look. Let's do this. @AaronRodgers12 #PackersCamp | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/gEgqBhyzJP — Green Bay Packers (@packers) July 26, 2022 Naturally, Twitter was all over the very obvious Nicolas Cage joke to be made. Rodgers clearly seemed to be channeling Cage’s Con Air […] The post Aaron Rodgers channeling Nicolas Cage’s Con Air look at Packers camp sets Twitter on fire appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Arizona Cardinals To Kyler Murray: You’re Immature And Unprofessional
The Arizona Cardinals made Kyler Murray the second highest-paid QB in NFL history on July 21. The $230.5 million, 5-year contract extension puts Murray second to Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers in annual salary at $46.1 million per year. Despite Arizona’s sizable investment in Murray and their future, the Cardinals don’t think much of Murray’s professionalism or maturity.
Saints Announce They've Signed Veteran Running Back
The New Orleans Saints announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday, including the addition of veteran running back Malcolm Brown. Brown spent last season with the Miami Dolphins, rushing for 125 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries in seven games. From 2015-20, he played for the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams.
Ravens Running Back Is Already Questionable For Week 1
There's a Baltimore Ravens running back who is already considered questionable for Week 1, and it's not J.K. Dobbins. Gus Edwards, who tore his ACL in practice last September, is questionable for the season opener at the New York Jets, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley. When Edwards last played in...
Patriots Have Released Veteran Free Agent Signing
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have released first-year OL Darryl Williams. Williams was signed by the Patriots on June 21, 2022. Williams, 25, spent the majority of the last two seasons on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad after originally joining the team as a rookie free agent out of Mississippi State on April 26, 2020. The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder was released by Kansas City on June 14, 2022. He was a three-year starter at college and played in 45 games with 38 starts, 25 at left guard and 13 at center.
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin driving Mitch Trubisky hype train with nickname
Training camp is underway for the Pittsburgh Steelers as the franchise prepares for a new season. It’ll be interesting to see how this team fairs this year, as the organization is undergoing a quarterback change. With that in mind, it sounds like Mike Tomlin is liking what he’s seeing from Mitch Trubisky so far.
