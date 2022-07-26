Shoppers Are Running Through Bottles of This Wrinkle-Erasing Serum Like Water—Here’s Why

Click here to read the full article.

Buzzy ingredients will continue to ease their way onto the skincare scene, but nothing will ever top retinoids and their alternative counterparts (I’m looking at you, bakuchiol). As a beauty editor, I’ve covered more anti-aging formulas than I care to count—that’s how I know which options are easily worth splurging on and which are not. And, let me tell you, many are not.

Unsurprisingly, Ren Skincare’s Bio-Retinoid Youth Serum doesn’t appear on that list. The brand carries a vast line of effective formulas , and this one is no exception. It provides “retinol mirroring” results (more on that later), and is clinically proven to improve the appearance of wrinkles within seven (!!!) days of use, per the brand. It’s no secret plenty of beauty products claim to bring results fast, though rarely deliver. According to reviewers, Ren’s retinol serum doesn’t lie; one person said it left behind a notable difference within one night.

Ren Skincare’s Bio-Retinoid Youth Serum

It must be why many shoppers have purchased the serum on repeat. “I am now on my third bottle and my skin looks and feels amazing,” raved one. “It sinks into the skin well and you don’t need a lot. I have a few fine lines on my forehead which have improved since the use of this serum. I have combination, sensitive skin and this doesn’t break me out—definitely worth the investment.”

Here’s the scoop on the serum’s clean ingredients : The brand’s plant-derived alternative to retinol, bidens pilosa , acts as the main wrinkle-reducer, while the inclusion of ceramides soothe irritation, and niacinamide boosts radiance and minimizes hyperpigmentation across the face. Since it contains a less irritating retinol alternative, you’re unlikely to experience redness or flaking with use, so even those with sensitive skin can safely apply the serum.

Need further proof of its capabilities? Just check out this photo straight from the brand’s own trial-runs. Smile lines are noticeably reduced after 14 days of use, with even more visible results apparent after 28 days of use.

“This really works. Used the samples first to check that I loved it before purchasing as it’s one of the more expensive products. But for a reason,” shared another reviewer. “One application makes your skin feel tighter. But used over a week or so and you see results immediately.”

Copy that. To save a little on Ren Skincare’s Bio-Retinoid Youth Serum , opt straight into subscribe & save orders for 10 percent discounts each time.