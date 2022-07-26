Genesius to cause ruckus in last show

The topic of my tribute today is my niece. She ended her tumbling career at age 18 with 14 national championships. She lives in an area that is a Mecca for gyms and coaches in Tumbling. She started her career at age two with cheerleading lessons that developed into Tumbling lessons. Her first national championship (If I remember correctly) was at age 6 in Davenport, Iowa. I was there. My niece was always in the top flight. (elite)

