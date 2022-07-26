Genesius to cause ruckus in last show

Related
Class Of ’82 Brings ’80s Music Fun To Outdoor Concert In Bettendorf TONIGHT
The Bettendorf Public Library’s wildly popular Summer Concert Series is back from its hiatus and is returning to Faye’s Field on Thursday nights at 6:30 PM. Faye’s Field is located just south of the Library on 18th St in Bettendorf. These free concerts will take place every...
ourquadcities.com
G.I.T. Improv brings ‘Shakespeared’ back to Moline
The Black Box Theatre in downtown Moline will welcome back G.I.T. Improv’s “Shakespeared” on Saturday, July 30 at 7:30 p.m. Do you like your improv a bit more on the saucy side? Love Bill Shakespeare? Then you’ll love this show, according to a Black Box release. Not sure if the bawdy Bard is for you? Then you’ll love this show too, as its improvisatory nature makes it accessible to any audience.
ourquadcities.com
Circa copes during cancellations, donates food to shelter
Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse has turned the proverbial lemons into lemonade. Due to a COVID outbreak among the current production of “Disaster!” (in which seven cast members and the stage manager tested positive), Circa has canceled seven performances, and will resume with its typical two Wednesday shows on Aug. 3.
She Can Dance: Davenport Dancer In Top 3 of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’
A Davenport native is working it on the "So You Think You Can Dance" floor and it's gotten her to the top 3. We've told you about Essence Wilmington and her progress on this season of 'SYTYCD'. In mid-June, she made the top 12 then made the top 6. After last night, she's found her way into the top 3 dancers on the show.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ourquadcities.com
Art display comes to library Aug. 1
The public can visit the Clinton Public Library to view an art exhibit at no cost from Aug. 1-31, according to a news release. The display, called “PrintFilmCanvas Series,” will feature acrylic and oil paintings created by Linda Von Holten, a local artist and owner of Artwork by LVH. In this series, Von Holten features characters from books that are adapted into motion pictures to celebrate both literary and cinematic creations on canvas, the release says.
Taste of Galesburg returns: Eat, sip, listen, play this Thursday
GALESBURG, Ill. — Support local businesses and get a taste of great food and music Thursday, July 28 at the Taste of Galesburg event. Join in on the fun from 4-10:30 p.m. on Simmons Street between Seminary and Prairie streets. "We have actually a lot of really cool restaurants...
ourquadcities.com
COVID cases cancel Circa ’21 shows
A spate of COVID cases in the cast of “Disaster!” has brought a different kind of disaster to Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. The silly satire of ’70s-era disaster movies, in a jukebox musical, the show opened on Friday night, but positive COVID cases caused “Disaster!” to be shelved Saturday and Sunday, and now at least six cast members have tested positive.
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island’s Southwest branch library holds monthly book sales
The Rock Island Public Library’s Southwest Branch, 9010 Ridgewood Road, is having a monthly book sale. The next date is Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Community Room of the Southwest Branch. The monthly sale recurs on the first Tuesday of each month at the Southwest Branch only. Book shoppers can fill a bag for a donation from the selection of former library items and donated books.
RELATED PEOPLE
KWQC
Country Style Ice Cream celebrates 75 years
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Country Style Ice Cream opened the first store in the Quad Cities in 1947. 75 years later, it has expanded to five stores bringing soft serve ice cream, malts, and shakes to all. Kent Kindelsperger, owner of Country Style Ice Cream, discusses the history of the soft-serve...
ourquadcities.com
Band from Bix’s old NYC neighborhood back to play in QC
This Friday night will be a very special one for Dan Martin, a jazz bassist from Sunnyside, Queens – the New York City neighborhood where Bix Beiderbecke lived at the time of his 1931 death. Martin leads The Creswell Club, a six-person traditional jazz band that will play Friday,...
ourquadcities.com
Country singer Granger Smith to play at Rhythm City
Country singer Granger Smith (featuring Earl Dibbles Jr.) is set to perform at the Rhythm City Casino Event Center (7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport) on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45, $40, $35, $30 and $25 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee (this fee is waived when tickets...
The Munchies: Davenport Bridge Eats Second Truck In Almost A Week
It is with a great eyeroll that I inform you that yet another truck has hit the Brady/Harrison clearly marked low clearance bridge. It happened Thursday afternoon on the Brady part of the bridge. Here's what it did:. (gotta love the reflection of my dashboard rubber ducky on that.) Oof....
IN THIS ARTICLE
ourquadcities.com
Riverfront Pops back with a popular Elton John program
What the QC Symphony Orchestra calls “the party of the summer” is turning 40. The Quad City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops is Saturday, Aug. 20, at Davenport’s LeClaire Park. You can celebrate along the banks of the Mississippi with a choir-enhanced symphonic concert of the music of Elton John. The light knight’s greatest hits will include “Rocket Man,” “Madman Across the Water,” “Tiny Dancer,” and “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.”
A Quad Cities Candy & Coffee Shop Is Closing Its Doors For Good
A Quad Cities candy store, coffee shop, and tea room will soon be closing its doors permanently. The owners of Taste Buds in Rock Island, IL announced that after a lot of discussions, they will be closing the shop at the end of August. With Taste Buds' closure, there will be plenty of deals before the doors close one final time.
ourquadcities.com
RiverStone donates downtown building to Renew Moline
More changes are coming to the area of downtown Moline’s 17th Street and 5th Avenue, as Renew Moline has accepted the donation of RiverStone Group’s former headquarters at 1701 5th Ave. The donation was made to spur new life and economic development opportunity for the property and downtown...
KWQC
Mississippi Valley Fair 2022 Information
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Mississippi Valley Fair is almost here! Here is all you need to know for the week-long festivities. The dates of the Mississippi Valley Fair are August 2-7, 2022. There are activities, concerts, food, attractions, and more!. Admission:. 2022 Fun Cards: $100.00. Good for one entrance...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oxford Eagle
Sending a tribute to a special niece
The topic of my tribute today is my niece. She ended her tumbling career at age 18 with 14 national championships. She lives in an area that is a Mecca for gyms and coaches in Tumbling. She started her career at age two with cheerleading lessons that developed into Tumbling lessons. Her first national championship (If I remember correctly) was at age 6 in Davenport, Iowa. I was there. My niece was always in the top flight. (elite)
ourquadcities.com
Fire-ravaged Rudy’s ready to return
Much of a Rudy’s Tacos was destroyed or damaged by a 2021 fire, and now, the restaurant on Elmore Avenue in Davenport is back open for business. Local 4’s Kennedy Cook spoke with employees about the long road to recovery.
ourquadcities.com
Streets closing for Bix 7, festivities
The Bix 7 isn’t until Saturday, but street closures will start Thursday. If you are traveling through downtown Davenport, allow for extra time to navigate the closures. The City of Davenport, which will provide free parking in all three downtown ramps from 5 p.m. Friday until Noon on Sunday, shared a map on social media Wednesday outlining how the closing dominoes will fall in preparation for the road race and downtown festivities.
1440 WROK Radio
Why Is This Illinois Mall Still Open With Literally No Stores Left?
I don't know. I really have no idea how this mall is still open to the public. If a mall was open and had literally no stores left to shop at, why keep the lights on? Who is actually shopping at a mall with barely any stores left? This Illinois mall in Moline was once a thriving shopping center for decades.. until nearly 180 tenants closed up shop for reasons we'll probably never know.
Comments / 0